* Repsol's YPF unit confirms 927 million boe shale find

* Repsol shares up 5 percent, Sacyr shares up 6 percent on news

* Discovery could open up new prospecting area - analysts

* Regulatory risks could hamper costly investment in finds

By Jonathan Gleave

MADRID, Nov 8 Spanish oil group Repsol's news that its Argentine unit YPF has found nearly a billion barrels in unconventional oil and gas in Patagonia sent Repsol shares up over 5 percent on Tuesday.

The news confirmed Repsol's initial estimates for resource potential at the site in Argentina's Neuquen Province, but analysts said a real evaluation of the find will depend on oil prices and developments in regulation in the region.

"We need to see how oil prices and regulation develop in Argentina before we can really evaluate the value of this find," Intermoney analyst Alvaro Navarro said.

Oil groups are facing tough new regulation in Argentina, where the government is obliging them to convert their export revenues into local currency in the state's latest attempt to stem a growing capital flight from the country.

The legislation prompted Moody's to downgraded Argentine oil and gas companies to reflect the greater risk for investments in the country.

BP's planned sale of a $7 billion stake in an Argentine unit to Bridas collapsed earlier in November, and although BP did not blame Argentine regulation for the scuppering of the deal, Bridas cited "legal issues" as one of the reasons for its falling through.

PROSPECTS FOR MORE

Repsol said on Tuesday that it is optimistic on the potential for further finds in a second area of 500 km squared it plans to explore after the first 428 km squared yielded 927 billion barrels of oil equivalent, or boe, most of which was oil .

"At the moment we have explored 400 km squared and found about 900 million boe, the next 500 square km (in Lomo la Lata) are starting to look promising," Repsol Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said at a conference in Madrid on Tuesday.

Repsol has rights to explore a total 12,000 square kilometres in the Vaca Muerta prospecting area, which analysts have said could hold further shale oil and gas deposits.

"This discovery is probably just the beginning," broker Cheuvreux said in a note to clients.

Shale oil and gas is trapped in geological formations and more costly to extract than conventional oil as rocks need to be fractured by high pressure water and chemicals to release their prize.

Various energy companies have expressed an interest in exploring for unconventional energy resources in Neuquen despite the higher cost and greater complexity of extraction and the regulatory uncertainty facing investments in the country.

At 1320 GMT, Repsol shares were up 5.72 percent at 22.1 euros, while Sacyr, which owns 20 percent of the company, gained 5.94 percent to 5.05. The IBEX leading share index was up 1.49 percent. (Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jon Loades-Carter)