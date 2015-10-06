Oct 6 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Enel Green Power and John Wood, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alfa Laval : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 139 from Sek 144; rating neutral * Atlas Copco : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 255 from Sek 305; outperform * Bodycote : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to 750p from 800p; rating buy * Bodycote Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 640p from 800p; rating outperform * Brewin Dolphin Holdings : N+1 Singer cuts target to 300p from 320p; rating buy * Burberry Group : RBC cuts target price to 1600p from 1750p; rating sector perform * BMW : Berenberg cuts target price to 90 euros from 105 euros; rating hold * Carlsberg A/S : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 550 from Dkk 560 * Cineworld Group Plc : Berenberg starts with buy; 650p target price * Coca Cola HBC AG : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1,430p from 1,350p * Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Delhaize : UBS cuts price target to 81 euros from 84 euros; rating neutral * Deutz AG : HSBC cuts target price to 3.50 euros from 5.50 euros; rating hold * Diageo Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1780p from 1750p * DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 430p from 370p * Emmi AG : UBS raises price target to Sfr 500 from Sfr 375 * Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises price target to 2 euros from 1.70 euros * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * Ferrexpo Plc : Deutsche Bank reinstates with buy; 140p target price * Gas Natural SDG : HSBC cuts target price to 19.60 euros from 20 euros; rating hold * GEA Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 36 euros from 39 euros; rating neutral * Gemfields Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 80p from 69p; rating overweight * Givaudan SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Sfr 1775 from Sfr 1870; rating buy * GKN : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 320p from 390p; rating outperform * GKN Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 445p from 500p; rating buy * Heineken NV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 72 euros from 73 euros * HILL & Smith Holdings : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 870p from 700p; buy * IMI : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 980p from 1,120p; rating neutral * IMI Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1100p from 1500p; rating buy * JcDecaux SA : HSBC raises target price to 35 euros from 34 euros; rating hold * John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * K&S AG : Berenberg cuts target price to 26 euros from 36.50 euros; rating hold * K&S AG : JP Morgan cuts target to 21 euros from 33 euros; rating underweight * Kinepolis Group NV : Berenberg starts with buy; 43 euros target price * Kone : Credit Suisse cuts target to 43 euros from 45 euros; rating outperform * Legrand : Credit Suisse cuts target to 55 euros from 57 euros; rating outperform * Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer raises to buy from hold * Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer cuts target price to 312p * Mediaset SpA : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Melrose Industries : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to 300p from 350p; rating buy * Metso : Credit Suisse cuts target to 23 euros from 28 euros; rating neutral * Mobistar :Berenberg raises target price to 24.50 euros from 21 euros; rating buy * Morgan Advanced Materials : Credit Suisse cuts target to 255p; underperform * Morgan Advanced Materials : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 445p; rating buy * Panalpina Welttransport :RBC cuts target to Sfr 125 from Sfr 145;rating outperform * Pernod Ricard SA : Credit Suisse raises target price to 109 euros from 108 euros * Proximus NV : Berenberg cuts to sell from hold * Proximus NV : Berenberg raises price target to 27 euros from 26 euros * Qiagen NV : Cowen and Company cuts target to $25 from $25.50; market perform * RPC Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 745p from 655p; rating buy * Sandvik : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 75 from Sek 86; rating underperform * Schindler : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 160 from Sfr 180; rating outperform * Senior : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 285p from 310p; rating outperform * SKF : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 155 from Sek 170; rating underperform * Societe Bic SA : UBS cuts target to 145 euros from 150 euros; rating neutral * Solvay SA : Citigroup cuts target to 100 euros from 130 euros; rating neutral * Spectris : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 1,955p from 2,210p; rating outperform * Spirax-Sarco : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 3,080.00p; rating outperform * Sulzer AG : UBS cuts price target to Sfr 100 from Sfr 110; rating neutral * Talktalk Telecom Group : Citigroup cuts target price to 425p from 475p; rating buy * Ted Baker Plc : Liberum raises target price to 3700p from 3200p; rating buy * Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts price target to 1.10 eur from 1.15 eur * Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight * Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts price target to 0.90 eur from 0.95 eur * Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight * Telefonica : Barclays cuts target to 12.10 eur from 13.40 eur; rating equal weight * Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price * Unione Banche Italiane : Citigroup cuts target to 8 euros from 8.60 euros; buy * Vesuvius Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 440p from 510p; rating buy * Vesuvius : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 325p from 375p; rating underperform * Weir Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1190p from 1740p; rating hold * Weir Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 1,570p from 1,975p; rating outperform * William Hill : Investec reinstates with reduce; 333p target price * Wizz Air : JP Morgan raises target price to 2225p from 2125p; rating overweight * Yara International : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Nok 360 from Nok 370; hold (Compiled by Archana Lakshmi Narasiah in Bengaluru)