PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
Dec 18 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Knight Transportation, Hibbett Sports and Pentair, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Accenture : BMO raises price target to $110 from $105; rating market perform * Delta Air Lines Inc : Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI raise price target * Dick's Sporting, Hibbett Sports : B. Riley starts coverage with neutral * Pentair : RBC, Canaccord Genuity cut price target on the stock * Knight Transportation : Barclays, UBS, others cuts target price on companies stock Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * Accenture : Bernstein raises target price to $104 from $100; rating market Perform * Accenture : BMO raises price target to $110 from $105; rating market perform * Accenture : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $116 from $110; rating neutral * Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $34 from $20 * Actuant Actuant Corp : Baird raises price target to $24 from $21; rating neutral * Actuant Corp : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $18 * Agrium : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Agrium : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $90 from $100; market perform * Air Lease : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Alphabet : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * American Water Works Company Inc : Barclays raises target to $68; rating overweight * Aqua Metals Inc : Northland Metals starts with outperform; $10 price target * Aramark : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Atwood Oceanics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $14 from $19; rating sector perform * Avago : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * BB&T : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks) * Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $61; neutral * Biodel Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform rating * Blackberry : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $8 from $7; rating hold * BMC Stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises price target to $22 from $21 * BMC Stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises to outperform * Boeing : Credit Suisse raises target price to $158 from $156; rating neutral * Boeing : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform * Bristow Group Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform * Brookfield Asset : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc : Baird cuts target price to $64 from $74 * Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $58 from $65; rating sector perform * Carolina Financial Corp : Raymond James starts with strong buy; target price $19 * CBOE : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Celadon Group Inc : BB&T cuts target price to $26; rating buy * Charles Schwab Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * Charles Schwab Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $38 from $36 * Chatham Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $27 * Chemours Co : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $19; rating overweight * CIT Group Inc : JMP starts with market outperform rating and $53 price Target * Cnova NV : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to $3 * Cnova NV : HSBC cuts target price to $3.20 from $3.40 * Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : Clsa cuts price target to $55 from $60; outperform * Colfax Corp : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $29; rating sector perform * Columbia Sportswear Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Core Laboratories NV : RBC raises target price to $130 from $125; rating outperform * Costamare : JP Morgan starts with price target $11 * Costamare : JP Morgan starts with underweight * CSX Corp : Baird cuts target price to $30 from $31 * CVS Health Corp : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating ; target price of $110 * Daqo New Energy Corp : Northland starts with outperform; target price $37 * Delta Air Lines Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $62; outperform * Delta Air Lines Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $68 from $55; rating buy * Delta Air Lines Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $68 from $65; rating buy * Delta Air Lines Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises target price to $70 from $65; buy * Denbury Resources Inc : Stifel cuts to sell from hold * Dermira Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $42 from $20 * Dermira Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral * Diamondrock Hospitality : Barclays cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : B. Riley starts with neutral rating; $41 price target * Dollar Tree : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Dorian : JP Morgan starts with overweight * Dorian : JP Morgan starts with price target $18 * Dynamic Materials Corp : Roth cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating neutral * Earthstone Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $23 from $24; buy * EMC Insurance : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold from buy; price target $27 * Energy Transfer Equity LP : Jefferies starts with buy; $23 target price * Energy Transfer Partners LP : Jefferies starts with buy; $48 target price * Exact Sciences Corp : BTIG starts with buy rating; target price $14 * Expeditors International Of Washington Inc : Baird cuts target to $48 from $52 * Fabrinet : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; rating buy * Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc : William Blair starts with outperform * Federal Realty Investment :Cowen raises target to $140 from $116; market perform * Fifth Third Bancorp : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks) * Fitbit Inc : Mizuho starts