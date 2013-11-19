MEXICO CITY Nov 19 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is not looking to purchase a 10 percent stake in Spanish oil company Repsol, spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub said on Tuesday.

Spain's ABC newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Mexico's state-run oil monopoly Pemex wants Slim to buy a stake in Repsol and join it in a new investor alliance in the major oil company.

Asked if Slim's companies were looking to buy a 10 percent stake in Repsol, Elias said, "No."

A Pemex spokesman also denied any push to buy a larger stake in the Spanish company beyond the 9.4 percent that Pemex already owns.

"This information is false. Pemex has no interest in buying (more) shares of Repsol," the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with company policy.