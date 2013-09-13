Sept 13 A U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a
$596.5 million agreement on Friday between Financial Guaranty
Insurance Co and bankrupt Residential Capital LLC, which settles
billions of dollars of claims stemming from mortgage-backed
securities.
The agreement is another step toward ending the former
mortgage lender's complex bankruptcy, but it was opposed by
holders of junior secured notes issued by ResCap.
Opponents argued that Judge Martin Glenn of Manhattan's
bankruptcy court should reject the deal because ResCap allegedly
overestimated what it might owe FGIC, a bond insurer. Critics of
the deal also said the deal was improperly negotiated, an
allegation the judge rejected in his 53-page opinion.
In return for the $596.5 million, FGIC will release its
claim that ResCap owed it at least $5.55 billion.
FGIC had claimed that ResCap had misrepresented the home
loans contained in the mortgage bonds that FGIC had insured.
When the U.S. housing market crashed, many of those home loans
defaulted, triggering an insurance payment by FGIC.
The bond insurer was seized in 2009 by its regulator, the
Department of Financial Services of the State of New York, which
ordered the company to stop making payments on claims. A
rehabilitation plan for the insurer became effective last month.
ResCap was once the country's fifth-largest mortgage
servicer. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.
Glenn, the bankruptcy judge, approved in June a $2.1 billion
settlement with the company's former parent, government-owned
Ally Financial Inc. The money will help repay ResCap creditors
who had alleged that Ally stripped ResCap of its online lender,
Ally Bank.
Ally was known as General Motors Acceptance Corp prior to
its government bail-out during the financial crisis.