Jan 15 UBS lowered its 2015 price forecasts on precious metals on Thursday, saying the magnitude of its previous price expectations was too aggressive and needed to be revised.

The bank cut its 2015 gold price forecast to $1,190 per ounce from $1,200 but kept its price expectations unchanged for the next couple of years.

"Fed normalisation and dollar strength are considerable hurdles for gold, but reduced market length and the fact that much of the adjustment had already been made in the last couple of years should help limit the force behind a move lower," analyst Edel Tully said in a note to clients.

Gold ticked up on Thursday after Asian equities mostly extended declines on global growth concerns, but the metal stayed below a 12-week high as a sell-off in commodities took a toll.

UBS trimmed its average silver price forecasts across the board for the three years starting 2015 to reflect weaker-than-expected investor sentiment towards the white metal. It cut the 2015 silver price outlook to $18.2 per ounce from $18.4.

The bank also cut its 2015 price view on platinum to $1,400 an ounce from $1,500, and lowered its palladium price outlook for this year to $900 per ounce from $925. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)