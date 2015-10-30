Oct 30 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Solarcity, Nvidia and LinkedIn Corp, on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* LinkedIn : Barclays, Mizuho, RBC, others raise target price on the stock
* Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Solarcity : Goldman Sachs, Baird downgrade the stock
* Makemytrip Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Dreamworks Animation : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform - Streetinsider.com
* Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* A10 Networks Inc : Dougherty & Company raises to buy from neutral
* Abiomed Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $133 from $129
* Abiomed Inc : BTIG raises to buy from neutral
* Abiomed Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $95 from $115; rating outperform
* Abiomed Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform rating
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $6 from $7; outperform
* Aetna Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $141 from $144; rating overweight
* Aetna Inc : RBC cuts target price to $146 from $162
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : HSBC raises price target to $33.1 from $31
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : HSBC raises to buy from hold
* Air Products : Baird raises target price to $164 from $160; rating outperform
* Alcatel Lucent : BMO raises target price to $4.40 from $3.85; market perform
* Alcatel Lucent SA : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $4 from $3.75; rating hold
* Alcatel Lucent SA : MKM Partners raises target price to $4.15 from $4; neutral
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : BTIG revises target price to $215; rating buy
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $250 from $257
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : MKM Partners raises target price to $105; rating buy
* Alkermes Plc : Barclays raises price target to $83 from $79; rating overweight
* Alkermes Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $81 from $76; rating buy
* Allot Communications : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold
* Ally Financial Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $21 from $23
* Ally Financial Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $27 from $28
* Ally Financial Inc : BMO cuts target price to $24 from $25; rating outperform
* Ally Financial Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $32; overweight
* Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $62
* Altria Group Inc : Stifel raises price target to $65 from $60
* American Capital Mortgage Investment : Maxim Group cuts target price to $20; buy
* AmerisourceBergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $113 from $115; rating neutral
* AmerisourceBergen Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $109 from $107
* Anika Therapeutics : Barrington Research raises target to $45 from $39; outperform
* Antero Midstream Partners : Credit Suisse raises target price to $36 from $35
* Arch Capital : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform rating - Streetinsider.com
* Arch Capital : RBC raises target price to $85 from $77
* Arch Capital : BMO Capital raises target to $80 from $73; market perform
* Armstrong World Industries : RBC cuts target price to $53 from $60; sector perform
* Avalonbay Communities : RBC Capital raises target to $205 from $200; outperform
* Avery Dennison Corp : Baird raises target price to $72 from $65; rating outperform
* Axis Capital Holdings : BMO Capital cuts target to $59 from $60; market perform
* B/E Aerospace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $50
* B/E Aerospace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold
* Baidu Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $220 from $210; rating overweight
* Baxalta Inc : Cowen and Co raises target price to $43 from $42; rating outperform
* Blucora Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $12 from $15
* Blucora Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating hold
* BorgWarner Inc : Baird cuts target price to $48 from $50
* BorgWarner Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $60; rating overweight
* BorgWarner Inc : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $50
* BorgWarner Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* BorgWarner Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $55 from $59; rating positive
* BorgWarner Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $50 from $55; rating buy
* Boston Beer Co Inc : CLSA cuts to outperform from buy
* Boston Beer Co Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $212 from $223
* Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Craig Hallum cuts to hold from buy
* Brightcove Inc : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating sector perform
* Broadridge Financial Solutions : Barclays raises target to $65 from $61; overweight
* Caci International Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $98 from $92
* Caci International Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $106 from $96
* Caci International Inc : RBC raises target price to $102 from $91
* Calix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $12
* Calix Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $9 from $9.50
* Calix Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $11
* Calix Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Capstead Mortgage Corp : Maxim cuts target price to $12 from $12.50; rating buy
* Carbo Ceramics Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $20 from $38; market perform
* Carbo Ceramics Inc : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $19 from $29; rating hold
* Care.com Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $6.50 from $7; underperform
* Cash America Intl : JMP Securities raises target to $37 from $32; market outperform
* Cash America Intl Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $33
* CBOE Holdings Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price by $1 to $68; rating hold
* Celadon Group Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $25 from $28; rating overweight
* Celadon Group Inc : Cowen and Co cuts target price to $27 from $30; outperform
* Celadon Group Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $28
* Century Aluminum Co : Cowen and Company cuts target to $4 from $7; market perform
* Charles Schwab Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $31 from $32; rating neutral
* Chart Industries Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $26 from $31; rating buy
* Chart Industries Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts price target to $16 from $23
