May 16 Nine creditors of Residential Capital LLC, including the insurers American International Group Inc and Allstate Corp, were selected to join the unsecured creditors committee for the mortgage lender's bankruptcy.

The members were identified in a Wednesday night filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, two days after ResCap, a unit of Ally Financial Inc, filed for Chapter 11 protection.

Other committee members include Bank of New York Mellon Corp , Deutsche Bank AG, bond insurers Financial Guaranty Insurance Co and MBIA Inc, the Wilmington Trust unit of M&T Bank Corp and US Bancorp.

Also on the committee is a representative for plaintiffs in separate mortgage lending litigation.

The members were appointed by the Office of the U.S. Trustee, a Justice Department division that oversees bankruptcies.

They will negotiate on behalf of other ResCap unsecured creditors, and can examine a debtor's conduct and operations.

ResCap filed for bankruptcy on May 14 after years of losses on subprime and other home loans it made. It had once been one of the 10 largest U.S. mortgage lenders.

The U.S. Treasury Department owns nearly 74 percent of Ally, which did not seek court protection.

The case is In re: Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)