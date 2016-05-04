UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 4 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including D'Ieteren, NCC and Luxottica, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * NCC Group : Jefferies starts with buy rating * Elior Group : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Bavarian Nordic : Cowen & Company starts with outperform rating * Luxottica Group : Raymond James raises to outperform rating * D'Ieteren SA : ING cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aberdeen Asset Management : Barclays raises target to 230p from 210p; underweight * Aberdeen Asset Management : Jefferies raises target price to 253p from 243p; hold * Aberdeen Asset Management : JP Morgan raises target price to 275p from 245p * Aberdeen Asset Management : SocGen raises target price to 265p from 240p; hold * Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : Exane BNP Paribas ups target to 220p; underperform * Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : Numis cuts target price to 260p from 295p * Abertis : JP Morgan raises target price to 214 euros from 13 euros * Ablynx NV : KBC raises target price to 19.5 euros from 18.5 euros * Adidas AG : Commerzbank raises target price to 113 euros from 99 euros * Airbus Group : Berenberg cuts target price to 69 euros from 70.20 euros; buy * Aker ASA : Handelsbanken raises target price to Nok 192 from Nok 185 * Albioma : HSBC cuts target price to 17.5 euros from 19.5 euros * Alpha Bank : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; raises target to 3.65 euros * Assa Abloy AB : Berenberg raises target price to Sek 149 from Sek 148; hold * AstraZeneca PLC : HSBC cuts target price to 4240p from 4350p * Aviva : Jefferies cuts target price to 523p from 568p; rating buy * Aviva PLC : JP Morgan raises target price to 596p from 584p * Avon Rubber PLC : Investec raises to add; cuts target price to 800p * Avon Rubber PLC : N+1 Singer raises to buy; cuts target price to 975p * Avon Rubber PLC : Panmure raises target price to 985p from 964p; rating buy * Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA : JP Morgan cuts target to 0.80 euros * Banco Comercial Portugues SA : JP Morgan cuts target to 0.4 euros from 0.8 euros * Banco Popular : Barclays cuts target to 2.50 euros from 2.80 euros; equal weight * Bankia : JP Morgan cuts target price to 1 euros from 1.10 euros * Bavarian Nordic : Cowen and Company starts with outperform; target Dkk 350 * BBVA : Citigroup cuts target price to 7.50 euros from 7.70 euros; rating buy * Beiersdorf AG : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to 87 euros; rating neutral * Bilfinger SE : Commerzbank raises target price to 56 euros from 55 euros * Blue Prism : Investec starts with buy; 150p target price * BMW : Natixis cuts target price to 88 euros from 92 euros * BNP Paribas : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 58 euros * BNP Paribas : Independent Research ups target to 57.0 euros from 56.0 euros; buy * Boliden AB : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to Sek 138 from Sek 140; neutral * Breedon Aggregates Ltd : Cantor Fitzgerald raises target to 80p from 75p; buy * British Land Company PLC : UBS cuts target price to 860p from 900p; rating buy * Bucher Industries AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 220 from Sfr 240; neutral * BT Group PLC : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 530p from 560p * Centamin PLC : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Centamin PLC : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 130p from 110p * CGG : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 0.56 euros * Christian Dior : SocGen cuts target price to 170 euros from 174 euros * Cobham PLC : UBS cuts target price to 155p from 285p * Coloplast : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 575 from Dkk 595;outperform * Coloplast : Danske Bank cuts target price to Dkk 580 from Dkk 600; rating buy * Coloplast : Jyske Bank cuts target price to Dkk 600 from Dkk 615; rating buy * Commerzbank AG : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 13 euros * Commerzbank AG : ESN/ Equinet Bank cuts target price to 10 euros * Conviviality PLC : WH Ireland raises target price to 300p from 270p; rating buy * Danske Bank : Barclays cuts target price to Dkk 203 from Dkk 204; overweight * Danske Bank : JP Morgan raises target price to Dkk 220 from Dkk 216 * Derwent London PLC : UBS raises target price to 4000p from 3750p * Det Norske : Barclays raises target price to Nok 70 from Nok 65;equal weight * Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA : Carnegie raises target to Nok 90 from Nok 70 * Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA : Carnegie raises to buy from hold * Deutsche Lufthansa : HSBC cuts target price to 18.5 euros from 19 euros * Deutsche Lufthansa : RBC cuts target to 13.5 euros from 15 euros; sectorperform * Deutsche Lufthansa : SocGen cuts target price to 13.5 euros; rating hold * Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 10.90 euros underperform * Deutsche Lufthansa AG : UBS cuts target price to 17.7 euros from 19 euros * Deutz AG : Credit Suisse raises target to 4.20 euros from 3.10 euros; neutral * Deutz AG : DZ Bank raises target price to 