May 14 Ally Financial Inc must sign a deal to
resolve claims that it owes billions of dollars to creditors of
its Residential Capital LLC unit by 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday (1500
GMT) to avoid the publication of a potentially damaging report
into its role in ResCap's bankruptcy.
Negotiations between the auto lender, which is
three-quarters owned by the U.S. government, and creditors of
its home lending subsidiary have already dragged beyond an
initial deadline of Friday.
At the same time, a court-appointed independent examiner was
expected to publish his report into claims that Ally stripped
ResCap of valuable assets and loaded it with liabilities before
it was put into bankruptcy, short-changing creditors.
That report's publication was postponed from Friday's
initial deadline to allow more time for mediated talks between
Ally and ResCap creditors.
The examiner's report was filed on Monday, but under seal.
If Ally reaches a deal with ResCap creditors, the report will
remain under seal at least until May 21. Without a deal, the
report will be unsealed at 11 a.m., according to an order by
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn.
A settlement between Ally and ResCap's creditors would form
the basis of a plan to allow ResCap to exit bankruptcy and repay
its creditors, which includes about $3 billion owed to
bondholders.
In addition, investors who bought mortgage bonds issued by
ResCap claim they are owed money because they were misled about
the quality of the mortgages backing those bonds.
The settlement would allow Ally to put behind it problems
tied to mortgage lending so it can focus on its U.S. auto
lending business.
Ally has raised billions of dollars by selling its
international business and wants to use that money to repay the
U.S. government.
The U.S. government rescued Ally, formerly known as General
Motors Acceptance Corp, in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis with a $17 billion bailout.