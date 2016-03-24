March 24 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Blackpearl Resources, Teck Resources and Power Corporation of Canada,
on Thursday.
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* AGF Management Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.25 from C$4.50
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$39
* Alamos Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$7 from C$6
* Blackpearl Resources Inc : RBC starts with sector perform; target price C$0.80
* Boyd Group Income Fund : CIBC raises target price to C$81 from C$74
* Boyd Group Income Fund : RBC raises target to C$73 from C$72; sector perform
* Corus Entertainment Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Directcash Payments Inc : BMO raises target price to C$13; rating market perform
* Inovalis REIT : NBF raises target price to C$10.50 from C$10.25; outperform
* New Flyer Industries Inc : NBF raises target price to C$38 from C$34; outperform
* Paramount Resources : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.5 from C$15.5; outperform
* Power Corporation of Canada : BMO cuts target price to C$34; rating outperform
* Power Corporation of Canada : RBC raises target to C$33 from C$32; sector perform
* Power Financial Corp : BMO cuts target price to C$36 from C$37; market perform
* Power Financial Corp : BMO cuts target price to C$36; rating market perform
* Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform
* Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$8.50 from C$7
* Tso3 Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3.25; rating buy
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)