EXCLUSIVE-Petronas considers $1 bln stake sale in offshore gas project-sources
* Petronas mulling large minority stake sale in gas block-sources
MADRID, April 13 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Friday it has not received any notification from the Argentine government regarding its 57 percent stake in YPF.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez made no announcement on Thursday regarding the future of YPF, the country's biggest energy company, despite persistent rumours that it may take or buy a stake. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded a 4 percent stake in its giant onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co for a fee of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 The pensions deficit at General Motors' British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot explores a European buyout.