Nov 19 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Genworth and Tuscany, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Genworth : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$34.50 from C$33; rating hold * Tuscany : NBF cuts target to C$0.15 from C$0.20; sector perform Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * BSM Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating; target of C$4 * Genworth : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$34.50 from C$33; rating hold * Midway Gold : Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy from hold * North American Palladium :CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer * NTG Clarity : Global Maxfin Capital starts with strong buy; target C$1 * Renegade : Raymond James cuts target to C$1.40 from C$1.60; rating market perform * Spyglass : CIBC raises price target to C$1.75 from C$1.60; sector underperformer * Tuscany : NBF cuts target to C$0.15 from C$0.20;sector performer