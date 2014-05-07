MADRID May 7 Spanish oil company Repsol has sold an 11.86 percent stake in Argentine energy group YPF to Morgan Stanley, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, without disclosing a price.

The sale was made at $26.90 per share, a source with knowledge of the matter said, or a total of $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Richard Pullinl)