BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
MADRID May 7 Spanish oil major Repsol said it will make a $622 million pretax capital gain from the sale of an 11.86 percent stake in Argentine energy group YPF to Morgan Stanley for $1.26 billion.
The shares were sold in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS), the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Following the sale, Repsol's remaining stake in YPF is under 0.5 percent, it said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Erica Billingham)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.