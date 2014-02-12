Feb 11 Republic Airways Holdings Inc
expects to hire 350 pilots in 2014, down from 600 originally
planned as it cuts its planned flying in wake of U.S. rules
requiring more experience for those workers, Chief Executive
Bryan Bedford said in an interview with Reuters.
The CEO said he expects pilot wages will rise because
carriers will now be competing for a scarce pool of qualified
applicants.
Bedford's comments followed Republic's disclosure on Tuesday
that its pre-tax income would be reduced this year because it
was forced to pull planes from service due to a lack of
qualified pilots.
"What we've seen is a steady decrease in the qualified
applicant flow since August of last year," Bedford said. "It's
become clear that there just aren't going to be enough pilots to
satisfy our demand."