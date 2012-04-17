MADRID, April 17 Spanish oil major Repsol on Tuesday said Argentina's announcement to take over its Argentine unit YPF would not affect its growth prospect in the other countries it operates.

In a statement, Repsol also said it was valuing YPF at $18.3 billion, with its 57.4 percent share being valued at $10.5 billion. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, writing by Julien Toyer)