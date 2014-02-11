Feb 11 Republic Airways Holdings Inc
saw a decrease in the number of qualified applicants for pilot
positions shortly after a U.S. requirement for more experience
took effect last year, Chief Executive Bryan Bedford said in a
letter to staff.
Bedford said in the letter sent on Monday that the company's
Chautauqua subsidiary "is having a very difficult time finding
new-hire pilots" that meet the new requirements.
The letter was obtained by Reuters and verified by Republic
Airways.
Republic disclosed on Tuesday that its pre-tax income would
be reduced this year because it was forced to pull planes from
service due to a lack of qualified pilots.
The company also said the change in its business plan would
create 750 fewer jobs, including flight attendant and
maintenance positions.