March 4 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including ABB Ltd, Almirall and Siemens, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral * Associated British Foods : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight * Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aalberts : ING raises price target to 30.50 euros from 30 euros * ABB Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Sfr 17 from Sfr 15.5 * ABB Ltd : Nomura cuts price target to Sfr 16 from Sfr 18 * ABB Ltd : Nomura cuts to reduce from neutral * Acacia Mining Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 350p * ACS : UBS cuts target price to 26.4 euros from 26.5 euros; rating neutral * ACS : Societe Generale cuts price target to 35.9 euros from 38.1 euros * Adidas AG : Barclays raises target to 100 euros from 85 euros; equal weight * Adidas AG : UBS raises target price to 107 euros from 98 euros; rating buy * Adidas AG : ESN/Equinet Bank raises target to 108 euros from 102 euros; buy * Adidas AG : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 110 euros from 105 euros * Adidas AG : UBS raises target price to 107 euros from 98 euros; rating buy * Admiral Group Plc : Bernstien raises target price to 2000p from 1750p * Admiral Group Plc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to 1750p from 1515p; hold * Airbus Group SE : DZ Bank cuts target to Eur 72.00 from Eur 74.00; rating buy * Alfa Laval AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 115 from Sek 125 * Alior Bank SA : SocGen raises target price to Pln 73.4 from Pln 72.7; rating buy * Almirall : Jefferies cuts target price to 18 euros from 20 euros; rating hold * Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold * Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 18.5 euros from 17.5 euros * Alstom : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 23 euros from 26 euros * Andritz AG : Jefferies cuts target price to 51 euros from 53 euros; rating hold * Arkema SA : Credit Suisse cuts target to 65.5 euros from 66.5 euros; outperform * Arkema SA : SocGen cuts target price to 68 euros from 70 euros; rating hold * ARM Holdings Plc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Assa Abloy AB : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to Sek 181 from Sek 187;rating hold * Assa Abloy AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 182 from Sek 188 * Associated British Foods : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight * Associated British Foods : Barclays raises price target to 3400p from 3300p * Atlas Copco AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 150 from Sek 155 * Axel Springer : Nomura cuts target to 55 euros from 59 euros; rating neutral * Axel Springer : Barclays ups target to 44.50 euros from 42.50 euros; underweight * Banco De Sabadell : Berenberg cuts target to eur 1.20 from eur 1.40; rating sell * Barclays : Berenberg cuts target price to 170p from 200p; rating hold * Barclays : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; cuts target to 180p from 255p * Barclays : Nomura cuts target price to 210p from 255p; rating buy * BBA Aviation Plc : Investec raises target price to 235p from 225p; rating buy * BHP Billiton Plc : Investec raises target price to 739p from 591p; rating sell * Bouygues : Nomura raises target price to 41 euros from 36 euros; rating neutral * BT Group Plc : Goldman Sachs reinstate with buy; price target 640p * Bunzl Plc : Berenberg raises target price to 1,520p from 1,440p; rating sell * Bunzl Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 5 pct to 2200p; rating neutral * Capital & Regional : Peel Hunt cuts to add from buy * Cineworld Group Plc : UBS starts with sell rating; 490p target price * Clariant AG : Helvea Baader cuts target price to Sfr 21 from Sfr 23; rating buy * Cobham Plc : Barclays cuts target price to 270p from 330p; rating equal weight * Cobham Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 235p from 260p; rating sell * Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 255p from 305p * Cobham Plc : RBC cuts target price to 260p from 300p; rating sector perform * Cobham Plc : SocGen cuts target price to 260p from 310p; rating hold * Coca Cola HBC : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral; removes from Pan-Europe sell list * Coltene Holding AG : Vontobel raises target to Sfr 68 from Sfr 65; rating hold * Continental AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 189 euros from 191 euros; neutral * Continental AG : SocGen cuts target to 215 euros from 225 euros; rating hold * Costain Group Plc : Liberum raises target price to 450p from 420p; rating buy * Credit Agricole SA : HSBC cuts target to 13.1 euros from 14.7 euros; rating buy * Credit Suisse Group AG : SocGen cuts target to Sfr 12 from Sfr 17; rating sell * CRH : Numis raises target price to 2230p; rating add * CRH Plc : Berenberg raises target price to 30 euros from 29 euros; rating buy * CRH Plc : UBS raises target price to 2225p from 2180p; rating buy * Dart Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 710p from 600p; rating buy * Dassault Aviation SA : ESN/CIC Market Solutions raises to buy from neutral * De Longhi SpA : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 25 euros from 26 euros; rating buy * Deutsche Bank AG : Independent Research raises target to eur 18.00; rating hold * Diageo Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 3 pct to 2050p * Direct Line Insurance : Credit Suisse raises target to 395p from 360p; neutral * Domino's Pizza Group : Canaccord Genuity raises target 1150p from 1100p; hold * Domino's Pizza Group : Credit Suisse raises target to 1210p from 1100p; outperform * Duerr AG : BHF Bank raises target to 56.5 euros from 48 euros; market weight * EDP Energias de Portugal SA : Societe Generale cuts to sell from hold; * EDP Energias de Portugal SA : Societe Generale cuts target to 2.60 euros * Edp Renovaveis SA : UBS raises target to 8.5 euros from 7.5 euros; rating buy * Elementis Plc : Numis cuts to hold from add; cuts target price to 248p * Elisa : Nomura raises target price to 27.50 euros from 27 euros; rating neutral * Endesa SA : Societe Generale raises to buy from hold * Enka Construction : Oyak Securities cuts to Marketperform * Enka Construction : Oyak Securities cuts target price to Tl 5.80 from Tl 6 * Entertainment One Ltd : Investec cuts target price to 244p from 267p ; rating buy * Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 1100p from 1050p * Evonik : UBS cuts target price to 29 euros from 31 euros; rating neutral * Evonik Industries AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 25.5 euros from 29.5 euros * Evonik Industries AG : Independent Research cuts target to eur 28.00; rating hold * Evonik Industries AG : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 30 euros from 38 euros;buy * Evonik Industries AG : SocGen cuts target to 33 euros from 42 euros; rating buy * Evonik Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 29 euros * FLSmidth & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Dkk 200 from Dkk 230 * FLSmidth & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * FCC : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 7.5 euros from 7.55 euros; rating buy * Fresnillo Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold; raises target price to 750p * Geberit Holding : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Sfr 420 from Sfr 385 * Genel Energy Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 90p from 100p; rating neutral * Genel Energy Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 237p from 248p * Heijmans NV : ING raises target price to 13.50 euros from 11.50 euros; rating buy * Hugo Boss : Barclays cuts target to 55 euros from 82 euros; rating equal weight * Hunting Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 300p from 225p; rating sell * Iberdrola SA : Societe Generale cuts to hold from buy * Iberdrola SA : Societe Generale cuts price target to 6.15 euros from 6.70 euro * Inchcape Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 825p from 845p; rating hold * Indra : Goldman Sachs raises target to 13.5 euros from 11.5 euros; rating buy * JcDecaux : Barclays raises target to 37.50 euros from 35 euros; equal weight * JcDecaux : Nomura raises target price to 40 euros from 37 euros; rating neutral * JcDecaux : Berenberg raises target price to 40 euros from 39 euros; rating buy * JcDecaux : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * JcDecaux : Natixis raises target to 35 euros from 30 euros; rating neutral * Jcdecaux : Exane BNP Paribas raises to neutral from underperform * Jcdecaux : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 18 pct to 39 euros * Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 7 pct to 15.5 euros * Johnston Press : Peel Hunt raises to reduce from sell;raises target to 27p from 10p * Kingfisher Plc : Stifel starts with buy; target price 415p * KPN NV : Berenberg cuts price target to 3 euros from 3.20 euros * Legrand : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 52 euros from 57 euros * Loomis AB : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts to reduce from accumulate * Loomis AB : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts target to Sek 240 from Sek 300 * Luxottica : Goldman Sachs cuts target to 43.8 euros from 53.7 euros; rating sell * Luxottica : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 52 euros from 54 euros; hold * Luxottica : Goldman Sachs cuts target to 43.8 euros from 53.7 euros; rating sell * Manitou Bf SA : Natixis cuts target to 17 euros from 18 euros; rating neutral * Melrose : JP Morgan raises target price to 360p from 355p; rating overweight * Metso Oyj : Morgan Stanley starts with underweight; target price 21 euros * Moncler : Evercore ISI cuts target price to 18 euros from 22 euros; rating buy * Moncler : Goldman Sachs raises target to 20.5 euros from 18.9 euros; rating buy * Moncler : UBS raises target price to 17.20 euros from 16.50 euros; rating buy * Moncler : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target by 6 pct to 15 euros; rating neutral * Moncler : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target to 17.5 euros from 17 euros; buy * Moscow Exchange : HSBC raises target to 127 Roubles from 104 Roubles; rating buy * Mytrah Energy Ltd : Cantor raises target price to 130p from 123p * Neste Oyj : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Nestle : HSBC starts with hold rating; Sfr 73 price target * Nexans : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 54 euros from 49 euros * NN Group NV : Bernstein cuts target to 31 euros from 33.20 euros; market-perform * Nord Gold : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises target price to $3.50 * Nos SGPS SA : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to 8.90 euros from 9.30 euros * Novatek Oao Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * Novatek Oao Deutsche Bank raises target price to $105 from $82.50 * Orange : Nomura raises target price to 20 euros from 19.50 euros; rating buy * Outotec : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 2 euros from 3.2 euros * Petrofac Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Polymetal International Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 550p * Prysmian SpA : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 19 euros from 21 euros * Randgold Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 5,630p * Red Electrica : JP Morgan raises target to 80 euros from 76.70 euros; overweight * Redefine International Plc : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Redefine International Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 50p from 53p * Refresco Gerber NV : KBC starts with buy; target price 19 euros * Rexel : Morgan Stanley cuts target to 14 euros from 15 euros; rating overweight * Richemont SA : HSBC cuts target price to Sfr 83 from Sfr 86; rating buy * Rio Tinto Plc : Investec raises target price to 2235p from 1859p; rating buy * Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc : RBC cuts target to 320p from 375p; outperform * RTL : JP Morgan raises target price to 81 euros from 77 euros; rating neutral * Sandvik AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 55 from Sek 65 * Sandvik AB : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Saras SpA : SocGen cuts target price to 1.9 euros from 2.3 euros; rating buy * Sartorius AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target to 230 euros from 210 euros; hold * Schneider Electric : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 57 euros from 56 euros * Schindler Holding : Morgan Stanley starts with overweight; target price Sfr 196 * Schroders : Barclays cuts target price to 2900p from 3140p; rating equal weight * Schroders : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Schroders : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target by 6 pct to 3000p; rating outperform * SEB : Natixis raises target price to 114 euros from 105 euros; rating buy * Segro Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 454p from 463p; rating buy * SES SA : ING cuts target price to 27 euros from 29 euros; rating hold * Shawbrook Group Plc : Numis raises target price to 377p from 342p; rating buy * Shawbrook Group Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target to 380P from 370P; neutral * Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 102 euros from 88 euros * Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral * Solvay SA : Goldman Sachs raises target to 110 euros from 106 euros; rating buy * Spirax-Sarco Engineering : JP Morgan raises price target to 3,350p from 3,250p * Steinhoff : Nomura raises price target to 5.30 euros from 4.80 euros; rating buy * Subsea 7 SA : UBS cuts target price to Nok 54 from Nok 78; rating neutral * Tate & Lyle Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 585p from 625p; rating neutral * Telefonica : Nomura cuts target price to 10 euros from 11.50 euros; rating neutral * Telefonica : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 8.20 euros from 8.70 euros * Thyssenkrupp AG : Independent Research raises target to 17.6 euros; rating hold * Travis Perkins Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 2,220p * Travis Perkins Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 2,222p from 2,280p; rating buy * Turkish Airlines : HSBC raises target price to Tl 10 from Tl 9.4; rating buy * UBS AG : SocGen cuts target price to Sfr 23 from Sfr 26; rating buy UBS.N * UCB SA : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; cuts target price to 75 euros from 90 euros * Vesuvius Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight; target to 310p from 323p * Vesuvius Plc : RBC cuts target price to 330p from 375p; rating sector perform * Vesuvius Plc : UBS cuts target price to 395p from 425p; rating buy * Virgin Money : Citigroup raises target price to 430p from 390p; rating buy * Whitbread : Barclays cuts target price to 4150p from 4200p; rating equal weight * Whitbread Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 5000p from 6000p; rating buy * Whitbread Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 5140p from 5800p; rating outperform * Whitbread Plc : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 4250p from 5000p; rating hold * Whitbread Plc : Natixis cuts target price to 4000p from 4800p; rating neutral * Whitbread Plc : SocGen cuts target price to 4220p from 5221p; rating hold * Whitbread Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 4,300p from 4,500p; rating buy * Whitbread : HSBC cuts target price to 5200p from 5400p; rating buy * William Hill Plc : UBS cuts to sell from buy; target price to 365p from 410p * William Morrison : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 175p * WPP Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 1,860p from 1,780p; rating buy * WPP : Numis raises target price to 1775p from 1725p; rating add * Zalando SE : Credit Suisse raises target to 39 euros from 36 euros; outperform * Zumtobel Group AG : Helvea Baader cuts price target to 20 euros from 25 euros (Compiled by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru)