* Chart Industries Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts target price to $20 from $30
* Charter Communications Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $210 from $190; hold
* Choice Hotels International : JP Morgan cuts price target to $50 from $51
* Cohu Inc : Dougherty & Company raises target price to $15; rating buy
* Columbia Banking System Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $35; hold
* Columbia Sportswear Co : D. A. Davidson raises price target to $74 from $69
* Comfort Systems USA Inc : DA Davidson raises price target to $34 from $28; neutral
* Computer Programs And Systems Inc : KeyBanc cuts target price to $32 from $36
* Computer Programs And Systems Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $40 from $45
* Cone Midstream Partners LP : Baird cuts target price to $12 from $15
* Cone Midstream Partners LP : Baird raises to outperform from neutral
* Consol Energy Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $17 from $28
* Control4 Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating hold
* Control4 Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $11; market perform
* Cray Inc : Needham raises price target to $35 from $31; rating buy
* Ctrip.Com International Ltd : Stifel raises price target to $105 from $88
* Cummins Inc : BMO cuts target price to $92 from $110; rating market perform
* Cumulus Media Inc : RBC cuts target price to $0.75 from $3
* Cumulus Media Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Customers Bancorp Inc : Maxim raises target price to $34 from $30; rating buy
* CVS Health Corp : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $110 from $111; rating buy
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $39 from $37; buy
* Deckers Outdoor Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $70 from $62; buy
* Deckers Outdoor Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $75 from $72; buy
* Deckers Outdoor Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $81; neutral
* Deckers Outdoor Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy
* Deckers Outdoor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $90 from $105; rating buy
* Delphi Automotive Plc : Baird cuts price target to $94 from $103; outperform
* Delphi Automotive Plc : RBC Capital markets cuts target price to $90 from $91
* Delphi Automotive Plc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $95 from $99
* Delphi Automotive Plc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $92 from $94; buy
* DHI Group Inc : BMO raises target price to $10 from $9; rating market perform
* DIGI International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $17 from $13
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $79 from $77
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $76 from $73; hold
* Digitalglobe Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts price target to $33 from $44; buy
* DigitalGlobe Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $40; rating buy
* DigitalGlobe Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $24 from $27; rating neutral
* Digitalglobe Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform rating
* Dineequity Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $92 from $106; rating neutral
* Dixie Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $9 from $11
* Dreamworks Animation Skg : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform - Streetinsider.com
* Dril-Quip Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $65; rating underweight
* Dril-Quip Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $75 from $85; rating buy
* DSW Inc : Deutsche Bank starts with hold; $27 target price
* Eaton Corporation Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $62 from $63;rating outperform
* Ehealth Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $15 from $18; rating neutral
* Electronic Arts Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $74
* Electronic Arts Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $80; rating buy
* Electronic Arts Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $84 from $75; rating buy
* Electronic Arts Inc : MKM Partners raises price target to $84 from $82; rating buy
* Electronic Arts Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $86 from $84
* Eldorado Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target to $4.25 from $3.75;rating neutral
* Energen Corp : RBC starts with sector perform; $63 target price
* Ensco Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $15; rating hold
* Ensco Plc : UBS cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating neutral
* Enterprise Products Partners : Stifel cuts price target to $32 from $34
* Enterprise Products Partners : Raymond James cuts target to $31 from $35;strong buy
* EP Energy Corp : KLR Group raises target price by $1 to $13
* EP Energy Corp : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $12; rating outperform
* Eplus Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Exact Sciences Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10 from $11; neutral
* Exact Sciences Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $35; rating buy
* Exact Sciences Corp : Roth Capital cuts target price to $12 from $15; rating buy
* Exact Sciences Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $6.50 from $7; rating neutral
* Expedia Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $150 from $140; rating buy
* Expedia Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $160 from $150; outperform
* Expedia Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $152 from $137; rating buy
* Expedia Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $145 from $140; rating hold
* Expedia Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $145 from $127; rating hold
* Expedia Inc : JMP Securities raises target to $165 from $151; market outperform
* Expedia Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $155 from $130
* Expedia Inc : Macquarie raises target price to $145 from $139; rating neutral
* Expedia Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $150 from $125
* Expedia Inc : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170; rating outperform
* Expedia Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $145 from $127
* Expedia Inc : UBS raises target price to $150 from $145
* Extreme Networks Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $5.5; rating buy
* Extreme Networks Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $4
* Extreme Networks Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $5 from $4.50; rating buy
* Facebook Inc : Jyske Bank cuts to sell from buy; target price $105
* Fairway Group Holdings Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.25 from $4; buy
* Fairway Group Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $1 from $2
