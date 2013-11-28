BUENOS AIRES Nov 28 Argentina will pay Repsol
with bonds to compensate the Spanish oil major for the
seizure of its majority stake in energy company YPF,
although the sum and terms have yet to be negotiated, Argentine
officials confirmed on Thursday.
Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich and Economy Minister Axel
Kicillof said in statements to local media that the compensation
offer aimed at ending an 18-month standoff between the two
countries involves bonds, confirming news reports.
Repsol's board unanimously agreed on Wednesday to start
formal talks with Argentina over compensation for the assets
seized last year.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters in
Madrid that the deal is worth $5 billion, half of what Repsol
was initially demanding after Argentina seized its majority
stake in YPF in 2012.
"We will now start negotiating to guarantee that this
preliminary agreement becomes a contract," Capitanich told
reporters. He said the terms and maturity of the bond that
Argentina will issue have to be worked out.
Kicillof said the two sides have come closer to agreement,
but gave no further details on the proposed deal.
Talks are expected to hinge on guarantees sought by Repsol.
Argentina has not tapped the international bond market since
it defaulted a decade ago and any bond issued to pay Repsol
would have to be subject to Argentine law, which would make the
bond less attractive.
Repsol has hired an international investment bank to oversee
the process.
The preliminary agreement was reached within days of a
cabinet reshuffle by President Cristina Fernandez that brought
Capitanich and Kicillof into the cabinet with instructions to
recover foreign investor confidence in Argentina, which has been
shut out of financial markets since the massive 2002 default.
YPF CEO Miguel Galuccio told Reuters on Wednesday that the
deal being negotiated with Repsol will open opportunities
for foreign companies to invest in the South American country's
untapped oil and natural gas resources.
Already the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter,
Argentina stands to become a major oil and gas producer as well
if it can attract the tens of billions of dollars it needs to
exploit the Vaca Muerta (Dead Cow) shale formation in Patagonia.