Feb 17 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including J Sainsbury, Enagas and EVS Broadcast, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * J Sainsbury Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises to outperform from neutral * MTU Aero Engines AG : SocGen raises to hold from sell * National Express Group Plc : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Marks and Spencer Group Plc : Peel Hunt raises to hold from sell * Spectris : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Voestalpine AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 600 Group Plc : Finncap cuts target price to 16p from 24p * Aareal Bank AG : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $32 from $37; rating hold * ABG Sundal Collier Holding : Nordea Equity Research cuts rating to hold from buy * ABG Sundal Collier Holding : Nordea Equity Research cuts target to Nok 6.6 * Acacia Mining Plc : BofA Merrill cuts target price to 245p from 255p * Ageas SA NV : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 43.8 euros from 46 euros * Air Liquide : Credit Suisse cuts target to 85.50 euros from 92 euros;underperform * Air Liquide : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 110 euros from 118 euros; hold * Amec Foster Wheeler : Haitong Research starts with buy rating * Anglo American Plc : Credit Suisse raises price target to 470p from 320p; neutral * Anglo American Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 465p from 300p; hold * ArcelorMittal SA : UBS cuts price target to 7 euros from 12 euros * Assa Abloy AB : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Atresmedia : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to hold rating * Atresmedia : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 8.50 euros from 10.35 euros * Auto Trader : Numis raises to buy from add * Auto Trader : Numis raises target price to 439p from 419p * BAE Systems Plc : Bernstein cuts target price to 560p from 590p; rating outperform * Banca Popolare Di Milano : Berenberg cuts target to 0.64 euro from 0.83 euro;hold * Banco Popolare : Berenberg cuts price target to 7.50 euros from 12 euros; hold * Bayer AG : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 132 euros from 150 euros; buy * Beazley Plc : Numis raises target price by 5p to 455p; rating buy * Beiersdorf AG : Independent Research cuts target to eur 89.00 from eur 90.00;hold * Booker Group Plc : Exane BNP Paribas cuts to neutral from outperform * Booker Group Plc : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price by 13 pct to 165p * Bureau Veritas : Natixis cuts target price to 21.9 euros from 24.7 euros; buy * Cape Plc : Haitong Research starts with neutral rating * Capita Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 1400p from 1445p; rating buy * Capital & Counties : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 474p from 526p; buy * Clariant AG : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $18 from $20; rating hold * Coface SA : JP Morgan cuts target price to 7.70 euros from 11.30 euros;overweight * Daimler AG : Citigroup adds to Citi Focus List Europe * Deutsche Telekom AG : DZ Bank cuts target to 17.50 euros from 18.50 euros; buy * East Capital Explorer : Handelsbanken raises to buy from accumulate * East Capital Explorer : Handelsbanken raises target price to Sek 64 from Sek 59 * EDF : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform * EDF : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price by 22 pct to 10.2 euros; underperform * EDF : Natixis cuts target price to 12.3 euros from 13.1 euros; rating neutral * EFG International : Citigroup cuts price target to Sfr 9 from Sfr 11.25; buy * Electrocomponents Plc : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Electrocomponents Plc : HSBC raises price target to 250p from 205p * Enagas SA : HSBC cuts target price to 30 euros from 31 euros; rating buy * Enagas SA : SocGen cuts target price to 28 euros from 28.5 euros; rating buy * Enagas SA : Citigroup cuts to sell rating * Enagas SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 27.20 euros from 28 euros; hold * Enagas SA : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 25.2 euros from 26.5 euros;hold * Engie SA : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 17.5 euros from 19 euros; buy * Eurazeo : SocGen cuts price target to 54 euros from 61 euros; rating hold * Evolution Gaming : Handelsbanken raises target price to Sek 