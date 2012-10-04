MADRID Oct 4 A Madrid court has agreed to open a case that was brought by Spanish oil major Repsol against Argentine energy company YPF for unfair competition, a source said on Thursday.

Repsol has asked the court to order YPF to stop offering third parties exploitation rights over shale and gas reserves discovered by the Spanish firm before its majority stake in YPF was expropriated by the Argentine government. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)