* Femsa : HSBC raises price target to $91 from $82
* Fiesta Restaurant Group : Wedbush cuts target price to $53 from $70; outperform
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $57 from $70; buy
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $45 from $60
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $45 from $59
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT adjusts target price to $48 from $71
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $55 from $65
* First Interstate Bancsystem : Sandler O'Neill cuts target by $1 to $31; rating buy
* First of Long Island : Raymond James raises target to $29 from $28; outperform
* First Potomac Realty Trust : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $12.50; neutral
* First Solar Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $75 from $65
* First Solar Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch raises target price to $61 from $58; neutral
* First Commonwealth Financial : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9.5 from $10
* Fluidigm Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $8 from $15; rating neutral
* Fluor Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $51 from $60
* Fluor Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $46 from $50; rating neutral
* Fluor Corp : Stifel cuts price target to $58 from $61
* Fluor Corp : William Blair cuts target price to $54 from $65
* Fluor Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $57 from $50
* Fluor Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating buy
* FMC Corp : Nomura raises target price to $43 from $36; rating neutral
* Foresight Energy LP : Barclays cuts target price to $5 from $11; equal weight
* Foresight Energy LP : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Fresenius Medical Care : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $43 from $41; neutral
* FTI Consulting Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $37 from $45; rating hold
* Gaming and Leisure Properties : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $38 from $41; buy
* Gannett Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $16; rating hold
* Gaslog Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $23 from $26
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $80; rating neutral
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Susquehanna cuts target to $76 from $78; rating neutral
* Gentherm Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $50 from $53; rating buy
* Gentherm Inc : Roth Capital cuts price target to $57 from $59
* Genworth Financial Inc : BTIG cuts price target to $10 from $13; rating buy
* Gnc Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $37 from $54
* Goldcorp Inc : TD Securities cuts price target to $21 from $24
* Goldcorp Inc : TD Securities cuts to buy from action list buy
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan raises target to $40 from $37; overweight
* Great Western Bancorp Inc : RBC raises target price to $32 from $27; outperform
* Green Bancorp Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13.5 from $14
* Hanover Insurance : BMO raises target to $90 from $86; rating market perform
* Harvard Bioscience Inc : Benchmark cuts price target to $6 from $8; rating buy
* HealthSouth Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; rating equal weight
* HealthSouth Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $42 from $51; outperform
* HealthSouth Corp : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $51
* Healthways Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $12 from $15; rating underweight
* Heartland Payment Systems : Susquehanna raises target to $63 from $52; neutral
* Heartware International Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $60 from $63
* Heartware International Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight
* Hersha Hospitality Trust : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $32
* Hersha Hospitality Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $25 from $27
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Stifel starts with hold rating
* Hometrust Bancshares Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Hornbeck Offshore : Seaport Global Securities cuts price target to $19 from $21
* Hornbeck Offshore : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $24
* Hornbeck Offshore : Iberia Capital cuts to sector perform rating
* Hornbeck Offshore : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $17
* Huntington Ingalls Industries : Cowen and Company raises target to $126 from $117
* HysterYale Materials Handling Inc : Baird cuts target price to $64 from $77; neutral
* Idexx Laboratories Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $80 from $87
* Immersion Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $18 from $15; outperform
* Imperva Inc : D. A. Davidson raises price target to $76 from $71; rating neutral
* Imperva Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform
* Ims Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $36; overweight
* Ims Health Holdings Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $33; rating buy
* Independence Contract Drilling Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $10
* Ingredion Inc : BMO raises target price to $95 from $90; rating market perform
* Intel Corp : UBS raises price target to $37 from $33; rating buy
* Interface Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $24 from $27; rating overweight
* Interface Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* Invesco Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $40; rating overweight
* Invesco Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $43 from $47; rating outperform
* Investors Bancorp Inc : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy
* Jarden Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68
* Jarden Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to $56 from $65
* Jarden Corp : UBS cuts target price to $60 from $66; rating buy
* Johnson Controls Inc : RBC cuts target price to $51 from $53; rating outperform
* Keycorp : CLSA cuts price target to $14 from $17; rating outperform
* Kilroy Realty Corp : D. A. Davidson raises target price of $75 from $70; neutral
* Kilroy Realty Corp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $75 from $70; neutral
* Kilroy Realty Corp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $75 from $70; neutral
* L-3 Communications : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $125 from $146
* L-3 Communications : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Lancaster Colony Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $106 from $93
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Baird cuts price target to $6 from $8; outperform
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $5.5; rating buy
