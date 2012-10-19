Oct 19 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
and a consortium of Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter
Investment Management Corp are expected to make bids for
Residential Capital LLC's mortgage business in a
bankruptcy auction that begins next week, sources familiar with
the situation said.
Nationstar, a mortgage servicer majority-owned by Fortress
Investment Group LLC, is the starting bidder for the
mortgage business at $2.45 billion. Ocwen, another growing
servicer, is teaming up with Walter for its offer, the sources
said.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of auto lender Ally Financial Inc,
filed for bankruptcy in May in an effort to wipe out legal
liabilities from mortgage-backed securities it sold during the
housing boom.
Bids are due by the end of business Friday for ResCap's
mortgage platform as well as a portfolio of loans. The auction
begins Tuesday at a New York hotel.
Residential Capital and Ocwen declined to comment.
Spokespeople for Nationstar and Walter could not be immediately
reached.