MADRID, April 13 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Friday it has not received any notification from the Argentine government regarding its 57 percent stake in YPF.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez made no announcement on Thursday regarding the future of YPF, the country's biggest energy company, despite persistent rumours that it may take or buy a stake. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)