394 from Sek 328; buy * Evolution Gaming : Nordea Equity Research ups target to Sek 350 from Sek 325;buy * EVS Broadcast Equipment SA : ING raises to buy from hold * Finmeccanica : Deutsche Bank cuts target to 12.50 euros from 13.50 euros; hold * Firstgroup Plc : Nomura cuts price target to 110p from 125p * Ford Otosan : BofA Merrill raises target price to Tl 42.3 from Tl 41 * Fred Olsen Energy ASA :Nordea Equity Research cuts target to Nok 5 from Nok 31;sell * G4S Plc : HSBC cuts target price to 205p from 215p; rating hold * Geberit AG : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Genmab A/S : BofA Merrill cuts target price to Dkk 920 from Dkk 1014 * Go-Ahead Group Plc : Nomura cuts price target to 2700p from 2850p * Gulf Marine Services : Haitong Research starts with neutral rating * Hammerson Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 784p from 766p; buy * Heidelbergcement : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 88 euros from 87.4 euros * Heidelbergcement : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 99 euros from 100 euros;buy * Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA : DZ Bank cuts target price to 54.0 euros; hold * Hunting Plc : Haitong Research starts with neutral rating * IBA : KBC raises target price to 39 euros from 36 euros; rating buy * Indra Sistemas SA : SocGen cuts target price to 8.10 euros from 9.30 euros; sell * Indutrade : Handelsbanken raises target price to Sek 560 from Sek 550 * Indutrade : Nordea Equity Research raises target to Sek 492 from Sek 483; hold * ING : Berenberg cuts target price to 12.5 euros from 14.50 euros; rating buy * J Sainsbury Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises to outperform from neutral * J Sainsbury Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises price target by 12 pct to 280p * John Wood Group : Haitong Research starts with buy rating * Kion Group AG : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 9 pct to 49 euros;neutral * Klepierre SA : HSBC cuts target price to 42 euros from 48 euros; rating hold * Klepierre SA : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price by 2pct to 47 euros;outperform * Kloeckner & Co SE : UBS cuts price target to 8 euros from 8.5 euros * Kvaerner ASA : Handelsbanken raises to accumulate from reduce * Kvaerner ASA : Handelsbanken raises target price to Nok 6.5 from Nok 5.3 * Kvaerner ASA : Nordea Equity Research raises rating to hold from sell * Kvaerner ASA : Nordea Equity Research cuts target price to Nok 6 from Nok 6.50 * Lafargeholcim Ltd : Bryan Garnier raises to buy from sell * Lafargeholcim Ltd : Bryan Garnier cuts fair value to Sfr 50 from Sfr 60 * Legrand SA : Barclays cuts target price to 47 euros from 53 euros; equal weight * LEM : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold * LEM : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to Sfr 820 from Sfr 750 * Lindt & Spruengli : Barclays cuts target to Sfr 72000 from Sfr 77000; equal weight * Mapfre SA : JP Morgan cuts target price to 2.10 euros from 2.60 euros; underweight * Marks and Spencer Group Plc : Peel Hunt raises to hold from sell * Mediaset Espana : HSBC cuts price target to 9.5 euros from 11 euros; rating hold * Mediaset Espana : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 7.6 euros from 9.5 euros; reduce * Mediaset SpA : HSBC cuts price target to 3.5 euros from 3.9 euros; rating hold * Merkur Bank KGaA : ESN/Equinet Bank starts with buy; 7.80 euros target price * Michelin SCA : Barclays cuts target price to 85 euros from 90 euros; underweight * Michelin SCA : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 89 euros; outperform * MLP : HSBC cuts price target to 3 euros from 3.9 euros; rating hold * MTU Aero Engines : SocGen raises to hold from sell * MTU Aero Engines : SocGen cuts target price to 78 euros from 83 euros * MTU Aero Engines : Bernstein cuts target price to 69 euros from 76 euros * MTU Aero Engines : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 80 euros; rating hold * MTU Aero Engines : JP Morgan cuts target to 80.50 euros from 92.50 euros;neutral * National Express Group Plc : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * National Express Group Plc : Nomura raises price target to 270p from 260p * Norway Royal Salmon ASA : Nordea Equity Research raises target to Nok 110; buy * Novartis AG : Independent Research cuts target to 80.0 euros from 88.0 euros;hold * OHB SE : ESN/Equinet Bank cuts