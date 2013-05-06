BRIEF-Renaissance announces $10 million brokered private placement
May 6 Residential Capital LLC Chief Executive Thomas Marano has resigned as the mortgage subsidiary of auto lender Ally Financial Inc works its way out of bankruptcy.
Marano, who joined ResCap in 2008, will remain as a member of the board. He had headed the mortgage department at now defunct investment bank Bear Stearns.
ResCap filed for bankruptcy in May 2012 to protect its parent from mortgage liabilities that threatened to swamp the company. Ally is 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
* Customers Bancorp executes agreement to sell Bankmobile division to Flagship Community Bank