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $7 from $8
* Leidos Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $56 from $51
* Lendingclub Corp : BTIG cuts price target to $21 from $31; rating buy
* Lendingclub Corp : BTIG Research cuts price target to $21 from $31
* Lendingclub Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $21; rating buy
* Lendingclub Corp : FBR raises target price to $18 from $16; rating outperform
* Lendingclub Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $20 from $15
* Lincoln National Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $62 from $59
* LinkedIn Corp : Barclays raises price target to $265 from $250; rating overweight
* LinkedIn Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $275 from $250; buy
* LinkedIn Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $272 from $260; outperform
* LinkedIn Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $235 from $211; rating hold
* LinkedIn Corp : FBR & CO raises target price $189 from $180
* LinkedIn Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $310 from $300; rating buy
* LinkedIn Corp : Macquarie raises target price to $278 from $248; rating outperform
* LinkedIn Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $285 from $240
* LinkedIn Corp : Pacific Crest raises target price to $280 from $250; overweight
* LinkedIn Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $287 from $240; overweight
* LinkedIn Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $295 from $271; strong buy
* LinkedIn Corp : RBC raises target price to $300 from $275; rating outperform
* LinkedIn Corp : Stifel raises price target to $270 from $250
* LinkedIn Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $280 from $275
* LinkedIn Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $300 from $270
* LinkedIn Corp : Wedbush raises price target to $232 from $200; rating neutral
* LinkedIn Corp :BofA Merrill Lynch raises target price to $310 from $280; buy
* LinkedIn Corp : UBS raises target price to $255 from $230
* LinkedIn Corp : FBN Securities raises target price to $280 from $260; outperform
* Live Nation Entertainment : Albert Fried & Company raises target to $34 from $28
* Live Nation Entertainment : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight rating
* Live Nation Entertainment : Jefferies raises price target to $31 from $30; buy
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc : Nomura raises target price to $38 from $37; neutral
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $8 from $14; buy
* Makemytrip Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Makemytrip Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $19.10 from $16.20
* Manitowoc Company Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $14 from $15; equal weight
* Manning & Napier Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $8 from $7; neutral
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $17 from $21;outperform
* Marriott International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $83 from $77
* Martin Midstream Partners LP : Raymond James cuts target price to $32 from $35
* MasterCard Inc : BMO raises target price to $133 from $128; rating outperform
* MasterCard Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $115 from $105; rating buy
* MasterCard Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $116 from $105; rating positive
* Mastercard Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $100 from $95; rating neutral
* Materion Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating hold
* Mattson Technology Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $3 from $3.50; buy
* McKesson Corp : Baird cuts price target to $239 from $260; rating outperform
* Mckesson Corp : RBC cuts target price to $210 from $231
* Medivation Inc : Wedbush cuts price to $63 from $69; rating outperform
* Mednax Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $94; rating overweight
* Mednax Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $85 from $90; rating overweight
* Meritage Homes Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $38
* Methanex Corp : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts target price to $48 from $66; rating buy
* MGM Resorts International : Janney raises fair value to $28 from $26; rating buy
* MGM Resorts International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $30 from $25
* MiMedx Group Inc : Brean Capital cuts target price to $12 from $16; rating buy
* Mimedx Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14; rating buy
* MiMedx Group Inc : Northland Capital raises to outperform from market perform
* MobileIron Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $6 from $8; rating outperform
* MobileIron Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $6 from $9
* Molina : JP Morgan cuts target price to $75 from $84; rating neutral
* Molina Healthcare Inc : Barclays raises price target to $76 from $72; equal weight
* Monster Worldwide Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating buy
* Mplx LP : Barclays cuts price target to $55 from $76; rating overweight
* Nanometrics Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $17 from $20
* NCI Inc : Cowen and Co raises target price to $16.50 from $15; rating outperform
* New York Community Bancorp : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; sector perform
* New York Community Bancorp Inc : FBR cuts price target to $15 from $16
* New York Community Bancorp Inc : FBR cuts to underperform from market perform
* New York Community Bancorp : Raymond James ups to outperform from market perform
* Nice-Systems Ltd : RBC raises target price to $72 from $68; rating sector perform
* Noble Corporation Plc : Barclays raises target price to $11 from $10
* Noble Corporation Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12; rating hold
* Noble Corporation Plc : Societe Generale raises price target to $14 from $12; hold
* Nokia : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $7 from $8; rating market perform
* Nokia OYJ : BMO raises target price to $8 from $7; rating market perform
* Northrop Grumman : Bernstein raises target price to $196 from $189
* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $45
* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $31 from $35
* NU Skin Enterprises Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $50 from $55
* Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $28 from $21
* Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight
* NXP Semiconductors : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $105 from $125; overweight
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Barclays cuts target price to $100 from $120; overweight
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Bernstein cuts target price to $110 from $120; outperform
