* Berkshire had asked for examiner
* Judge to consider sales plan procedures
* ResCap lawyer says Berkshire raises bid
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, June 18 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said
on Monday he would appoint an independent examiner to
investigate the bankruptcy of home lender Residential Capital
LLC, a move that was sought by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Judge Martin Glenn said at a court hearing that "given the
facts and circumstances of this case, the court concludes that
appointment of an examiner is required and appropriate."
An examiner, who is typically a bankruptcy lawyer, will now
be named and should complete a report "expeditiously," Glenn
said.
In a bankruptcy, an examiner investigates allegations such
as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement. Judges
have previously appointed examiners in bankruptcy cases such as
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and Dynegy Holdings, a unit Dynegy
Inc.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of Ally Financial, the
former in-house financing arm of General Motors Co, filed
for bankruptcy last month with a plan that included selling two
groups of assets to two buyers: Nationstar Mortgage Holdings
and Ally.
Berkshire Hathaway is also seeking to buy parts of
ResCap. It has said that the pre-bankruptcy financial
transactions between ResCap and Ally were "potentially
improper."
Berkshire, a significant holder of ResCap's debt, has
proposed that it be the opening, or "stalking-horse" bidder for
ResCap's mortgage loan operations. It has also said it would buy
some loans.
Lawyers for ResCap and its unsecured creditors committee
said the examiner is not needed because the process would
duplicate an investigation already under way by the creditors
committee.
They also said it could slow down the company's
reorganization plan. The sales plan includes plans for a
September auction of the two businesses.
Glenn was also expected to weigh in Monday on whether the
current sales plan with Nationstar and Ally Financial can go
forward.
ResCap lawyer Larren Nashelsky of Morrison & Foerster said
during the hearing on Monday that Berkshire and Nationstar had
both raised their bids by $50 million on Monday, and that
Nationstar had cut some merger fees, putting the two offers on
equal ground.
