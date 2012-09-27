Sept 27 A section of secured bondholders of
Residential Capital LLC, the bankrupt mortgage unit of
Ally Financial, is pulling out of an agreement to
support the company's reorganization plan, according to an Ally
spokeswoman.
"The agreement between Ally and ResCap's third lien
bondholders has been terminated by the bondholders," Ally's
Gina Proia told Reuters late on Wednesday.
Proia said the move by the bondholders does not change
Ally's view of the ResCap bankruptcy process and that the
reorganization plan will continue to move forward. She said the
company will now continue to work with junior secured
bondholders toward a broader reorganization plan.
"The action enables the bondholders to trade their bonds
without waiving the right to accrued and unpaid interest" during
the bankruptcy process, Proia said.
ResCap filed for bankruptcy in May with a plan in place for
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, owned by Fortress
Investment Group, to make a $2.4 billion minimum offer
for the mortgage servicing assets.
Ally Financial also agreed to buy a group of ResCap mortgage
loans for $1.4 billion. Ally is not in bankruptcy.
Proia said Ally's agreement with ResCap is unaffected by the
bondholders' action, as is ResCap's agreement with the
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) investors. Some
RMBS investors have said they will support the reorganization
plan.
ResCap's bankruptcy came as pressure increased on Ally, the
former financing unit of General Motors, to repay
Treasury Department's bailout money.