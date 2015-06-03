June 3 Societe Generale revised up its quarterly
2015 average oil price forecasts on Wednesday, saying it saw
prices range bound over the next 18 months.
The French bank increased its average Brent price forecast
by $5 to $65 per barrel in the third quarter of 2015. It left
its fourth quarter and 2016 outlooks unchanged at $65 per barrel
and $65, respectively. The bank saw Brent averaging $62.30 a
barrel this year. It previously forecast Brent at $59.54 per
barrel in 2015.
SocGen saw average WTI prices at $60 per barrel in the third
quarter of 2015, an upward revision of $5 compared to its
previous outlook, and $60 in the fourth quarter, up $1 from its
previous forecast.
It kept its 2016 price forecast unchanged at $60 per barrel
and saw prices averaging $56.60 for 2015. The bank's previous
2015 outlook was $53.62 per barrel.
A decline in production out of the United States would drive
a rebalancing in the oil markets, analysts at the bank said in a
research note.
"Due to the sharp cuts in upstream spending and drilling,
U.S. supply has finally stopped growing, hitting a plateau in
the last three months, and declines are expected soon."
OPEC
The bank expected the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to stick to its policy of "letting prices
balance the market from the supply side" at the cartel's next
meeting on Friday.
This policy would help the cartel retain and grow its market
share and eventually lead to cuts in production out of non-OPEC
supply sources, mainly the United States, the bank said.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)