May 6 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Total System Services, Ubiquiti Networks and Advance Auto Parts, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * United Rentals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Weatherford International : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral * Endo International Plc : Mizuho Securities cuts to underperform from neutral * Total System Services : Cowen and Co raises to outperform from marketperform * Ubiquiti Networks Inc : BMO raises to market perform from underperform Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 2U Inc : BMO raises target price to $33; rating outperform * 2U Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $33 from $31; rating buy * 2U Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $33 from $32; rating overweight * Abercrombie & Fitch Co : KeyBanc cuts target price to $33; rating overweight * Activision Blizzard Inc : Ascendiant Capital raises target to $48 from $38; buy * Activision Blizzard Inc : Baird raises target price to $42 from $38; outperform * Activision Blizzard Inc : Barclays raises target to $38 from $35; overweight * Activision Blizzard Inc : Benchmark raises target to $40.45 from $37.63; buy * Activision Blizzard Inc : Credit Suisse ups target to $43 from $41; outperform * Activision Blizzard Inc : Mizuho Securities raises target to $42 from $35 ; buy * Activision Blizzard Inc : MKM raises price target to $40 from $38 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $41 from $36 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Wedbush raises target to $43 from $40; outperform * Advance Auto Parts Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral * AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $16.50 from $17 * Agree Realty Corp : Wunderlich raises target price to $45 from $44; rating buy * Air Lease Corp : RBC raises target price to $73 from $71 * Aircastle Ltd : RBC Capital cuts price target to $25 from $27; sector perform * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Brean raises target price to $100 from $96 * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Citigroup raises target to $95.60 from $93.70; buy * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Credit Suisse ups target to $100 from $96;outperform * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $110 from $109 * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $100 from $96 * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Raymond James ups target to $95 from $85; outperform * Alliant Energy Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $76 from $73 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $63 from $70 * Amber Road Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $6.50 from $5; outperform * AMC Networks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $93 from $88 * AMC Networks Inc : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $78 * Amedisys Inc : RBC raises target price to $48 from $41; rating sector perform * American States Water Co : Janney cuts fair value cuts target to $35 from $36 * American Water Works Company Inc : Barclays ups target to $79 from $75;overweight * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $81 from $99; rating neutral * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $83 from $96; equal weight * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $96 * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $86 from $98 * Amerisourcebergen Corp : RBC cuts target to $85 from $100; rating outperform * AMN Healthcare Services Inc : BMO raises target price to $40 from $37; outperform * Amtech Systems Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $10 from $9.25 * Amtech Systems Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $10 from $9.25 * Ansys Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $86 from $92; rating equal weight * Ansys Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $86 from $91 * Ansys Inc : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform * Apache Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $60 from $55 * Apache Corp : RBC raises target price to $56 from $54; rating sector perform * Apollo Global Management Llc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $17 from $16 * Apollo Global Management Llc : JMP Securities raises target price to $26 from $24 * Arc Logistics Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $15 * Arc Logistics Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities ups to buy from accumulate * Arc Logistics Partners LP : Stifel raises target price to $13 from $12; buy * Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp : JMP Securities raises target to $13 from $12 * Arista Networks Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76 * Arista Networks Inc : FBN raises price target to $85 from $80; outperform * Arista Networks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $60 from $56; sell * Arista Networks Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $99 from $97 * Arista Networks Inc : RBC raises target price to $70 from $62; sector perform * Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings : Stephens ups target to $50 from $42; equal-weight * Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $49 from $41 * Atlassian Corporation PLC : Baird raises target price to $26 from $23; neutral * Atlassian Corporation PLC : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $33 * Atlassian Corporation PLC : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $28; neutral * Atlassian Corporation PLC : JMP Securities raises target price to $27 from $26 * Atmos Energy Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $77 from $73 * Atwood Oceanics Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $7 from $5; hold * Atwood Oceanics Inc : RBC Capital raises target to $12 from $10; sector perform * Autobytel Inc : Ascendiant Capital cuts target price to $26 from $29; rating buy * Autoliv Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $116.7 from $115; rating sell * Autoliv Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $130 from $116; rating neutral * Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $9 from $15 * AVG Technologies NV : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $21 from $22 * Avon Products Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $5.5 from $6 * Axiall Corp : RBC raises target price to $25 from $23; rating sector perform * Banc of California Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target by $2 to $24; rating buy * Banco De Chile : JP Morgan cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $67 * Bankrate Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9 from $8 * Bankrate Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $11 from $8; neutral * Bankunited Inc : BMO cuts to market perform * Baxter International Inc : Goldman Sachs adds to Americas Conviction list; buy * Baxter International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $55 from $51 * Becton Dickinson and Co < BDX.N>: Leerink raises target price to $175.00 from $157.00 * Becton Dickinson and Co : Barclays raises target to $175 from $162; equal weight * Becton Dickinson and Co : Raymond James ups target to $190 from $176; strong buy * Becton Dickinson and Co : RBC Capital ups target to $169 from $153;sector perform * Belmond Ltd : JMP Securities raises target price to $12 from $11 * Belmond Ltd : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $10 from $8.50 * Belmond Ltd : Telsey Advisory Group raises to market perform rating * Benefitfocus Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform * Bill Barrett Corp : BMO raises target price to $9; rating market perform * Bluebird Bio Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $57 from $63 * BMC stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform * Boingo Wireless Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $11 from $12; outperform * Bojangles Inc : Stephens raises target price to $22 from $20; rating overweight * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Topeka Capital raises target to $3 from $2; hold * Broadcom Ltd : Nomura cuts target price to $190; rating buy * Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc : Barclays ups target to $67; overweight * Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc : Raymond James ups target to $63; outperform * Brookfield Infrastructure Partners : Barclays ups target to $44; equal weight * Brookfield Infrastructure Partners : NBF cuts target price to $48 from $50 * Brookfield Infrastructure Partners : RBC raises target price to $49 from $47 * Bruker Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28 * Buenaventura : HSBC raises to buy from hold; target price to $11.7 from $8 * Calgon Carbon Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $15 from $17; rating neutral * Callon Petroleum Co : Imperial Capital raises target to $14 from $12; outperform * Callon Petroleum Co : Northland raises target price to $13 from $12 * Cardica Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $5 from $10; rating hold * Cardiome Pharma Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $13.75 from $10.00 * Cardiome Pharma Corp : Mackie raises price target to $8.60 * Cardiome Pharma Corp : Mackie raises to speculative buy from hold * Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $40 from $30 * CAS Medical Systems Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4 * Catchmark Timber Trust Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $13 from $14; rating buy * CDK Global : Barrington Research ups target range to $5560 from $5055;outperform * Celldex Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $3 from $4; neutral * Century Casinos Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $7.50 from $8.50 * Cerner Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $62 * CF Industries Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $38 from $40 * CF Industries Holdings Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target to $30 from $34;neutral * CF Industries Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target to $30 from $33; sector perform * Charles River Laboratories : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $84 * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $6 from $4 * Chesapeake Energy Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $8 from $7 * Chubb Ltd : KBW raises price target to $137 from $131 * Chubb Ltd : RBC raises target price to $140 from $128 * Church & Dwight Co Inc : CLSA raises target price to $108 from $97; outperform * Church & Dwight Co Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $81 from $79 * Church & Dwight Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $106; buy * Church & Dwight Co Inc : UBS raises target price to $88 from $83; rating sell * Ciber Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $1.90; rating neutral * Cimarex Energy Co : Wunderlich raises target price to $122 from $105 * Cimarex Energy Co : Wunderlich raises target price to $122 from $105; rating buy * Civeo Corp : Scotia Howard Weil raises price target to $4 from $3 * Clayton Williams Energy Inc : Northland raises target price to $15 from $10 * Clayton Williams Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $9 from $5; sell * Clovis Oncology Inc : Janney cuts fair value to $21 from $24 * Clovis Oncology Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15 * Clovis Oncology Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $14 from $18; neutral * Cogent Communications Holdings : RBC raises target to $44 from $40; outperform * Cogent Communications Holdings Inc : Raymond James ups target to $41; outperform * Cogentix Medical Inc : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy * Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target to $72; buy * Colfax Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $25 from $21 * Concho Resources Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $123 * Cone Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $20 from $12 * Cone Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Consolidated Edison Inc : Jefferies ups target price to $77 from $74; rating hold * Continental Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $41; buy * Continental Resources Inc : RBC raises target price to $42 from $37 * Continental Resources Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $50 from $40; buy * Control4 Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price $9 from $8 * Copa Holdings SA : Cowen and Company cuts target to $49 from $60; market perform * Copa Holdings SA : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Copa Holdings SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $44 from $49; rating sell * Copa Holdings SA : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $50 from $60; rating sell * Copa Holdings SA : Santander cuts target price to $46 from $56; underperform * Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $25 * Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Corrections Corp of America : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $37 from $32;buy * Cott Corp : Barclays raises price target to $16 from $14; rating overweight * Cott Corp : CIBC raises target price to $17 from $15 * Cott Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $15 * Cott Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $16 from $14 * Curtiss-Wright Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $89 from $82 * Cyrusone Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $46 * Cyrusone Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $49; rating overweight * Cyrusone Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $56 from $51; strong buy * Cyrusone Inc : Stifel raises target price to $53 from $48; rating buy * Cytomx Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $17 from $19;rating buy * Danaos Corp : Clarksons Platou cuts price target to $4.50; rating neutral * Delek Logistics Partners : Raymond James raises target to $36 from $35; outperform * Diamondback Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $96 * Dime Community Bancshares Inc : KBW raises price target to $19.50 from $18.50 * Discovery Communications : Barrington raises to outperform * Discovery Communications Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $27 from $24 * Discovery Communications Inc : MKM raises fair value to $28 from $27 * Discovery Communications Inc : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $31 * Discovery Communications Inc : RBC raises target to $36 from $35;outperform * Douglas Emmett Inc : Stifel raises target price to $30 from $23.50; rating sell * Eaton Corporation PLC : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $70 from $68 * Emcore Corp : B Riley cuts target price to $8.5 from $9 * Endo International PLC : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $37; equal weight * Endo International PLC : Guggenheim cuts target price to $35 from $65; buy * Endo International PLC : JMP Securities cuts target price to $52 from $56 * Endo International PLC : JP Morgan cuts price target to $40 from $65 * Endo International PLC : Leerink cuts price target to $23 from $37 * Endo International PLC : Leerink cuts to market perform from outperform * Endo International PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts price target to $13 from $42 * Endo International PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts to underperform from neutral * Endo International PLC : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $25 from $79 * Endo International PLC : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * Endo International PLC : RBC cuts price target to $26 from $45 * Endo International PLC : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Endo International PLC : Stifel cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy * Endo International PLC : Susquehanna cuts price target to $22 from $68; neutral * Endo International PLC : William Blair cuts target to $27; market perform * Energen Corp : Topeka Capital raises target price to $52 from $35; rating buy * Enernoc Inc : Macquarie raises target price to $9 from $8. * Enersys : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $67; rating buy * Ensco Plc : SocGen raises target price to $11 from $10; rating hold * Envestnet Inc : RBC Capital raises target to $33 from $26; sector perform * Envestnet Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $32 from $23.50; hold * Envestnet Inc : UBS raises price target to $33 from $32; rating neutral * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Barclays raises target to $29 ; overweight * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $32; buy * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $34 * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $32; outperform * EOG Resources Inc : BMO raises target price to $85 from $75; rating outperform * EOG Resources Inc : UBS raises target price to $81 from $68; rating neutral * EP Energy Corp : Northland raises target price to $4 from $2.50 * EP Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to $7 from $6; rating outperform * Epam Systems Inc : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $74 * Epam Systems Inc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * Erickson Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2 from $3; rating hold * Everi Holdings Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $3 from $5; rating buy * Everyday Health Inc : Leerink raises target price to $13.00 from $12.00 * Extra Space Storage Inc : RBC Capital raises target to $94 from $88; outperform * Federal Realty Investment