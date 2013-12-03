* Agrees to pay bondholder group $125 mln in additional
interest
* Settlement paves way for Chapter 11 exit by year's end
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Bankrupt mortgage lender
Residential Capital LLC has struck a deal with a class of
bondholders to resolve the group's objection to its plan to exit
bankruptcy.
In court papers filed on Tuesday, ResCap outlined a new exit
plan which includes a $125 million payment to the bondholder
group to settle its demands for millions of dollars in interest
payments.
The objection had been the key hurdle to court approval of
the plan, and the deal puts ResCap on course to end its Chapter
11 case by year's end.
Implementation of the plan would allow ResCap to begin
paying back creditors who include owners of residential
mortgage-backed securities that collapsed in the 2008 mortgage
crisis.
It would also allow former parent Ally Financial,
, which is now part-owned by U.S. taxpayers, to focus
on repaying the federal government for a $17 billion bailout
during the crisis. Ally had contributed $2.1 billion to fund
recoveries for ResCap creditors, a cornerstone of the plan.
At a hearing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New
York, lawyers for ResCap and its creditors' committee said they
hoped to bring the deal into effect and exit bankruptcy by Dec.
24. The sides will ask Judge Martin Glenn to officially approve
the plan at another hearing set for Dec. 11.
The bondholder group was on track to recover its full
principal and pre-bankruptcy interest - worth about $2.2 billion
- but had been demanding another $340 million in post-bankruptcy
interest.
The group, which includes Aurelius Capital Management and
Marathon Asset Management, had claimed its collateral was worth
more than it was owed, entitling it to the interest.
The sides last week completed a six-day hearing on the
matter before Judge Glenn, and closing arguments had been
scheduled for next week.
Lawyers for both sides worked over the last several days to
hash out a deal, though Glenn said he ordered that no
associate-level lawyers work during last Thursday's Thanksgiving
holiday.
Gerard Uzzi, a lawyer for the bondholder group, said at
Tuesday's hearing that his clients will now have the option to
change their votes on the plan from opposed to in favor.
While they do not have to change their votes in order to
receive their share of payouts under the settlement, Uzzi said,
group members who remain opposed will not be entitled to certain
legal releases.
Glenn can approve the plan even if certain creditors remain
opposed.
The settlement will not require other creditors to cast new
votes because the previous version of the plan already accounted
for the possibility that additional payments would be made to
the bondholders, lawyers said at the hearing.
ResCap had serviced more than $374 billion in U.S.
residential mortgage loans before it declared bankruptcy in May
2012 to address soaring mortgage liabilities.
The bankruptcy is In re Residential Capital LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020.