* NXP Semiconductors NV : BMO cuts target price to $100 from $133; rating outperform
* NXP Semiconductors NV : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $94 from $125; buy
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $120 from $130
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $104 from $116; rating buy
* NXP Semiconductors NV : JP Morgan cuts target price to $95 from $105; neutral
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Mizuho cuts target price to $120; rating buy
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $105 from $115
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Oppenheimer cuts target to $100 from $115; outperform
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Raymond James cuts price target to $96 from $120
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Sterne Agee cuts target price to $107; rating buy
* NXP Semiconductors NV : Stifel cuts price target to $100 from $125
* Oceaneering International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38
* Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $40 from $47
* Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Oceaneering Intl Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target to $51 from $60; buy
* Oceaneering Intl Inc : Iberia cuts target to $40 from $42; sector perform
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $83
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $73 from $78
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $72 from $80
* Omnicell Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $29 from $37; market perform
* Omnicell Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $38; rating buy
* Omnicell Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $42 from $43; rating overweight
* ON Semiconductor : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $12.5
* ON Semiconductor : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating neutral
* ON Semiconductor : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $9 from $9.50; underweight
* ON Semiconductor : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral
* ON Semiconductor : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $14 from $15; rating buy
* ON Semiconductor : Needham cuts target price to $14 from $17; rating buy
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $290 from $260
* Oshkosh Corp : Baird cuts price target to $48 from $51; rating outperform
* OSI Systems Inc : Roth Capital raises target price to $95 from $90; rating buy
* Outerwall Inc : Craig Hallum cuts price target to $75 from $86
* Papa John's International Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight
* Parexel International Corp : Jefferies raises target to $68 from $66; rating hold
* PBF Logistics LP : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $30; rating overweight
* PDF Solutions : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $20 from $24
* Peabody Energy : Stifel cuts to hold rating
* Peoples Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Peoples Bancorp Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
* Phillips 66 : Raymond James raises target price to $97 from $90; rating outperform
* Pilgrims Pride Corp : BMO cuts target price to $23 from $26
* Pilgrims Pride Corp : BMO raises to outperform from market perform
* Pinnacle Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to $42; rating market perform
* Piper Jaffray Companies : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
* Piper Jaffray Companies : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price to $42; rating buy
* Plexus Corp : B. Riley cuts target price to $42 from $47; rating buy
* PNM Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $29 from $27
* Potash Corp : Paradigm Capital cuts target price to $22 from $30; rating hold
* Potash Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $23 from $25; market perform
* PPL Corp : Jefferies raises target to $37.50 from $35.50; rating buy
* PPL Corp : Evercore ISI raises price target to $35.50 from $34.50; rating buy
* PPL Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises target to $36 from $34.50
* Praxair Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $125 from $140
* Primo Water Corp : Northland Capital raises target price to $11 from $10
* QEP Resources Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22 from $18
* QEP Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $18 from $17
* Qiagen NV : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating sell
* Qiwi : JP Morgan cuts price target to $24 from $45
* Qiwi : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* QLT Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $4 from $5.50; rating buy
* Quantum Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; rating buy
* Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $82 from $89
* Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Range Resources Corp : Baird cuts target price to $39 from $45; rating outperform
* Range Resources Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $38 from $46; outperform
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* REIS Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $34.25 from $33.25; rating buy
* Repros Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital cuts to hold from buy
* Republic Services Inc : BB&T Capital market raises target price to $49 from $47
* Republic Services Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $48 from $45; rating neutral
* Resolute Forest Products : Dundee Capital cuts target price to $11 from $13.50; buy
* Resolute Forest Products : TD Securities cuts target price to $9 from $10.50; hold
* Retail Opportunity Investments : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $21 from $20
* Revance Therapeutics Inc : William Blair raises price target to $62 from $45
* Rose Rock Midstream LP : Baird cuts target price to $28 from $57; rating neutral
* RTI Surgical Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $4 from $8
* RTI Surgical Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
* RTI Surgical Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $7 from $8; rating buy
* Ruckus Wireless Inc : Craig Hallum raises price target to $15 from $14
* Ruckus Wireless Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $12 from $13; neutral
* Sabre Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $35; rating buy
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings : Barclays cuts price target to $30; overweight
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings :JMP Securities cuts target to $23;market outperform
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : BMO cuts target price to $27 from $35
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $28
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts target by $1 to $28.
