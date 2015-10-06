UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Enel Green Power and John Wood, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alfa Laval : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 139 from Sek 144; rating neutral * Atlas Copco : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 255 from Sek 305; outperform * Bodycote : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to 750p from 800p; rating buy * Bodycote Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 640p from 800p; rating outperform * Brewin Dolphin Holdings : N+1 Singer cuts target to 300p from 320p; rating buy * Burberry Group : RBC cuts target price to 1600p from 1750p; rating sector perform * BMW : Berenberg cuts target price to 90 euros from 105 euros; rating hold * Carlsberg A/S : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 550 from Dkk 560 * Cineworld Group Plc : Berenberg starts with buy; 650p target price * Coca Cola HBC AG : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1,430p from 1,350p * Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Delhaize : UBS cuts price target to 81 euros from 84 euros; rating neutral * Deutz AG : HSBC cuts target price to 3.50 euros from 5.50 euros; rating hold * Diageo Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1780p from 1750p * DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 430p from 370p * Emmi AG : UBS raises price target to Sfr 500 from Sfr 375 * Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises price target to 2 euros from 1.70 euros * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * Ferrexpo Plc : Deutsche Bank reinstates with buy; 140p target price * Gas Natural SDG : HSBC cuts target price to 19.60 euros from 20 euros; rating hold * GEA Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 36 euros from 39 euros; rating neutral * Gemfields Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 80p from 69p; rating overweight * Givaudan SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Sfr 1775 from Sfr 1870; rating buy * GKN : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 320p from 390p; rating outperform * GKN Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 445p from 500p; rating buy * Heineken NV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 72 euros from 73 euros * HILL & Smith Holdings : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 870p from 700p; buy * IMI : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 980p from 1,120p; rating neutral * IMI Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1100p from 1500p; rating buy * JcDecaux SA : HSBC raises target price to 35 euros from 34 euros; rating hold * John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * K&S AG : Berenberg cuts target price to 26 euros from 36.50 euros; rating hold * K&S AG : JP Morgan cuts target to 21 euros from 33 euros; rating underweight * Kinepolis Group NV : Berenberg starts with buy; 43 euros target price * Kone : Credit Suisse cuts target to 43 euros from 45 euros; rating outperform * Legrand : Credit Suisse cuts target to 55 euros from 57 euros; rating outperform * Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer raises to buy from hold * Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer cuts target price to 312p * Mediaset SpA : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Melrose Industries : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to 300p from 350p; rating buy * Metso : Credit Suisse cuts target to 23 euros from 28 euros; rating neutral * Mobistar :Berenberg raises target price to 24.50 euros from 21 euros; rating buy * Morgan Advanced Materials : Credit Suisse cuts target to 255p; underperform * Morgan Advanced Materials : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 445p; rating buy * Panalpina Welttransport :RBC cuts target to Sfr 125 from Sfr 145;rating outperform * Pernod Ricard SA : Credit Suisse raises target price to 109 euros from 108 euros * Proximus NV : Berenberg cuts to sell from hold * Proximus NV : Berenberg raises price target to 27 euros from 26 euros * Qiagen NV : Cowen and Company cuts target to $25 from $25.50; market perform * RPC Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 745p from 655p; rating buy * Sandvik : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 75 from Sek 86; rating underperform * Schindler : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 160 from Sfr 180; rating outperform * Senior : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 285p from 310p; rating outperform * SKF : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 155 from Sek 170; rating underperform * Societe Bic SA : UBS cuts target to 145 euros from 150 euros; rating neutral * Solvay SA : Citigroup cuts target to 100 euros from 130 euros; rating neutral * Spectris : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 1,955p from 2,210p; rating outperform * Spirax-Sarco : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 3,080.00p; rating outperform * Sulzer AG : UBS cuts price target to Sfr 100 from Sfr 110; rating neutral * Talktalk Telecom Group : Citigroup cuts target price to 425p from 475p; rating buy * Ted Baker Plc : Liberum raises target price to 3700p from 3200p; rating buy * Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts price target to 1.10 eur from 1.15 eur * Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight * Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts price target to 0.90 eur from 0.95 eur * Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight * Telefonica : Barclays cuts target to 12.10 eur from 13.40 eur; rating equal weight * Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price * Unione Banche Italiane : Citigroup cuts target to 8 euros from 8.60 euros; buy * Vesuvius Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 440p from 510p; rating buy * Vesuvius : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 325p from 375p; rating underperform * Weir Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1190p from 1740p; rating hold * Weir Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 1,570p from 1,975p; rating outperform * William Hill : Investec reinstates with reduce; 333p target price * Wizz Air : JP Morgan raises target price to 2225p from 2125p; rating overweight * Yara International : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Nok 360 from Nok 370; hold (Compiled by Archana Lakshmi Narasiah in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.