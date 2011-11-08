* Repsol's YPF unit confirms 927 million boe shale find
* Repsol shares up 5 percent, Sacyr shares up 6 percent on
news
* Discovery could open up new prospecting area - analysts
* Regulatory risks could hamper costly investment in finds
By Jonathan Gleave
MADRID, Nov 8 Spanish oil group Repsol's
news that its Argentine unit YPF has found
nearly a billion barrels in unconventional oil and gas in
Patagonia sent Repsol shares up over 5 percent on Tuesday.
The news confirmed Repsol's initial estimates for resource
potential at the site in Argentina's Neuquen Province, but
analysts said a real evaluation of the find will depend on oil
prices and developments in regulation in the region.
"We need to see how oil prices and regulation develop in
Argentina before we can really evaluate the value of this find,"
Intermoney analyst Alvaro Navarro said.
Oil groups are facing tough new regulation in Argentina,
where the government is obliging them to convert their export
revenues into local currency in the state's latest attempt to
stem a growing capital flight from the country.
The legislation prompted Moody's to downgraded Argentine oil
and gas companies to reflect the greater risk for investments in
the country.
BP's planned sale of a $7 billion stake in an
Argentine unit to Bridas collapsed earlier in November, and
although BP did not blame Argentine regulation for the
scuppering of the deal, Bridas cited "legal issues" as one of
the reasons for its falling through.
PROSPECTS FOR MORE
Repsol said on Tuesday that it is optimistic on the
potential for further finds in a second area of 500 km squared
it plans to explore after the first 428 km squared yielded 927
billion barrels of oil equivalent, or boe, most of which was oil
.
"At the moment we have explored 400 km squared and found
about 900 million boe, the next 500 square km (in Lomo la Lata)
are starting to look promising," Repsol Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Martinez said at a conference in Madrid on Tuesday.
Repsol has rights to explore a total 12,000 square
kilometres in the Vaca Muerta prospecting area, which analysts
have said could hold further shale oil and gas deposits.
"This discovery is probably just the beginning," broker
Cheuvreux said in a note to clients.
Shale oil and gas is trapped in geological formations and
more costly to extract than conventional oil as rocks need to be
fractured by high pressure water and chemicals to release their
prize.
Various energy companies have expressed an interest in
exploring for unconventional energy resources in Neuquen despite
the higher cost and greater complexity of extraction and the
regulatory uncertainty facing investments in the country.
At 1320 GMT, Repsol shares were up 5.72 percent at 22.1
euros, while Sacyr, which owns 20 percent of the company, gained
5.94 percent to 5.05. The IBEX leading share index was
up 1.49 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Fiona
Ortiz and Jon Loades-Carter)