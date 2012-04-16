MADRID, April 16 The Spanish government will
defend national interests over oil giant Repsol after
Argentina announced it intended to take over its YPF
unit, Spain's ruling People's Party said on Monday.
"The government has to decide on its response, but I dont
have the slightest doubt that it will be the most appropiate
response to defend national interests and Spanish interests and
a sufficient and complete response to defend the interest of
Spanish companies in Argentina," said the general secretary of
the party, Maria Dolores Cospedal, speaking at a news
conference.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)