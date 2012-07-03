* Gonzalez was a Manhattan bankruptcy judge
By Caroline Humer
July 3 Arthur Gonzalez, the former chief
bankruptcy judge in Manhattan, was named the independent
examiner to investigate details of the bankruptcy of home lender
Residential Capital LLC, according to a court filing made on
Tuesday.
Berkshire Hathaway, which is seeking to buy two of
ResCap's loan businesses, asked the Manhattan Federal bankruptcy
court in June to appoint an examiner to look into pre-bankruptcy
financial transactions between ResCap and its parent company,
Ally Financial. Berkshire had said the transactions were
"potentially improper" and wanted an examiner to evaluate them.
ResCap objected to the examiner proposal, but U.S.
Bankruptcy Court Judge Martin Glenn approved Berkshire's request
at a June hearing. Susan Fitzpatrick, a spokeswoman for ResCap,
said by e-mail on Tuesday that ResCap looks forward to working
with Gonzalez. A spokeswoman for Ally Financial declined to
comment.
ResCap filed for bankruptcy in May in Manhattan with a plan
to sell two groups of assets for about $4 billion to two
separate buyers, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings and Ally.
After Warren Buffett's Berkshire stepped forward as an
interested buyer for both businesses, it replaced Ally as the
low bidder, or "stalking horse", in an auction of the mortgage
loans.
ResCap's auctions for the mortgage servicing business and
mortgage loan portfolio are due to take place by mid-October.
Gonzalez, who is a professor of bankruptcy law at the New
York University School of Law, retired as Chief Judge of the
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan in March. He had been a judge in
that court since 1995, overseeing some of the largest U.S.
bankruptcies including Enron, WorldCom and Chrysler. He held the
top spot since 2010.
Before becoming a judge, he was a United States Trustee, an
employee of the U.S. Justice Department who oversees the
bankruptcy process.
The judge will set the timeframe, scope and budget for the
examination. Bankruptcy examiners have been named in many other
bankruptcy cases including Dynegy Holdings, the bankrupt unit of
Dynegy Inc., and Lehman Brothers Holdings.
These examiner investigations can delay the bankrupt
company's reorganization. For instance, in Dynegy, the company
had to renegotiate its plan to get out of bankruptcy with
creditors when the examiner found a pre-bankruptcy transfer of
assets was improper.
