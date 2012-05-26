TORONTO May 26 Research In Motion Ltd
is preparing for a major restructuring beginning in the next
couple of weeks that will see it eliminate at least 2,000 jobs
worldwide, the Globe and Mail reported on Saturday, citing
unnamed sources.
The Canadian newspaper, citing several people close to the
company, reported that the next round is layoffs is said to be
planned for around June 1 - a day before the BlackBerry
smartphone maker's first quarter ends - but some expect the
announcement even earlier.
One person familiar with the company's plans said the
layoffs may cut even deeper than 2,000 jobs, the article said,
adding that the layoffs are expected to sweep across departments
including the legal, human resources, finance, sales and
marketing units.
Company officials did not immediately respond to a message
from Reuters seeking comment on the report.
Once the dominant player in the wireless e-mail sector, RIM
has lost market share amid fierce competition from Apple Inc
and phones running on Google Inc's Android
software.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Alastair Sharp. Editing by
Christopher Wilson)