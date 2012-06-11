By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, June 11
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has offered to buy
Residential Capital LLC's mortgage unit, according to
court papers filed Monday.
In throwing its hat in the ring, Berkshire Hathaway Inc,
Buffett's holding company, is seeking to replace Nationstar
Mortgage Holdings, owned by Fortress Investment Group
, as the initial bidder for the bankrupt company's
mortgage servicing unit.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of Ally Financial, filed
for bankruptcy in May with a plan to sell the unit to Nationstar
for about $2.4 billion. Ally is the former in-house financing
arm for General Motors Co, previously known as GMAC, and
is not in bankruptcy.
Berkshire, a major ResCap creditor, also offered to serve as
the stalking-horse bidder for a portfolio of loans that ResCap
had planned to sell to Ally for approximately $1.4 billion. The
stalking-horse, or initial bidder, sets the minimum price,
requiring other bidders at the auction to make higher
counteroffers.
Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn is scheduled to consider the
sale procedures on June 18. The auction is set for September,
and ResCap CEO Tom Marano told Reuters last week that other
bidders are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.
In both cases, Berkshire said it would offer more attractive
terms in papers filed in federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan.
Under a proposed deal with ResCap, Fortress would be
entitled to a $72 million break-up fee and up to $10 million in
expense reimbursement if it failed to win the auction. Berkshire
offered to cut the break-up fee to $24 million and to eliminate
the expense reimbursement.
Earlier Monday, the U.S. Trustee overseeing the case, Hope
Davis, criticized the size of the break-up fee, saying in court
papers that it could discourage other bidders from
participating. The U.S. Trustee monitors bankruptcy cases to
ensure compliance with bankruptcy laws.
Berkshire also topped the proposed bid from Ally, offering
$1.45 billion, or $50 million more.
Before the bankruptcy filing, Berkshire made a last-minute
offer to buy ResCap assets for $1 in return for taking on its
liabilities, according to a source familiar with the situation,
who was not authorized to speak publicly about the talks. Ally
turned down the offer, the source said.
Spokeswomen for both Ally and ResCap declined to comment on
the Berkshire filing. A spokesman for Fortress did not
immediately return a request for comment after business hours
Monday.
Losses at ResCap, once a major subprime lender, have wounded
Ally in recent years. The bankruptcy and sale are intended to
give Ally a way to shed its mortgage liabilities as part of an
effort to repay U.S. taxpayers for a series of bailouts during
the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr)