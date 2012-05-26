TORONTO May 26 Research In Motion Ltd is preparing for a major restructuring beginning in the next couple of weeks that will see it eliminate at least 2,000 jobs worldwide, the Globe and Mail reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

The Canadian newspaper, citing several people close to the company, reported that the next round is layoffs is said to be planned for around June 1 - a day before the BlackBerry smartphone maker's first quarter ends - but some expect the announcement even earlier.

One person familiar with the company's plans said the layoffs may cut even deeper than 2,000 jobs, the article said, adding that the layoffs are expected to sweep across departments including the legal, human resources, finance, sales and marketing units.

Company officials did not immediately respond to a message from Reuters seeking comment on the report.

Once the dominant player in the wireless e-mail sector, RIM has lost market share amid fierce competition from Apple Inc and phones running on Google Inc's Android software. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Alastair Sharp. Editing by Christopher Wilson)