* Santander Mexico : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* SciQuest Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $14; rating hold
* SciQuest Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $15 from $20; rating overweight
* SciQuest Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating outperform
* Seattle Genetics Inc : RBC raises target price to $55 from $54; rating outperform
* Selective Insurance Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $40 from $34
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp : Pacific Crest raises target price to $36 from $32
* Simon Property : Raymond James raises target price to $235 from $220
* Simon Property : RBC raises target price to $225 from $210
* Solarcity : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral rating
* SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts target price to $60 from $68
* SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts to neutral
* Solarcity Corp : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy
* SolarCity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $76
* Solarcity Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target to $42 from $50; market perform
* Solarcity Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to $60 from $75; outperform
* Solarcity Corp : Roth Capital cuts target price to $55; rating buy
* Solarcity Corp : Stifel cuts price target to $60 from $64
* Solarcity Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $90 from $105
* Solarcity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $48 from $76; rating buy
* SolarWinds Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* SolarWinds Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $60 from $56
* Solazyme Inc : Cowen and Co cuts target to $2.75 from $3.25; rating market perform
* Southcross Energy Partners LP : Baird cuts target price to $7 from $9; neutral
* Standard Motor Products Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $48 from $43; buy
* Starbucks Corp : Barclays raises price target to $59 from $54; rating equal weight
* Starbucks Corp : BTIG Research raises price target to $75 from $64
* Starbucks Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $69 from $65
* Starbucks Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $72 from $68.
* Starbucks Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $66 from $65; rating buy
* Starbucks Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $68 from $60; rating overweight
* Starbucks Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $72 from $63; overweight
* Starz : CLSA cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $35
* Starz : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating hold
* Stmicroelectronics : Craig Hallum cuts to hold from buy
* Stmicroelectronics : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target to $8.3 from $9.8; outperform
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $16
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $20
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $21 from $25
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Scotia Howard Weil cuts price target to $19 from $21
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $12 from $16
* TAL International : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18.50 from $22; rating neutral
* Talmer Bancorp Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $19
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Baird cuts target price to $13 from $15; outperform
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $11 from $10
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : RBC raises price target to $44 from $42; outperform
* Territorial Bancorp Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $30; rating hold
* Tesla Motors Inc : UBS cuts target price to $190 from $210; rating sell
* Tesoro LOGISTICS LP : RBC raises target price to $65 from $60; rating outperform
* Teva Pharmaceutical : Jefferies cuts price target to $77 from $80; rating buy
* Teva Pharmaceutical : Leerink cuts target price to $75 from $83
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform
* Time Warner Cable Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $212 from $197; hold
* Time Warner Cable Inc : RBC raises target price to $204 from $200; sector perform
* Time Warner Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $95; rating outperform
* Trico Bancshares : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $31; rating buy
* Trimble Navigation : Baird raises to outperform
* Triumph Bancorp Inc : Nomura raises target price to $17 from $15; rating neutral
* Tuesday Morning Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $7 from $9
* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $15
* Ultra Petroleum Corp : RBC cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating sector perform
* United Insurance : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $16
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl :UBS cuts target price to $255 from $285; rating buy
* Valero Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $54 from $52; buy
* Validus Holdings : JMP Securities raises target to $52 from $50; market outperform
* Verisk Analytics Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $80; hold
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : HC Wainwright raises to buy rating
* Virgin America Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $32 from $30
* Western Gas Partners LP : Stifel cuts price target to $65 from $70
* Western Union Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $14 from $13; reduce
* Western UNION Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating neutral
* Whiting Petroleum Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $32; buy
* Whiting Petroleum Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $26 from $27
* Whiting Petroleum Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27; rating outperform
* Whole Foods Market Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $38; rating hold
* Williams Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $42 from $61; neutral
* World Acceptance Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $34; rating hold
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $19.30
* WSFS Financial Corp : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $36; rating buy
* Xenon : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy
* Xylem Inc : Barclays raises price target to $34 from $30; rating equal weight
* Xylem Inc : Stifel raises price target to $40 from $37
* Yelp Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $26 from $27
* Yrc Worldwide Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings : Leerink cuts price target to $125 from $130; outperform
(Compiled by Abdul Nishad in Bengaluru)