* Berkshire Hathaway had shown previous interest
* ResCap filed for bankruptcy in May
* Bidders are growing non-bank mortgage servicers
By Rick Rothacker
Oct 23 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
and a team of Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment
Management Corp are the only bidders competing at an
auction on Tuesday for Residential Capital LLC's mortgage
business, a source familiar with the situation said.
Other possible buyers had previously expressed interest in
ResCap's mortgage servicing and lending business, including
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Reuters reported on Friday that Nationstar and the Ocwen
were bidding for the mortgage business and that they were
emerging as the leading contenders.
Nationstar's $2.45 billion offer was the opening bid in the
auction. But the Ocwen-Walter consortium last week bid about $40
million more to move the process forward to Tuesday's auction,
another source told Reuters. The bidding process started at 10
a.m. at a New York hotel.
Nationstar's shares closed up 1.5 percent to $34.86 on
Tuesday. Ocwen's fell 1.7 percent to $36.20, while Walter's were
down 2.1 percent to $40.69.
ResCap and Nationstar declined to comment. Ocwen and Walter
could not be immediately reached.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of auto lender Ally Financial Inc,
filed for bankruptcy in May in an effort to wipe out legal
liabilities from mortgage-backed securities it sold during the
housing boom.
Berkshire argued in bankruptcy court for the right to be the
opening bidder for the mortgage business, but failed to unseat
Nationstar. It did get Nationstar, majority owned by Fortress
Investment Group LLC, to increase the opening bid by
$125 million.
Nationstar and Ocwen are growing non-bank mortgage servicers
that have been buying operations shed by larger banks such as
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Bank
of America Corp.
Mortgage servicers collect payments from borrowers and help
modify loans when borrowers fall behind. Banks are pulling back
from the business because operating costs have soared since the
housing bubble burst. New capital rules have also made it less
favorable for banks to hold onto mortgage servicing assets.
Ally, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after
a series of bailouts, is looking to focus on U.S. auto lending
and banking after taking huge losses on ResCap's mortgages.
The former lending arm of General Motors Co on
Tuesday agreed to sell its Canadian operations to Royal Bank of
Canada as it sells international businesses to speed up
repayment to taxpayers. [ID: nL1E8LN21R]
Berkshire Hathaway has set the low bid for a loan package
that ResCap is also selling at $1.44 billion, topping Ally,
which had said it would buy the loans if no one else did.