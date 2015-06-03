June 3 Societe Generale revised up its quarterly 2015 average oil price forecasts on Wednesday, saying it saw prices range bound over the next 18 months.

The French bank increased its average Brent price forecast by $5 to $65 per barrel in the third quarter of 2015. It left its fourth quarter and 2016 outlooks unchanged at $65 per barrel and $65, respectively. The bank saw Brent averaging $62.30 a barrel this year. It previously forecast Brent at $59.54 per barrel in 2015.

SocGen saw average WTI prices at $60 per barrel in the third quarter of 2015, an upward revision of $5 compared to its previous outlook, and $60 in the fourth quarter, up $1 from its previous forecast.

It kept its 2016 price forecast unchanged at $60 per barrel and saw prices averaging $56.60 for 2015. The bank's previous 2015 outlook was $53.62 per barrel.

A decline in production out of the United States would drive a rebalancing in the oil markets, analysts at the bank said in a research note.

"Due to the sharp cuts in upstream spending and drilling, U.S. supply has finally stopped growing, hitting a plateau in the last three months, and declines are expected soon."

OPEC

The bank expected the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to stick to its policy of "letting prices balance the market from the supply side" at the cartel's next meeting on Friday.

This policy would help the cartel retain and grow its market share and eventually lead to cuts in production out of non-OPEC supply sources, mainly the United States, the bank said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)