3.5 euros from 2.5 euros; rating sell * Diageo PLC : HSBC raises target price to 2000p from 1900p * Dialog Semiconductor PLC : Barclays cuts target to 46 euros; overweight * Dialog Semiconductor PLC : Commerzbank cuts target to 35 euros from 40 euros * Dialog Semiconductor PLC : DZ Bank cuts target to eur 28 from eur 33; hold * Dialog Semiconductor PLC : RBC cuts price target to 31 euros from 38 euros * D'Ieteren SA : ING cuts to hold from buy * D'Ieteren SA : ING raises target price to 37 euros from 36 euros * Direct Line Insurance Group : RBC cuts target price to 420p from 440p * Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : UBS cuts target price to 390p from 411p * Dufry AG : Vontobel raises target price to Sfr 140 from Sfr 130; rating buy * Elior Group : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; target to 21 euros from 22 euros * Elmos : Natixis cuts target price to 11.5 euros from 12 euros * Engie SA : Independent Research ups target to 15.4 euros from 14.5 euros; hold * Eurobank : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; raises target to 1.42 euros * FFP S.A. : HSBC cuts target price to 80 euros from 83 euros * Fonciere des Regions SA : Natixis cuts to neutral from buy * Fraport : DZ Bank cuts to hold from buy; target to 53 euros from 62 euros * Freni Brembo SpA :Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 46 euros from 41 euros * Fresenius Medical Care : Berenberg cuts target to 91 euros from 92 euros; buy * Fresenius SE : Credit Suisse raises target to 69 euros from 67 euros; neutral * Fresenius SE : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 3 pct to 72 euros; outperform * Fresenius SE : Independent Research raises target to eur 76 from eur 75; buy * Fresenius SE : UBS raises target price to 75 euros from 70 euros * GEA : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 38 euros * Gemalto : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 53 euros * GlaxoSmithkLine : Barclays raises target price to 1670p from 1650p; overweight * Greek Banks Stocks: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight * Groupe Bruxelles : SocGen cuts target price to 71.5 euros * Heidelbergcement AG : DZ Bank raises target to 89.0 euros from 86.0 euros; buy * Heidelbergcement AG : Independent Research ups target to 85.0 euros; hold * Hexagon : Handelsbanken cuts to reduce * Hilton Food Group PLC : Panmure raises target price to 715p from 625p; rating buy * HSBC : Natixis cuts target price to 405p from 406p 0005.HK * HSBC Holdings :Deutsche Bank raises target price to 441p from 437p;hold 0005.HK * HSBC Holdings : Goldman Sachs revises target to 595p from 605p; neutral 0005.HK * Hugo Boss AG : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 55.2 euros * Hugo Boss AG : JP Morgan cuts target price to 72 euros from 76 euros * Hugo Boss AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 55 euros from 52 euros * Immupharma PLC : Panmure cuts target price to 100p from 150p; rating buy * Imperial Brands PLC : Barclays ups target to 3750p from 3700p; equal weight * Indivior : Citigroup cuts target price to 230p from 270p; rating buy * Indivior PLC : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 200p * Infineon : Natixis cuts target price to 14.5 euros from 15 euros * Infineon Technologies : Barclays cuts target to 14 euros from 14.50 euros * Infineon Technologies AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 14 euros; outperform * Infrastrutture Wireless : RBC raises target price to 4.90 euros from 4.70 euros * ITV : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 200p * ITV PLC : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 270p from 296.74p; rating outperform * J D Wetherspoon PLC :Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 625p from 600p;hold * Just Eat PLC : JP Morgan raises target price to 780p from 775p * Kloeckner & Co SE : DZ Bank raises target to 7.5 euros from 6.5 euros; sell * Kloeckner & Co SE : Jefferies raises target to 10.50 euros from 10 euros; hold * Krones : HSBC raises target price to 97 euros from 92 euros * Kuehne Und Nagel International AG : Deutsche Bank raises target to Sfr 139; hold * Lindab :Danske Bank raises rating to buy from hold; target to Sek 72 * Loomis AB : Danske Bank cuts target price to Sek 225 from Sek 250; rating hold * LPKF : HSBC cuts target price to 7 euros from 9.5 euros * LPKF : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Lundin Petroleum : Barclays raises target to Sek 110 from Sek 100;underweight * Lundin Petroleum :Exane BNP Paribas ups target by 5 pct to Sek 101;underperform * Lundin Petroleum : UBS raises target price to Sek 145 from Sek 120.5 * Luxottica Group : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform * Magyar Telekom : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Magyar Telekom : Citigroup revises target price to Huf 494 from Huf 476 * Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt : Citigroup raises target price to Huf 494 from * Metsa Board Oyj : Danske Bank cuts target price to eur 6.30 from eur 6.60; buy * Metsa Board Oyj :Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 4.85 euros from 5 euros * Mortgage Advice Bureau : Finncap starts with buy * Nabaltec AG : Helvea Baader cuts target to 15.90 euros from 17.50 euros; buy * National Bank of Greece :Morgan Stanley resumes with overweight; target 