target price to 20 euros from 22 euros * OHB SE : ESN/Equinet Bank cuts to neutral from accumulate * Orange SA : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 22.20 euros from 20.9 euros; buy * Orange SA : RBC raises target price to 19.50 euros from 18.50 euros; outperform * Outotec : UBS cuts price target to 2.72 euros from 3.9 euros * Paddy Power Betfair : Nomura revises price target to 8620p; rating neutral * Panalpina : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight * Panalpina : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to Sfr 110 from Sfr 150 * Paysafe Group Plc : Exane BNP Paribas starts with outperform; 470p target price * Peab AB : Danske Bank raises target price to Sek 66 from Sek 63; rating hold * Peab AB : Nordea Equity Research raises target to Sek 66 from Sek 65;rating hold * Petrofac Ltd : Haitong Research starts with buy rating * Petroleum Geo Services : UBS cuts price target to Nok 18 from Nok 20 * Philips NV : Nomura cuts price target to 27 euros from 28 euros; rating buy * Prosafe SE : Haitong Research starts with neutral rating * Randgold Resources Ltd : Numis cuts to hold from add * Reckitt Benckiser : SocGen raises price target to 7600p from 7000p; rating buy * Reckitt Benckiser : Credit Suisse raises price target to 7000p from 6500p;outperform * Reckitt Benckiser : Investec raises to hold from sell; target to 6600p from 5210p * Reckitt Benckiser : BofA Merrill raises target price to 7350p from 7000p * Renault SA : Citigroup cuts target price to 90 euros; rating buy * Rexel SA : Barclays cuts target price to 11 euros from 15 euros; rating overweight * Rezidor Hotel Group AB : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold * RWE AG : DZ Bank cuts target price to 9.5 euros from 11.3 euros; rating sell * RWE AG : Independent Research cuts to hold from buy * RWE AG : Independent Research cuts target price to eur 12.00 from eur 14.30 * Salzgitter AG : UBS cuts price target to 31 euros from 38 euros * SBM Offshore : Haitong Research starts with neutral rating * Seadrill : Haitong Research starts with neutral rating * SES : HSBC cuts price target to 25 euros from 29 euros; rating hold * Shire Plc : Berenberg cuts target price to 5400p from 6300p; rating buy * South32 Ltd : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 65p from 60p; outperform * Spectris : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Spectris Plc : Numis raises to add from hold * Spectris Plc : UBS cuts price target to 1500p from 1650p * SSAB : UBS cuts price target to Sek 22 from Sek 35 * Stagecoach Group Plc : Nomura cuts price target to 390p from 410p * Tate & Lyle Plc : Davy raises to neutral from underperform * Tecnicas Reunidas : Barclays cuts target to 34 euros from 46 euros; equal weight * Tecnicas Reunidas : BofA Merrill cuts target price to 24 euros from 27 euros * Telecom Italia Savers : Nomura cuts target to eur 0.67 from eur 0.92; reduce * Telecom Italia SpA : Nomura cuts target to 0.74 euros from 1.02 euros; reduce * Telecom Italia SpA : Deutsche Bank cuts target to eur 1.20 from eur 1.25; buy * Telecom Italia SpA : Independent Research cuts target to eur 0.74; rating sell * Tessenderlo Chemie NV : ING raises to buy from hold * Tessenderlo : ING raises price target to 33 euros from 32 euros * TF1 : Liberum cuts target price to 9.6 euros from 11 euros; rating hold * Thyssenkrupp : UBS raises to buy from sell * Thyssenkrupp : UBS raises price target to 19 euros from 16 euros * Tobii AB : Carnegie raises to buy from hold; cuts target to Sek 70 from Sek 75 * Troax : Handelsbanken raises target price to Sek 140 from Sek 130 * Ubisoft Entertainment : Berenberg cuts price target to 28 euros from 30 euros;buy * Ubisoft Entertainment :Benchmark cuts target to 19.85 euros from 20.53 euros;hold * Vodafone Group Plc : RBC raises target price to 260p from 255p; rating outperform * Voestalpine AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral * Voestalpine AG : UBS cuts price target to 29 euros from 33 euros * Vopak : Haitong Research starts with buy rating * Wacker Chemie AG : HSBC cuts price target to 68 euros from 104 euros; rating hold * Whitbread Plc : Nomura cuts target price to 5190p from 5690p; rating buy * Wienerberger AG : Davy raises to outperform from neutral * Worldpay Group Plc : Exane BNP Paribas starts with neutral; 300p target price * WS Atkins Plc : Panmure raises to buy rating (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)
