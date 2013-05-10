May 10 A report on Friday could embolden
creditors of bankrupt mortgage lender Residential Capital LLC to
pursue billions of dollars of cash that its parent, Ally
Financial Inc, had planned to use to repay a U.S.
government bailout.
The report by a court-appointed examiner deals with
allegations of improper activity before the ResCap bankruptcy,
including claims that Ally Bank was stripped from ResCap.
ResCap creditors have said Ally, which is about
three-quarters owned by the U.S. government, could be on the
hook for up to $25 billion owed to them by ResCap.
Former bankruptcy judge Arthur Gonzalez was appointed last
year by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to examine the
prebankruptcy deals between Ally, ResCap, Ally investor Cerberus
Capital Management LP and others. Gonzalez also investigated the
negotiations that led to Ally's initial proposed settlement,
which was rejected by ResCap creditors.
Ally declined to comment ahead of Friday's report. Attorneys
for ResCap and the official committee of unsecured creditors and
a spokesman for Cerberus did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Examiners are only appointed in a small number of bankruptcy
cases and their reports do not carry the weight of a court
finding. The reports are often limited to identifying how
certain allegations would likely stand up in court.
Still, an examiner's report can sometimes upend a
bankruptcy. The Chapter 11 of media conglomerate Tribune Co was
on the brink of resolution when an examiner's report found it
was "somewhat likely" there was fraudulent behavior in the
company's leveraged buyout a year before its bankruptcy. That
led to two years of infighting among creditors.
Some ResCap creditors have their eyes on the billions of
dollars Ally has raised by selling its international businesses.
Ally plans to use that money to repay some of the $11 billion it
owes the U.S. government and then focus on its U.S. auto lending
business.
Gonzalez's report could shift negotiations between creditors
and Ally, which the creditors committee has said are getting
closer to a deal.
Ally offered to pay ResCap's estate $750 million, which
Ally's Chief Executive Michael Carpenter called a "hostage
payment." In return, Ally wanted a release from all legal
claims.
After ResCap creditors rejected that offer, the parties were
ordered into mediation by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn.
ResCap was once one of the largest U.S. subprime mortgage
lenders in the United States. It filed for bankruptcy in May
2012 as litigation over soured mortgage bonds mounted.
It has offered investors that lost money on mortgage bonds
an $8.7 billion unsecured claim in the bankruptcy.
ResCap has the fourth-largest amount outstanding from the
$700 billion bailout of the financial system that began in 2008,
according to watchdog ProPublica. Washington propped up General
Motors Acceptance Corp, or GMAC, as Ally was formerly known,
with $17 billion during the financial crisis. ResCap still owes
the U.S. government more than $10 billion.