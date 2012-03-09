March 9 Bailed-out lender Ally Financial has entered into exclusive talks with Fortress Investment Group to sell its mortgage unit, Residential Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A sale of the unit is expected to be done under through a prepackaged bankruptcy process, according to the source.

That means a deal now would become the so-called stalking horse bid in a subsequent auction overseen by the bankruptcy court. Other bidders would have a chance to come in with counterbids again at that time.

A deal now would, however, give Fortress a leg up as it would likely come with a breakup fee.

A consortium of Centerbridge Partners and Leucadia National as well as Cerberus Capital Management were also in the race to buy ResCap, sources have said previously.

Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia and Fortress spokesman Gordon Runte declined to comment.

Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors, is 73.8 percent owned by the U.S. government. The lender ran into trouble during the financial crisis as its mortgage loans soured, forcing the government to inject more than $17 billion into it in 2008-2009 to keep the company afloat. Ally has said it has since repaid the government $5.4 billion.

Ally put forward a plan to go public in June last year, but it had to postpone the IPO as problems mounted at ResCap and market conditions deteriorated in the wake of the European sovereign debt crisis.

The company's problems include getting dragged into a nationwide furore over faulty housing foreclosures and the mishandling of requests for loan modifications. Last month it was among five big U.S. banks that agreed to a $25 billion settlement.

The news about Fortress' exclusive talks was reported earlier by the New York Post. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Bernard Orr)