* Makes 2.9 bln euro writedown on weak oil and gas prices

* Writedown pushes 2015 result to 1.2 bln euro loss

* Accelerates asset sales, deepens investment cuts (Adds Repsol statement)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Jan 27 Spain's Repsol announced on Wednesday a 2.9 billion euro ($3.2 billion) writedown on its 2015 results due to weak oil and gas prices, pushing it into a loss for the year.

Europe's fifth-biggest oil company said it would book a loss of 1.2 billion euros due to the plunge in energy prices. It also said it would widen and speed up its plan to sell non-strategic assets and deepen investment cuts.

The plunge in the oil price to a 12-year low of $30 a barrel has forced the company to update a strategy unveiled in October based on an adverse scenario of $50 a barrel.

"Repsol has had to deepen plans to generate cost savings, improve efficiencies, sell non-strategic investments and cut investment in the context of intense ongoing falls in oil and gas prices," the company said in a statement.

Analysts had forecast falling energy prices would squeeze Repsol's cash flow by more than three quarters to below 2.5 billion euros, inevitably forcing a revamp of its October strategy.

Over the last three months Repsol's share price has fallen by almost 21 percent to 9 euros, against a 13.5 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index over the same period.

The company is due to meet credit rating agencies to review its financial situation shortly after it presents full-year earnings on Feb. 25.

The company said adjusted net profit for the year, not taking into account the writedowns, rose more than 8 percent to around 1.85 billion euros. It said it had reduced its debt by more than 1 billion euros at end-2015.

Repsol said it had identified extra cost savings linked to the integration of Canadian oil company Talisman whose purchase it finalised last year, amounting to $400 million per year.

It said it would cut investment by a further 20 percent in 2016, making total capital expenditure of around 4 billion euros for the year.

Repsol will speed up and widen plans for non-strategic asset sales it said, without giving further details, as the company seeks to reduce its 13.2 billion euro debt pile.

Repsol said in October it would sell assets worth 6.2 billion euros and cut spending on exploration and production investments by 40 percent over the next four years.

The company made no mention of cutting its 1-euro-per-share dividend, whose yield of 10.29 percent is the highest of all oil majors, before Royal Dutch Shell's 8.99 percent.

Big Repsol shareholders Spanish lender Caixabank and Spanish construction firm Sacyr have tended to pressure the company to maintain the dividend, given both rely on it for profit.

Caixabank, which has two people on Repsol's board, earned 308 million euros in dividends from its 11.1 percent stake in 2014, about half the lender's profits.

Sacyr, which also has two people on the board, earns 120 million euros from its 8.7 percent stake, of which half is used to pay off interest and the other half to repay the loan used to buy the stake, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9199 euros)