with buy; price target $38 * FMC Technologies Inc : RBC cuts target price to $33 from $37; rating sector perform * FMSA Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; rating sector perform * Forum Energy Technologies : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform * Fossil Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell; cuts price target to $26 from $38 * Frank'S International NV : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; sector perform * Gaslog : JP Morgan Revises target price to $9 from $16; rating neutral * Gaslog Partners : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral; cuts target to $13 * General Mills Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $58 from $59; rating neutral * Godaddy Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt raises target price to $38 from $31; rating buy * Halyard : Keybanc starts with sector weight * Hancock Holding Co : RBC cuts price target to $25 from $28; rating sector perform * Hancock Holding Co : Suntrust Robinson cuts price target to $27 from $33; buy * Heartland Express Inc : Baird cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Heartland Payment Systems Inc : Evercore ISI raises target to $78 from $71; buy * Helmerich And Payne Inc : RBC raises target price to $54 from $49; sector perform * Herman Miller Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform * Hibbett Sports Inc : B. Riley starts with neutral rating; $34 price target * Homestreet Inc : KBW raises target price to $28 from $26; rating outperform * Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $19 from $20 * Hub Group Inc : Baird cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $36 * Independence Contract Drilling Inc : RBC cuts target to $8 from $9; outperform * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP cuts target price to $348 ; market outperform * Interpublic : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight * Interxion : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Investors Real Estate Trust : Wunderlich cuts target price to $7.50 from $9 * Investors Real Estate Trust : Wunderlich cuts to hold from buy * J B Hunt Transport Services Inc : Baird cuts target price to $77 from $82 * J2 Global Inc : JMP starts with market outperform rating and $100 price target * Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd : Northland Capital starts with outperform; target $46 * Knight Transportation : Barclays cuts target price to $24 from $26; overweight * Knight Transportation : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $28 from $30 * Knight Transportation : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $27 from $31 * Knight Transportation : UBS cuts target price to $25 from $27; rating neutral * Knight Transportation Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $25 from $29 * Knight Transportation Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Knight Transportation Inc : Stephens cuts price target to $30 from $33; overweight * Kroger Co : Wells Fargo starts with outperform * Landstar System Inc : Baird cuts target price to $63 from $68 * Lasalle Hotel : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal Weight; cuts target to $29 * Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc : Roth raises price target to $146 from $144; buy * Louisiana-Pacific Corp : Dundee raises target price to $19 from $15; rating neutral * Lyondellbasell Industries NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $100 from $106; hold * M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc : Needham raises target to $46; buy * Manchester United : Nomura Revises target price to $21.70 from $22; rating neutral * Marathon Petroleum : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Marriott International Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $77 from $79 * Memorial Resource : Capital One Securities starts coverage with overweight * Memorial Resource : Capital One Securities starts coverage with $22 price target * Methanex : Jefferies cuts price target to $38 from $44; rating buy * Microsoft Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $57 from $45 * Microsoft Corp : Goldman ups to neutral from sell; removes from Americas sell list * MiMedx : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $12 from $10; rating buy * Mosaic Co : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $32 from $36; market perform * Nabors Industries Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating outperform * National Bankshares Inc : Sandler O'Neill starts with hold; target price $39 * National Oilwell Varco Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform * National Oilwell Varco Inc : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $42; sector perform * Navistar International Corp : Baird raises target price to $10 from $8; neutral * Navistar International Corp : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Navistar International Corp : UBS cuts target price to $8 from $14; rating neutral * Navistar International Corp : Susquehanna halves target price to $9; neutral * NCR Corp : JP Morgan resumes with overweight * NCR Corp : JP Morgan resumes with price target $33 * Newell Rubbermaid : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Nike Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $144 from $140; rating buy * Nimble Storage Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $11 from $14; rating hold * Noble Corporation Plc : Stephens cuts target price to $14 from $15; overweight * Norfolk Southern Corp : Baird raises target price to $90 from $89 * Nortek Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $49 from $62; rating hold * NRG Energy Inc : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy * Nxstage Medical Inc : BTIG starts with buy rating; target price $27 * Oceaneering International Inc : RBC cuts target price to $40; sector perform * Oclaro Inc : Barrington starts with outperform