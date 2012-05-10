UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
MADRID May 10 Spanish oil major Repsol expects to drill about 20 more exploratory wells in 2012, the company said in a presentation on first-quarter results on Thursday.
Repsol plans to focus its strategy on upstream organic growth following the loss of its YPF unit in Argentina, for which it is seeking compensation, it said. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Project could provide 7 pct of UK's energy (Updates with details, govt, Toshiba, union comment)