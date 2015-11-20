Nov 20 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including CRH, IMI and Investec, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * IMI : Nomura raises to buy from reduce * CRH Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1968p from 1980p; rating hold * Investec Plc : Barclays raises price target to 655p from 626p; rating overweight * Spirax-Sarco : Morgan Stanley raises target to 3,120p from 2,950p; equal weight Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Bodycote : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to 640p from 700p; rating overweight * CRH Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1968p from 1980p; rating hold * IMI : Nomura raises to buy from reduce * IMI : Nomura cuts price target to 955p from 1000p * Inditex : Nomura raises target price to 36 euros from 34 euros; rating buy * Investec Plc : Barclays raises price target to 655p from 626p; rating overweight * NN Group NV : RBC raises price target to 34 euros from 29 euros; rating outperform * NOS : Jefferies raises price target to 7.25 euros from 6.25 euros; rating hold * Poundland Group : Jefferies cuts price target to 300p from 400p; rating buy * Renault : Barclays raises price target to 100 euros from 98 euros; overweight * Rotork : Nomura cuts price target to 155p from 180p; rating reduce * Smiths Group : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to 1080p from 1170p; equal weight * Spirax-Sarco : Morgan Stanley raises target to 3,120p from 2,950p; equal weight * SSP : JP Morgan raises price target to 340p from 330p; rating overweight * Synthomer Plc : Berenberg cuts target price to 375p from 400p; rating buy * Thyssenkrupp AG : Jefferies raises price target to 30 euros; rating buy * Weir Group : Nomura cuts price target to 1110p from 1315p; rating neutral (Compiled by Tenzin Pema and Fareha Khan in Bengaluru) )