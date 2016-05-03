BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including On Deck Capital and Ceva, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * International Paper Co : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Republic Services Inc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * SBA Communications Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Bill Barrett Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Edgewell Personal Care Co : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * United Technologies Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Activision Blizzard Inc : MKM Partners raises target to $38 from $34; buy * Alaska Air Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target to $92 from $100 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target to $119 from $122; rating buy * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : JMP Securities cuts target to $127; market outperform * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Leerink cuts target to $107 from $120; outperform * Amplify Snack Brands Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to 19 from $18; buy * Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $58; buy * Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $57 from $56; buy * Aon Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $112 from $105; rating neutral * Apartment Investment and Management : JMP Securities raises target to $46 from $44 * Armour Residential REIT Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $21 * Arthur J Gallagher & Co : Goldman Sachs raises target to $49 from $43; neutral * Autoliv Inc : Barclays raises price target to $89 from $84; rating underweight * AXT Inc : B Riley raises price target to $4 from $3.90; rating buy * Barracuda Networks Inc : Imperial Capital raises target to $16 from $12; in-line * Beacon Roofing Supply Inc : Baird raises target price to $55 from $50;outperform * Beacon Roofing Supply Inc : RBC raises target price to $54 from $50; outperform * Bill Barrett Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP : RBC raises target to $18 from $17; outperform * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $4. * Bridge Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33 * Broadsoft Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $47 from $48; rating outperform * Brocade Communications Systems : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $8 from $8.5; hold * Callon Petroleum Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $12 * Cavium Inc : Brean Capital starts with buy; target price $67 * CenterState Banks Inc : KBW raises price target to $17.50 from $16 * Central Valley Community Bancorp : D.A. Davidson ups target to $13.50 from $13 * Centurylink Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating * Ceva Inc : Barclays raises price target to $30 from $28; rating overweight * Chegg Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $9 from $8; rating overweight * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $8 * Cimarex Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $110 from $105 * CNO : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $21 from $20 * Community Health Systems Inc : Jefferies cuts target to $15 from $18; rating hold * Concho Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $132 * Consol Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $12 from $11; equal weight * Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44 * Covanta Holding Corp : Barclays raises price target to $17 from $16 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Barclays raises target to $14 from $13 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $17 from $14; hold * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $24 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Iberia Capital raises price target to $26 from $20 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : RBC raises target to $25 from $23; sector perform * Diamondback Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $94 * Diebold Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $29 from $32; rating in-line * Eastman Chemical Co : Barclays raises target to $80 from $72; equal weight * Edgewell Personal Care Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $87 from $95 * Edgewell Personal Care Co : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Edison International : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $66; hold * Education Realty Trust Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $47 from $45 * Enbridge Energy Management Llc : RBC raises target to $22 from $19;sector perform * Energen Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 * EQT : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82 * Equifax Inc : RBC raises price target to $133 from $126; rating outperform * Eversource Energy : Mizuho Securities raises price target to $59; rating neutral * Extra Space Storage Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target by $1 to $89; hold * Fabrinet : B Riley raises price target to $42.25 from $32; rating buy * Fabrinet : JP Morgan raises target price to $37 from $33; rating overweight * Fabrinet : Piper Jaffray raises price target to $44 from $36; rating overweight * Femsa : Barclays raises price target to $110 from $109 * Ferrari : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 11 pct to $41; rating underperform * First Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $36 from $34 * Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 * German American Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $34 from $33.5 * Gladstone Land : Janney Capital ups fair value estimate to $11 from $10.50; buy * Golden Star Resources : CIBC raises target price to $0.45 from $0.40 * Gulfport Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $35 * Haemonetics Corp : Jefferies cuts price target to $32 from $40; rating buy * Hartford Financial Services Group : Goldman Sachs ups target to $50 from $48; buy * Helmerich and Payne : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $58 from $60.50 * Helmerich and Payne : Cowen and Company ups target to $58 from $54; market perform * Horizon Pharma Plc : Mizuho cuts target price to $25 from $34; rating buy * INC Research Holdings Inc : Baird cuts target price to $51 from $55 * INC Research Holdings Inc : Baird cuts to neutral rating * Interactive Intelligence Group : RBC raises target to $40 from $35;outperform * International Paper Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $47 from $51 * International Paper Co : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Intrexon Corp : JMP Securities starts with market outperform and $42 target * K2M Group Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target to $20 from $26; rating overweight * K2M Group Holdings Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $22 from $25 * Laredo Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $12 from $9 * Lemaitre Vascular Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $18 from $16 * Lemaitre Vascular Inc : Roth Capital raises target to $18.50 from $18; buy * Lions Gate Entertainment Corp : Macquarie cuts price target to $25 from $31 * Matador Resources Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $22 * Mercury General Corp : Compass Point raises target to $55 from $50; neutral * Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5 * Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform * Monolithic Power Systems Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $75 from $70; buy * Monolithic Power Systems Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $80 from $70 * Newfield Exploration Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 * On Deck Capital Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $6 from $12 * On Deck Capital Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold rating * On Deck Capital Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $10; hold * On Deck Capital Inc : FBR cuts target price to $6.50 from $11 * On Deck Capital Inc : FBR cuts to market perform from outperform * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $64 from $79 * Parsley Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $26 * PDC Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 * Phillips 66 Partners LP : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target to $22 from $20 * Pioneer Energy Services Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $3 from $2.10 * Principal Financial Group Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $40 from $37 * Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : Barclays raises target to $34 from $27 * QEP : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 * Qualys Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform * Qualys Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $27 from $25; rating neutral * Qualys Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $28 from $32 * Range Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $35 * Republic Services Inc : Barclays raises price target to $52 from $45 * Republic Services Inc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * Rice Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $19 from $18 * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : Nomura raises target to $101 from $96; buy * RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $36 * Rudolph Technologies Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $19 from $18 * SBA Communications Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $115 from $120 * SBA Communications Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $31 * St. Jude Medical :Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform;ups target to $81 * Superior Energy Services : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $14 * Superior Energy Services : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral * Superior Energy Services : Seaport Global raises price target to $19 from $16 * Superior Energy Services : Cowen and Company raises target to $20; outperform * Sysco Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $43 from $39; rating sell * Sysco Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $51 from $44; rating neutral * T2 Biosystems Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9 from $8 * Tal International Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $17 from $12 * Telefonica Brasil : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13 * Texas Roadhouse Inc : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47; rating overweight * Texas Roadhouse Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45; rating hold * Texas Roadhouse Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $39 from $36; rating hold * Texas Roadhouse Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $42 from $39; rating neutral * Texas Roadhouse Inc : RBC raises target to $44 from $42; rating sector perform * TFS Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $18 from $17 * Trinet Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $20 from $17; rating buy * United Technologies Corp : RBC cuts target price to $108 from $109 * United Technologies Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Unum : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $33 from $30 * US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital cuts to in-line from outperform * US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital raises price target to $48.50 from $44 * Validus Holdings Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target to $45 from $44; rating neutral * Varian Medical Systems Inc : RBC raises target to $85 from $84; sector perform * Visteon Corp : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight * Visteon Corp : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $83 * W. R. Berkley Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $62 from $59; buy * Waste Connections Inc : Barclays raises price target to $74 from $60 * Waste Management Inc : Barclays raises price target to $66 from $60 * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $10 * WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $8 * XL Group Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $36 from $39; rating neutral (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.