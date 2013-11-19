MEXICO CITY Nov 19 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim is not looking to purchase a 10 percent stake in Spanish
oil company Repsol, a spokesman said on Tuesday, disputing a
report in a Spanish newspaper.
Spain's ABC newspaper said that Mexico's state-run oil
monopoly Pemex wants Slim to buy a stake in Repsol
and join it in a new investor alliance in the major oil
company.
Asked if Slim's companies were looking to buy a 10 percent
stake in Repsol, Slim spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub said, "No."
A Pemex spokesman also denied any push to buy a larger stake
in the Spanish company beyond the 9.4 percent that Pemex already
owns.
"This information is false. Pemex has no interest in buying
(more) shares of Repsol," the spokesman said, speaking on
condition of anonymity in accordance with company policy.
The spokesman added that the Mexican oil giant needs to
prioritize investments in exploration and production activities,
and that the company has yet to make any decisions on its
existing Repsol stake.
"We are in the middle of the energy reform discussion and
many resources are needed for deep water investments," the
spokesman said.
In August, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a sweeping
energy overhaul, seeking to lure billions of dollars in foreign
and private investment to boost the country's oil and gas
sector.
Mexico's Congress is expected to vote on the overhaul before
the end of the year.