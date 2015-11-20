UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including CRH, IMI and Investec, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * IMI : Nomura raises to buy from reduce * CRH Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1968p from 1980p; rating hold * Investec Plc : Barclays raises price target to 655p from 626p; rating overweight * Spirax-Sarco : Morgan Stanley raises target to 3,120p from 2,950p; equal weight Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Bodycote : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to 640p from 700p; rating overweight * CRH Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1968p from 1980p; rating hold * IMI : Nomura raises to buy from reduce * IMI : Nomura cuts price target to 955p from 1000p * Inditex : Nomura raises target price to 36 euros from 34 euros; rating buy * Investec Plc : Barclays raises price target to 655p from 626p; rating overweight * NN Group NV : RBC raises price target to 34 euros from 29 euros; rating outperform * NOS : Jefferies raises price target to 7.25 euros from 6.25 euros; rating hold * Poundland Group : Jefferies cuts price target to 300p from 400p; rating buy * Renault : Barclays raises price target to 100 euros from 98 euros; overweight * Rotork : Nomura cuts price target to 155p from 180p; rating reduce * Smiths Group : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to 1080p from 1170p; equal weight * Spirax-Sarco : Morgan Stanley raises target to 3,120p from 2,950p; equal weight * SSP : JP Morgan raises price target to 340p from 330p; rating overweight * Synthomer Plc : Berenberg cuts target price to 375p from 400p; rating buy * Thyssenkrupp AG : Jefferies raises price target to 30 euros; rating buy * Weir Group : Nomura cuts price target to 1110p from 1315p; rating neutral (Compiled by Tenzin Pema and Fareha Khan in Bengaluru) )
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.