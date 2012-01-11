(Repeats to add "Reuters" to dateline)

MADRID, JAN 11 Repsol said on Wednesday it had privately placed 5 percent of its own shares for 1.364 billion euros ($1.74 billion), part of a 10-percent stake it had acquired from indebted shareholder Sacyr on Dec. 20.

The Spanish oil and gas firm added in a regulatory filing the deal would add 78.4 million euros to its treasury position.

Repsol placed 61.043 million shares at 22.35 euros each, which compares with a price of 21.066 euros per share it had paid to buy half of construction company Sacyr's 20-percent last month.

The company still has another 6.043 million shares, equivalent to a stake of 5 percent, in treasury stock.

The Spanish security regulator suspended trading in Repsol shares on Wednesday morning pending settlement of the placement, which was announced on Tuesday night. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts)