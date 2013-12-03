NEW YORK Dec 3 Bankrupt mortgage lender Residential Capital LLC has struck a deal with a class of bondholders to resolve the group's objection to its plan to exit bankruptcy, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The news came as ResCap filed court papers on Tuesday outlining a new exit plan which includes a $125 million payment to the bondholder group that was not in previous versions of the plan.

Lawyers for ResCap and the bondholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A hearing on ResCap's latest bankruptcy exit plan was scheduled for 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.