rating; target price $4.50 * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Baird cuts target price to $65 from $68 * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Nomura raises target price to $100 from $90; Buy * Parkway Properties Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $19 from $20; overweight * Patriot National Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform rating * Patterson-Uti Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16; outperform * Pegasystems Inc : JMP raises target price to $34 from $31; market outperform * Pentair : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $58 from $62; rating hold * Pentair : RBC cuts price target by $2 to $60; outperform rating * Pentair Plc : Bernstein cuts target price to $59 from $61; rating Market-Perform * Perrigo : B. Riley raises target price to $241 from $237; rating buy * Plains All American Pipeline LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral * Plains GP Holdings LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate * PNC : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Raytheon : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Red Hat : Jefferies raises price target to $75 from $72; rating hold * Red Hat Inc : Baird raises target price to $90 from $85; rating outperform * Red Hat Inc : BTIG raises target price to $92 from $85; rating buy * Red Hat Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $86 from $82; market perform * Red Hat Inc : JMP raises target price to $97 from $86; market outperform rating * Red Hat Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $92 from $88; rating buy * Red Hat Inc : Piperjaffray raises price target to $95 from $89; rating overweight * Red Hat Inc : Stifel raises target price to $97 from $85; rating buy * Red Hat Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $97 from $86; rating positive * Red Hat Inc : UBS raises target price to $89 from $85; rating buy * Red Hat Inc : CLSA raises price target to $92 from $88; rating buy * Rewalk Robotics Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $11 from $9; equal weight * RLJ Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $30 * RLJ Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight * Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc : Baird cuts target price to $12 from $14 * Ryder System Inc : Baird cuts target price to $70 from $84 * Salesforce.Com Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $96 from $79 * Salesforce.Com Inc : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral * Schlumberger : William Blair raises to outperform * Seadrill Partners Llc : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from buy rating * Seaspan : JP Morgan starts with price target $13 * Seaspan : JP Morgan starts with underweight * Servicenow : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Sierra Wireless Inc : CIBC cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Signature Bank : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks) * Solaredge Technologies Inc : Northland starts with outperform; target price $34 * Sotheby'S : Stifel cuts target price to $30 from $38; rating buy * SouthWestern Energy : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $3 from $5; underperform * Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc : Barclays cuts target to $80 from $85 * Sunoco Logistics Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $32; rating buy * Sunoco LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $50; rating buy * Swift Transportation Co : Baird cuts target price to $16 from $20 * Synaptics Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts target price to $80 from $83; rating buy * Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12 * Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Targa Resources Corp : Jefferies raises to hold; cuts target price to $26 * Targa Resources Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $16; rating hold * Teekay Lng : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $37; rating overweight * Teekay Offshore Partners LP : UBS cuts target price to $12 from $28; rating buy * Terraform Power Inc : UBS raises target price to $9 from $6; rating sell * Tetra Technologies Inc : RBC raises target price to $10 from $9; rating outperform * Texas Instruments Inc : Bernstein cuts to market perform from outperform * Tristate Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15; outperform * U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $21 from $19; sector perform * UDR Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $41 from $39; rating buy * Ultra Petroleum Corp : Stifel cuts to sell from hold * Under Armour Inc : Mizuho starts with buy; price target $95 * Union Pacific Corp : Baird cuts target price to $87 from $103 * Unum Group : Raymond James cuts target price to $39 from $40; rating outperform * UPS : Baird cuts target price to $105 from $111 * Vera Bradley Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $17 from $15 * Vera Bradley Inc : Cowen and Company raises to market perform from underperform * Virco Mfg : Wedbush raises price target to $3.25 from $3; rating neutral * Walt Disney Co : BTIG cuts to sell from neutral, has 12-month price target of $90 * Weatherford International Plc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $13; outperform * Werner Enterprises Inc : Baird cuts target price to $28 from $29 * Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee cuts to neutral from buy * Whirlpool : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 * Williams Co : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $43 * Williams Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $40; rating buy * Yum Brands : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 Sector Changes: * Banks, Airlines, Cement: Credit Suisse raises to overweight In Global Equity Strategy Note (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)