Trust : RBC cuts target price to $135 from $136 * Federal Realty Investment Trust : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * FireEye Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $19 from $21; rating equal weight * FireEye Inc : BTIG cuts price target to $20 from $24 * FireEye Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $19 * FireEye Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18 from $20 * FireEye Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $30 * FireEye Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $26 from $30; rating buy * FireEye Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $20 from $24 * FireEye Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $32 from $45; rating buy * FireEye Inc : UBS cuts target price to $16 from $18; rating neutral * FireEye Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $16 from $18; rating neutral * Fiserv Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $95 from $90 * Fiserv Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $104 from $92; rating neutral * Fiserv Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $108 from $102; neutral * Five Prime Therapeutics Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $55; outperform * Five Prime Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $52; rating buy * Fluor Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Fluor Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $62 from $61; rating outperform * Fluor Corp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $60 from $66; rating buy * Fluor Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $52 from $56 * Fluor Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $47 from $44; rating neutral * Fortress Transportation : Stephens cuts target to $15 from $16; overweight * Freightcar America Inc : Stephens cuts target to $16 from $18; equal-weight * Gartner Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $106 from $95 * Gaslog Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating underweight * Gastar Exploration : Keybanc cuts to sector weight * Gastar Exploration Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight * Gastar Exploration Inc : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy * General Motors : Morgan Stanley raises to equalweight * General Motors Co : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $29 from $28 * Genocea Biosciences Inc : UBS cuts target price to $7 from $15; rating buy * Genpact Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $24 * Gibraltar Industries Inc : Wedbush ups price target to $33 from $30; outperform * Goldcorp Inc : RBC raises target price to $17 from $16.5; rating underperform * Goldman Sachs Group Inc : SocGen cuts target price to $120 from $125; rating sell * Golub Capital Bdc Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $16 * Gramercy Property Trust : JMP Securities raises target price to $9.5 from $8.5 * Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $7; rating buy * Gulfport Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $34 from $35; buy * Gulfport Energy Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $39 from $38 * Gulfport Energy Corp : Scotia Howard Weil raises price target to $34 from $33 * Hecla Mining Co : CIBC raises target price to $4.50 from $4 * Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : JMP Securities cuts target to $18 from $22 * Hi Crush Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6 * Hi Crush Partners LP : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $10 from $7; buy * Higher One Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $4.80 from $5.60; buy * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $28 from $26 * Huntington Ingalls Industries : Cowen and Company ups target to $165 from $150 * Huntington Ingalls Industries : Deutsche Bank raises target to $167 from $157 * IAC/Interactivecorp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $64 * IAC/Interactivecorp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $77 * IAC/Interactivecorp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $47 from $39 * IBP : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $29 * ICF International Inc : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $47; rating buy * Immersion Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $10 * Immunomedics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $5 from $1.50 * Immunomedics Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Imperva Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $45 from $58 * Imperva Inc : Guggenheim cuts target price to $65 from $78; rating buy * Imperva Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $57 from $66 * Imperva Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $75 * Imperva Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $60; rating buy * Imperva Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $60 from $70; rating outperform * Imperva Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating overweight * Imperva Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $47 from $54; overweight * Imperva Inc : RBC cuts target price to $55 from $60; rating outperform * Incontact Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12; rating buy * Incontact Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $12 from $11 * Incyte Corp : BMO Capital cuts target price to $91 from $92; rating outperform * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts price target to $221 from $239 * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : UBS cuts target price to $180 from $260; buy * Internap Corp : Benchmark raises target price to $5.50 from $5; rating buy * Internap Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $2.25; rating neutral * Intersect Ent Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $26; overweight * Investment Technology Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target