0.53 euros * NCC Group : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target 320p * Nexans : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to 49 euros from 47 euros; outperform * Nexans : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 56 euros from 55 euros; rating buy * Next PLC : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to 5400p from 7200p; rating hold * Next PLC : Investec cuts target price to 4900p from 5250p; rating sell * Next PLC : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 4,800p; rating reduce * NN Group : Barclays raises target price to 32.70 euros from 32.50 euros * Ophir Energy PLC : Barclays cuts target price to 110p from 130p * Ophir Energy PLC : Macquarie cuts target price to 76p from 89p; rating neutral * Oriflame Holding AG : Danske Bank raises target to Sek 190 from Sek 180; buy * Orkla : Danske Bank raises target price to Nok 71.5 from Nok 69.0; rating hold * Orkla ASA : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Nok 80 from Nok 78 * Petroleum Geo Services : Handelsbanken cuts target price to Nok 29 from Nok 33 * Petroleum Geo Services ASA : Natixis cuts target price to Nok 22 from Nok 27 * Pfeiffer Vacuum : HSBC raises target price to 110 euros from 105 euros * Pfeiffer Vacuum : Independent Research cuts target to 100 euros; hold * Piraeus Bank SA : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; target to 0.46 euros * Poxel : SocGen cuts target price to 10.4 euros from 16 euros * Poxel : SocGen cuts to sell from buy * Prosiebensat 1 : DZ Bank cuts target to 41.5 euros from 42.5 euros; sell * Prosiebensat 1 : JP Morgan cuts target price to 49.70 euros from 51.70 euros * Prosiebensat 1 : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to hold; cuts target price to 48 euros * Randgold Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 5560p from 5630p * REC Silicon : Swedbank ups to strong buy from buy; target to Nok 2.70 * Sanoma Oyj : Danske Bank cuts rating to sell from hold * Sanoma Oyj : Danske Bank cuts rating to sell from hold; target price eur 4.00 * SEB : Barclays cuts target price to Sek 93 from Sek 96; rating equal weight * SES SA : Barclays raises target to 25.20 euros from 25.10 euros; equal weight * Sky PLC : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 1,045p from 1,160p * Solvay : Deutsche Bank raises target to 79 euros from 78 euros; rating sell * Solvay : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 8 pct to 108 euros; outperform * Sopra Steria : HSBC raises to buy from hold; target to 125 euros from 105 euros * Sopra Steria Group SA : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to 111 euros; neutral * Sopra Steria Group SA : Kepler Cheuvreux ups target to 113 euros from 105 euros * Sopra Steria Group SA : SocGen raises target price to 128 euros * Spirent Communications PLC : UBS raises target price to 80p from 77p; neutral * STMicroelectronics : UBS raises target price to 5 euros from 4.7 euros * STMicroelectronics : UBS raises target price to 5 euros from 4.70 euros;neutral * Stora Enso : Credit Suisse raises target price to 6.70 euros from 6.40 euros * Straumann Holding : Barclays raises target to Sfr 309 from Sfr 283; equal weight * Straumann Holding : Credit Suisse raises target price to Sfr 385 from Sfr 370 * Straumann Holding AG :Exane BNP Paribas ups target by 3 pct to Sfr 360;outperform * Straumann Holding AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold; * Straumann Holding AG : Kepler Cheuvreux target price to Sfr 405 from Sfr 325 * Swiss RE : Bernstein cuts target price to Sfr 86 from Sfr 88 * TelefonicA : Barclays cuts target to 10.70 euros from 11 euros; equal weight * Telefonica : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 12 euros from 14 euros * Telenet Group : Barclays cuts target to 50 euros from 53 euros; equal weight * Topdanmark : Barclays cuts target price to Dkk 217 from Dkk 220 * Topdanmark : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts target to Dkk 150; reduce * Treatt PLC : Investec raises target price to 192p * UBS Group : RBC cuts target price to Sfr 16 from Sfr 17; rating sector perform * UBS Group AG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Sfr 16.50 from Sfr 17; neutral * UBS Group AG : Independent Research cuts to hold from buy, cuts target to Chf 17.00 * UBS Group AG : Natixis cuts target price to Sfr 16 from Sfr 17 * UBS Group AG : Vontobel cuts target price to Sfr 19 from Sfr 21; rating buy * Unicredit SpA : JP Morgan cuts target price to 3 euros from 3.30 euros * Vinci : Berenberg raises target price to 75 euros from 74 euros; rating buy * Vivendi : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 18.7 euros; rating hold * Volkswagen : Barclays cuts target price to 182 euros from 184 euros; overweight * Volkswagen :Barclays cuts target price to 158 euros from 160 euros; overweight * Wendel : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 124 euros from 116 euros * Wendel : Natixis raises target price to 123 euros from 120 euros * WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC : Bernstein cuts target price to 160p from 170p * WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC : Bernstein cuts to underperform from market-perform * Zurich Insurance Group : Morgan Stanley cuts target to Chf 251.50 from Chf 270.30 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)
