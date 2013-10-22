Oct 22 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday assigned the Republic of Congo a B-plus long-term sovereign credit rating, citing constraints of political stability and succession as well as an inability to implement policy effectively.

The outlook on the credit is stable, S&P said in a statement.

"The country displays a low level of economic development. It depends highly on oil and the economy is vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment, given the country's high net external liability position," S&P said. "Fiscal and external data are inconsistent," it added.

S&P's ratings action puts it one notch below Moody's Investors Service's newly installed Ba3 rating. Moody's assigned the country a stable outlook on Oct. 11. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi)