Oct 24 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
said it had decided not to further increase its bid in the
bankruptcy auction for Residential Capital LLC's mortgage
servicing business.
Nationstar, a Lewisville, Texas-based mortgage servicer, had
been competing against a team of Ocwen Financial Corp
and Walter Investment Management Corp in a bidding process
that began Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
Bloomberg News reported that Ocwen won the $3 billion
auction for ResCap's loan-servicing unit, citing people familiar
with the matter. Nationstar, as the opening bidder, is entitled
to a break-up fee, the servicer said Wednesday.
Ocwen and ResCap could not immediately be reached for
comment.