to $22 from $23; neutral * Invuity Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $15 from $17 * ITT Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $38 from $40; rating buy * J C Penney Company Inc : JP Morgan cuts target to $7 from $10; rating neutral * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target to $55 from $50; buy * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $40 * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $48; buy * Jones Energy Inc : Imperial Capital raises price target to $5.50 from $5.25 * Jones Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $5 from $3; neutral * Kate Spade & Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $30 from $28; outperform * Kellogg Co : SocGen cuts target price to $77 from $81; rating hold * Kempharm Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $11 from $28 * Kempharm Inc : RBC cuts target price to $14 from $22; rating outperform * Kimball Electronics Inc : B Riley cuts target price to $12.75 from $15; rating buy * Kindred Healthcare Inc : UBS raises target price to $14 from $12; rating neutral * KVH Industries Inc : Needham cuts price target to $12 from $13; rating buy * L Brands Inc : Baird cuts target price to $84 from $97; rating outperform * L Brands Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $90 from $91 * L Brands Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $75 from $91 * L Brands Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating neutral * L Brands Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $90 * L Brands Inc : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $92; rating sector perform * Ladder Capital Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $17.5 * Lamar Advertising Co : Wedbush raises target price to $68 from $65; neutral * Leucadia National Corp : Oppenheimer raises target price to $22 from $21 * LHC Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $44 from $38; rating sector perform * Liquidity Services Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $6.50 * Macerich Co : RBC raises target price to $87 from $82 * Macerich Co : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Magellan Health Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $77; rating buy * Magnachip Semiconductor Corp : Topeka Capital raises target price to $6 from $5 * Manitowoc Company Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $7; rating buy * Manitowoc Company Inc : RBC raises target price to $6 from $5; sector perform * Manitowoc Company Inc : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $7.00 from $5.00 * Manitowoc Company Inc : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral * Marchex Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $4 from $4.50; rating hold * Marin Software Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3 from $6 * Marin Software Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Marin Software Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $8; rating buy * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : BB&T raises target price to $205; rating buy * Masonite International Corp : Imperial Capital raises target to $82.50 from $80 * Matrix Service Co : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $20 from $27; rating buy * Matrix Service Co : Johnson Rice & Company cuts target price to $20 from $25 * MCBC Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $17 from $18; rating strong buy * McDermott International Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target to $5 from $4; neutral * McKesson Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $202 from $193 * Media General Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $19 from $18; rating neutral * Medical Properties Trust Inc : RBD raises target to $15 FORM $13; rating outperform * Medivation Inc : Barclays raises price target to $70 from $48; rating overweight * Medivation Inc : BMO raises target price to $50 from $47; rating market perform * Medivation Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $56.00 from $52.00; hold * Medivation Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $73 from $56 * Medivation Inc : Leerink raises price target to $64 from $39 * Medivation Inc : RBC raises target price to $70 from $40; rating sector perform * Medivation Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $63 * Mercadolibre Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $125; market perform * Mercadolibre Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $150 from $139; outperform * Mercadolibre Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $105 * Mercadolibre Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $153 from $148 * Metaldyne performance Group : Barclays ups target to $14 from $13; equal weight * Metaldyne performance Group Inc : Baird raises target to $16 from $15; neutral * Metlife Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $51 * Mettler-Toledo International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $368 ; neutral * MGM Resorts International : Janney raises fair value to $26 from $25; rating buy * MGM Resorts International : Susquehanna raises target to $27 from $24; positive * Michaels Companies : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral;removes from Americas buy list * Milacron Holdings Corp : Barclays raises target to $20 from $19; overweight * Mirati Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush adjusts target price to $41; rating outperform * Mitel Networks Corp : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating outperform * Mobileye NV : Baird raises target price to $50 from $48; rating outperform * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp : Wunderlich Securities raises target to $13 * Mosaic Co : RBC cuts target price to $28 from $29; rating outperform * Motorola Solutions Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $57 * Motorola Solutions Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $64 * Motorola Solutions Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $74 from $71; neutral * Murphy Oil Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $33 from $31 * NanoString Technologies Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $16.00 from $19.00 * National Cinemedia Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $18.76 from $19.77; buy * Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Wedbush cuts target by $1 to $15 ; neutral * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $58 from $60; buy * Newfield Exploration Co : UBS raises target price to $41 from $40; rating buy * News Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17.85 from $18.30; rating buy * Newstar Financial Inc : KBW cuts price target to $10 from $11 * Nice-Systems Ltd : RBC raises target price to $70 from $68; sector perform * NN Inc : William Blair raises target to $15 from $14; rating market perform * Noble Corporation PLC : SocGen raises to buy from hold; raises target to $12 * Noble Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $33 from $31; overweight * Noble Energy Inc : Bernstein raises target price to $37 from $36; market-perform * Nokia : Raymond James raises to market perform from underperform * NRG Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $18; rating overweight * NRG Yield Inc : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $19; rating overweight * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises target to $60 from $55; underweight * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $74 from $68 * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $58 * Occidental Petroleum Corp : UBS raises target price to $73 from $70; neutral * OGE Energy Corp : Barclays raises price target to $32 from $28; equal weight * OGE Energy Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27; rating hold * On Deck Capital Inc : KBW cuts price target to $6.50 from $13 * Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts target price to $19 from $20; outperform * Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $16; buy * Onemain Holdings Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $40 from $37 * Oneok Inc : BMO raises target price to $32; rating market perform * Oneok Inc : RBC raises target price to $39 from $35 * Oneok Partners LP : BMO raises target price to $40; rating outperform * Oneok Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $37 from $33; sector perform * Ophthotech Corp : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $95 from $97 * Orbital Atk Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $106 from $107; rating buy * Orion Engineered Carbons SA : UBS raises target price to $14 from $13; neutral * Orion Marine Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $5.5 from $7 * Ormat Technologies Inc : Barclays raises target to $40 from $35; underweight * Ormat Technologies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Outfront Media : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $24 * Owens-Illinois Inc : Jefferies raises target to $18 from $15; rating hold * Pacific Ethanol Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Parsley Energy : BMO raises target price to $30; rating outperform * Parsley Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $28 from $27 * Parsley Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $28 from $27; rating outperform * Paylocity Holding Corp : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $44 from $39; buy * Paylocity Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $50 * Paylocity Holding Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $43 from $47; rating buy * Pennymac Financial Services : Barclays ups target to $17 from $16; overweight * Perkinelmer Inc : Barclays raises target to $50 from $46; rating underweight * Perkinelmer Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald raises target to $60 from $59; rating buy * Perkinelmer Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $51 from $48; market perform * Perkinelmer Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $44 from $42 * PerkinElmer Inc : Leerink raises target price to $59.00 from $53.00; outperform * Perkinelmer Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $56; rating buy * Perkinelmer Inc : Stifel raises target price to $59 from $51; rating buy * Pernix Therapeutics : Brean Capital cuts target to $3 from $5; buy * Pernix Therapeutics : Brean cuts target price to $3 from $5 * PGT Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $14 from $12.50; rating buy * Pharmerica Corp : Keybanc Capital raises target price to $33 from $32 * PHH Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $18 from $19 * Physicians Realty Trust : JMP Securities raises target price to $20 from $19 * Physicians Realty Trust : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $20; rating buy * Plains GP Holdings LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11 from $10 * Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $67 from $70 * Post Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $85 from $80; buy * Progressive Corp : RBC Capital raises target price to $34 from $33 * Prudential Financial Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $90 from $89; buy * PTC Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $12 from $11; neutral * Qlogic Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating neutral * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $521; buy * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Leerink raises price target to $530 from $523 * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $410 from $415 * Relypsa Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target to $36 from $44; rating outperform * Relypsa Inc : Wedbush cuts target to $51 from $52; rating outperform * Rice Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $18 from $17 * Rice Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises target price to $22 from $18 * Rice Midstream Partners LP : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21 from $17; buy * Rice Midstream Partners LP : Stifel raises target price to $20 from $18; buy * Rice Midstream Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $23 from $20; buy * RLJ Lodging Trust : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $26 * Rowan Companies Plc : SocGen raises target price to $18 from $17; rating hold * Rowan Companies Plc : Stephens raises target to $18 from $16; equal-weight * Sabra Health Care REIT : RBC raises target to $21 from $20; rating underperform * Sage Therapeutics Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $95 from $109 * Sage Therapeutics Inc : William Blair cuts target to $55 from $58; outperform * Scientific Games Corp : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target to $13.50 from $15.50; buy * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : MKM raises fair value estimate to $69 from $64 * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $69 * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : Nomura raises target price to $70; neutral * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : RBC ups target to $72 from $70; sector perform * Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Barclays cuts target to $16 from $18; underweight * Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Janney cuts fair value to $19 from $20; neutral * Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $18 from $21; neutral * Selective Insurance Group Inc : RBC raises target to $39 from $37; outperform * Sequential Brands Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $15 from $22 * Shopify : Paradigm raises target price to $37 from $35 * Sierra Wireless Inc : BMO raises target price to $16.5 from $13; market perform * Sierra Wireless Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14.75 from $12 * SM Energy Co : Barclays raises price target to $32 from $23; rating overweight * Spark Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $30 from $22; rating buy * Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $6 from $5; hold * Spire Inc : RBC raises target price to $65 from $64; rating sector perform * Spirit Realty Capital Inc : RBC raises target to $11 from $10; sector perform * SPX Corp : Wedbush raises price target to $23 from $20 * SPX Flow Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $30; rating equal weight * Square Inc : Wedbush cuts to underperform ; cuts target price to $9 from $11 * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $63 from $67; hold * Stag Industrial Inc : RBC raises target price to $22 from $21; rating outperform * Stoneridge Inc : Stephens cuts target to $15 from $16; rating equal-weight * Sunoco LP : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $40 from $41; rating buy * Sunoco LP : UBS cuts target price to $43 from $45; rating buy * Sunpower Corp : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $44; rating outperform * Sunpower Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $27 from $31 * Synergy Resources Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8 from $9; overweight * Synergy Resources Corp : Northland cuts target price to $8.50 from $10 * Tableau Software Inc : BMO raises target price $51; rating market perform * Tableau Software Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $60 from $65; outperform * Tableau Software Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $56 from $65; rating hold * Tableau Software Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $50 from $55; rating neutral * Tableau Software Inc : UBS cuts target price to $70 from $75; rating buy * Tal Education Group : Brean cuts to hold from buy * Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Baird raises target price to $30 from $21 * Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Baird raises to outperform from neutral * Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Baird raises target to $60 from $38; outperform * TC Pipelines : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts to neutral on valuation; ups target to $54 * Telus Corp : Barclays raises price target to $36 from $33 * Teradata Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $24 from $25 * Tesaro Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $55; rating buy * THL Credit : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12.25 * Titan International Inc : Jefferies raises target to $6 from $4.50; rating hold * Titan International Inc : William Blair cuts target to $5 from $4; market perform * Total System Services : Cowen and Company raises target to $61 from $56 * Total System Services : Cowen and Company ups to outperform from market perform * TPG Specialty Lending Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $19.50; outperform * Transocean Ltd : Barclays raises price target to $6 from $5; rating underweight * Transocean Ltd : Susquehanna raises target price to $8 from $7; rating negative * Treehouse Foods Inc : Barclays raises target price to $100 from $90 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $95 from $84 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from 100; rating buy * Treehouse Foods Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $98; rating overweight * TreeHouse Foods Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $109 from $106 * Tremor Video Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $3 from $3.10; buy * Triangle Capital Corp : Baird cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating neutral * Triangle Capital Corp : KBW cuts price target to $19.50 from $22 * Trinseo SA : Jefferies raises target price to $59 from $50; rating buy * Tripadvisor Inc : Ascendiant Capital cuts target price to $75 from $77; buy * Tripadvisor Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $70 from $74; equal weight * Tripadvisor Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $72 from $73 * Tripadvisor Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $51 from $53; rating sell * Tripadvisor Inc : UBS cuts target price to $66 from $69; rating neutral * TrueCar Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $5 from $4 * TrueCar Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $7 * Trupanion Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $16 from $12 * Trupanion Inc : RBC raises target price to $14 from $12; rating outperform * Tumi Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $26.75; market perform * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $36 from $37 * Two Harbors Investment Corp : Barclays cuts target to $9 from $10; overweight * Two Harbors Investment Corp : FBR cuts target to $8.50 from $9.50; outperform * Two Harbors Investment Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $10 from $10.50; buy * U.S. Physical Therapy Inc : Barrington raises to outperform * Ubiquiti Networks Inc : BMO raises price target to $37 from $30 * Ubiquiti Networks Inc : BMO raises to market perform from underperform * Ubiquiti Networks Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $27 * Ubiquiti Networks Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $43 from $40 * Unipixel Inc : Cowen and Co raises target to $2.50 from $1; market perform * Unipixel Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts price target to $4.50 from $6; rating buy * United Rentals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $58 from $60 * United Rentals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Univar Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $18 from $16; rating neutral * Universal Display Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $52; rating hold * Universal Display Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $52; rating hold * Universal Electronics Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $60 from $56 * USA Compression Partners LP : RBC raises target to $15 from $11; outperform * USA Truck Inc : Cowen and CO raises price target to $26. from $20 * Veeco Instruments Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $17 from $19 * Vonage Holdings : Dougherty cuts target price to $6 from $7 * Vonage Holdings Corp : Dougherty cuts target price to $6 from $7; rating buy * Wageworks Inc : Leerink raises target price to $59 from $57; rating outperform * Wageworks Inc : Stifel raises target price to $59 from $56; rating buy * Watts Water Technologies Inc : BB&T raises to buy * Watts Water Technologies Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $60 * Weatherford International : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $10 from $13 * Weatherford International : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Weatherford International : Seaport Global Securities cuts target to $7.00 * Weatherford International : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral * Weatherford International : Stephens cuts target to $4 from $6.50; underweight * Weatherford International : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform * Weatherford International PLC : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $7.75 from $9 * Weatherford International Plc : Scotia Howard Weil cuts target to $8 from $9 * Weatherford International PLC : Susquehanna cuts target to $8 from $9; positive * Weatherford International Plc : UBS cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating buy * Web.com Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $24 from $23 * Wesbanco Inc : KBW raises price target to $33 from $32; rating market perform * Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $12 * Westar Energy Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $47 from $45 * Western Gas Equity Partners LP : Credit Suisse ups target price to $39 from $37 * Western Gas Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $56 from $53 * Williams Companies Inc : BMO raises target price to $23 from $21; outperform * Williams Partners LP : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $26 from $23; neutral * Willis Towers Watson Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $108 from $116; neutral * Willis Towers Watson Plc : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $150 from $135;buy * Wingstop Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28; rating buy * WPX Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $11 from $10; buy * WPX Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $13 from $11; rating buy * Wynn Resorts Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $101 from $100; overweight * Yelp Inc : Baird raises target price to $25 from $19; rating neutral * Yelp Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $25 from $21; market perform * Yelp Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $44; rating outperform * Yelp Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $26 from $20 * Yelp Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $26 from $18 * Yelp Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $28 from $20 * Yelp Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $28 from $20; rating buy * Yelp Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $24 from $20; rating neutral * Yelp Inc : MKM Partners raises target price to $24 from $19; rating neutral * Yelp Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $22 from $19; rating neutral * Yelp Inc : RBC raises target price to $36 from $33; rating outperform * Yelp Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $22 from $16; rating neutral * Zoetis Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Zoetis Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $46; rating sell (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)