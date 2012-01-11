(Repeats to add "Reuters" to dateline)
MADRID, JAN 11 Repsol said on
Wednesday it had privately placed 5 percent of its own shares
for 1.364 billion euros ($1.74 billion), part of a 10-percent
stake it had acquired from indebted shareholder Sacyr
on Dec. 20.
The Spanish oil and gas firm added in a regulatory filing
the deal would add 78.4 million euros to its treasury position.
Repsol placed 61.043 million shares at 22.35 euros each,
which compares with a price of 21.066 euros per share it had
paid to buy half of construction company Sacyr's 20-percent last
month.
The company still has another 6.043 million shares,
equivalent to a stake of 5 percent, in treasury stock.
The Spanish security regulator suspended trading in Repsol
shares on Wednesday morning pending settlement of the placement,
which was announced on Tuesday night.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts)