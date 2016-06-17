MADRID, June 17 China's Sinopec and its subsidiary Addax Petroleum UK Limited have served an arbitration notice to Talisman Energy Inc and Talisman Colombia, both owned by Spanish oil major Repsol, demanding pay back of its 2012 investment in Addax and Talisman joint venture TSEUK, Repsol said in a statement on Friday.

The total value of the demand is around $5.5 billion, Repsol said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)