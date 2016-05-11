May 11 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Chinook Energy and Emera, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Chinook Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform * WSP Global Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer * Acadian Timber Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Absolute Software Corp : Paradigm cuts target price to C$9 from C$10 * Acadian Timber Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$20 from C$22 * Acadian Timber Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Agellan : LB Securities raises target price to C$10.5 from C$10.25 * Agellan Commercial REIT :CIBC ups target to C$10 from C$9.75;sector performer * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$49 from C$45.90 * Aimia Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$10.5 from C$11.5 * Arsenal Energy Inc : NBF cuts target to C$1.50 from C$1.75; rating outperform * Arsenal Energy Inc : Paradigm cuts to sell; cuts target price to C$0.75 * Badger Daylighting Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$22.50; rating market perform * Barrick Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$29 from C$22.80 * Canadian Apartment Properties REIT : NBF raises target to C$33.75; outperform * Cequence Energy Ltd : TD Securities cuts target to C$0.30 from C$0.35; hold * Chinook Energy Inc : Dundee cuts price target to C$0.45 from C$0.50 * Chinook Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to C$0.35 from C$0.50 * Chinook Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform * Chinook Energy Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.65 * CT REIT : CIBC raises target to C$15.50 from C$14.75; rating sector performer * CT REIT : RBC raises target price to C$15 from C$14.50; rating sector perform * Detour Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$28 from C$20.10 * DHX Media Ltd : RBC starts with outperform; target price C$10 * Eldorado Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.80 from C$3.80 * Emera Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$50 from C$48; rating equal weight * Endeavour Silver : CIBC raises target to C$3.50 from C$3;sector underperformer * Exchange Income Corp : NBF raises target to C$36 from C$33; rating outperform * Franco Nevada Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$66 from C$67.80 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC cuts target to C$120 from C$130; rating sector performer * George Weston Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$131 from C$135 * Granite Oil Corp : Raymond James raises target to C$10 from C$9.35; strong buy * Great Canadian Gaming : Raymond James cuts target to C$24 from C$25; outperform * Guyana Goldfields Inc : Paradigm Capital raises to buy from speculative buy * Guyana Goldfields Inc : Paradigm Capital raises price target to C$8.50 from C$4 * Guyana Goldfields Inc : RBC raises target price to C$8 from C$7; outperform * Information Services : CIBC raises target to C$16.25 from C$16; sector performer * Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : BMO raises target price to C$16 from C$15 * Innvest REIT : TD Securities revises to tender from buy; ups target to C$7.25 * Journey Energy Inc : FirstEnergy Capital cuts target price to C$2 from C$2.25 * Keyera Corp : BMO raises target price to C$41 from C$40; rating market perform * Killam Apartment REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$13.25 from C$12;buy * Killam Apartment REIT : Dundee Capital raises target to C$12.75 from C$12; buy * Kinross Gold Corp : National Bank Financial raises target to C$6.85 from C$6.10 * Klondex Mines Ltd : BMO raises price target to C$5 from C$4.50; market perform * Lucara Diamond Corp : BMO raises target to C$3.25 from C$3; market perform * Milestone Apartments : CIBC ups target to C$20 from C$18.50;sector outperformer * Milestone Apartments : Desjardins raises target price to C$20; rating buy * Milestone Apartments REIT : BMO raises target price to C$20.75 from C$19 * Morneau Shepell Inc : CIBC raises target to C$19.25 from C$19; sector outperformer * Morneau Shepell Inc : GMP raises target price to C$18.25; rating hold * Morneau Shepell Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$18.50 from C$17.50; hold * Nemaska Lithium Inc : Dundee Capital raises target price to C$1.5 from C$1.20 * Newalta Corp : NBF cuts target to C$1.50 from C$2.25; rating sector perform * Parex Resources Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$15 from C$13.50 * Parex Resources Inc : Dundee raises price target to C$15 from C$14.40 * Parex Resources Inc : FirstEnergy Capital raises target price to C$16 from C$14 * Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Dundee raises target to C$37 from C$33.75 * Premium Brands Holdings Corp : NBF raises target to C$64 from C$62; outperform * Quebecor Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$37 from C$35 * Silver Wheaton Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$27 from C$24.6 * Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$24; buy * Sun Life Financial Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$50 from C$48 * Sun Life Financial Inc : Desjardins raises target to C$48 from C$47; rating buy * Sun Life Financial Inc : RBC raises price target to C$46 from C$45; outperform * Sun Life Financial Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$47 from C$46; buy * Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Dundee Capital raises target price to C$5.75; buy * Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : NBF raises target to C$5 from C$4.25; outperform * TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$53 from C$50; rating sector performer * Trican Well Service : Cowen and Co raises target price to C$1.70 from C$1 * Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$3 from C$2.50; buy * Trinidad Drilling Ltd : PI Financial raises target price to C$3 from C$2.5 * Whitecap Resources : Dundee raises price target to C$13.25 from C$12.50 * Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays raises target to C$11 from C$10; equal weight * WSP Global Inc : BMO raises price target to C$40 from C$38; market perform * WSP Global Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$44 from C$41; rating buy * WSP Global Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer * WSP Global Inc : Desjardins raises target price to C$48; rating buy * Yamana Gold Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.40 from C$2.70 * Yellow Pages Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$24 from C$25; rating outperform (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)