* Makes 2.9 bln euro writedown on weak oil and gas prices
* Writedown pushes 2015 result to 1.2 bln euro loss
* Accelerates asset sales, deepens investment cuts
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Jan 27 Spain's Repsol announced
on Wednesday a 2.9 billion euro ($3.2 billion) writedown on its
2015 results due to weak oil and gas prices, pushing it into a
loss for the year.
Europe's fifth-biggest oil company said it would book a loss
of 1.2 billion euros due to the plunge in energy prices. It also
said it would widen and speed up its plan to sell non-strategic
assets and deepen investment cuts.
The plunge in the oil price to a 12-year low of $30 a barrel
has forced the company to update a strategy unveiled in October
based on an adverse scenario of $50 a barrel.
"Repsol has had to deepen plans to generate cost savings,
improve efficiencies, sell non-strategic investments and cut
investment in the context of intense ongoing falls in oil and
gas prices," the company said in a statement.
Analysts had forecast falling energy prices would squeeze
Repsol's cash flow by more than three quarters to below 2.5
billion euros, inevitably forcing a revamp of its October
strategy.
Over the last three months Repsol's share price has fallen
by almost 21 percent to 9 euros, against a 13.5 percent fall in
the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index over the same
period.
The company is due to meet credit rating agencies to review
its financial situation shortly after it presents full-year
earnings on Feb. 25.
The company said adjusted net profit for the year, not
taking into account the writedowns, rose more than 8 percent to
around 1.85 billion euros. It said it had reduced its debt by
more than 1 billion euros at end-2015.
Repsol said it had identified extra cost savings linked to
the integration of Canadian oil company Talisman whose purchase
it finalised last year, amounting to $400 million per year.
It said it would cut investment by a further 20 percent in
2016, making total capital expenditure of around 4 billion euros
for the year.
Repsol will speed up and widen plans for non-strategic asset
sales it said, without giving further details, as the company
seeks to reduce its 13.2 billion euro debt pile.
Repsol said in October it would sell assets worth 6.2
billion euros and cut spending on exploration and production
investments by 40 percent over the next four years.
The company made no mention of cutting its 1-euro-per-share
dividend, whose yield of 10.29 percent is the highest of all oil
majors, before Royal Dutch Shell's 8.99 percent.
Big Repsol shareholders Spanish lender Caixabank
and Spanish construction firm Sacyr have tended to
pressure the company to maintain the dividend, given both rely
on it for profit.
Caixabank, which has two people on Repsol's board, earned
308 million euros in dividends from its 11.1 percent stake in
2014, about half the lender's profits.
Sacyr, which also has two people on the board, earns 120
million euros from its 8.7 percent stake, of which half is used
to pay off interest and the other half to repay the loan used to
buy the stake, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
