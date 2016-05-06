May 6 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Total System Services, Ubiquiti Networks and Advance
Auto Parts, on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* United Rentals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* Weatherford International : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral
* Endo International Plc : Mizuho Securities cuts to underperform from neutral
* Total System Services : Cowen and Co raises to outperform from marketperform
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc : BMO raises to market perform from underperform
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* 2U Inc : BMO raises target price to $33; rating outperform
* 2U Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $33 from $31; rating buy
* 2U Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $33 from $32; rating overweight
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co : KeyBanc cuts target price to $33; rating overweight
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Ascendiant Capital raises target to $48 from $38; buy
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Baird raises target price to $42 from $38; outperform
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Barclays raises target to $38 from $35; overweight
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Benchmark raises target to $40.45 from $37.63; buy
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Credit Suisse ups target to $43 from $41; outperform
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Mizuho Securities raises target to $42 from $35 ; buy
* Activision Blizzard Inc : MKM raises price target to $40 from $38
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $41 from $36
* Activision Blizzard Inc : Wedbush raises target to $43 from $40; outperform
* Advance Auto Parts Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $16.50 from $17
* Agree Realty Corp : Wunderlich raises target price to $45 from $44; rating buy
* Air Lease Corp : RBC raises target price to $73 from $71
* Aircastle Ltd : RBC Capital cuts price target to $25 from $27; sector perform
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Brean raises target price to $100 from $96
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Citigroup raises target to $95.60 from $93.70; buy
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Credit Suisse ups target to $100 from $96;outperform
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $110 from $109
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $100 from $96
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Raymond James ups target to $95 from $85; outperform
* Alliant Energy Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $76 from $73
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $63 from $70
* Amber Road Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $6.50 from $5; outperform
* AMC Networks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $93 from $88
* AMC Networks Inc : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $78
* Amedisys Inc : RBC raises target price to $48 from $41; rating sector perform
* American States Water Co : Janney cuts fair value cuts target to $35 from $36
* American Water Works Company Inc : Barclays ups target to $79 from $75;overweight
* Amerisourcebergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $81 from $99; rating neutral
* Amerisourcebergen Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $83 from $96; equal weight
* Amerisourcebergen Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $96
* Amerisourcebergen Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $86 from $98
* Amerisourcebergen Corp : RBC cuts target to $85 from $100; rating outperform
* AMN Healthcare Services Inc : BMO raises target price to $40 from $37; outperform
* Amtech Systems Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $10 from $9.25
* Ansys Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $86 from $92; rating equal weight
* Ansys Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $86 from $91
* Ansys Inc : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform
* Apache Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $60 from $55
* Apache Corp : RBC raises target price to $56 from $54; rating sector perform
* Apollo Global Management Llc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $17 from $16
* Apollo Global Management Llc : JMP Securities raises target price to $26 from $24
* Arc Logistics Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $15
* Arc Logistics Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities ups to buy from accumulate
* Arc Logistics Partners LP : Stifel raises target price to $13 from $12; buy
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp : JMP Securities raises target to $13 from $12
* Arista Networks Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76
* Arista Networks Inc : FBN raises price target to $85 from $80; outperform
* Arista Networks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $60 from $56; sell
* Arista Networks Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $99 from $97
* Arista Networks Inc : RBC raises target price to $70 from $62; sector perform
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings : Stephens ups target to $50 from $42; equal-weight
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $49 from $41
* Atlassian Corporation PLC : Baird raises target price to $26 from $23; neutral
* Atlassian Corporation PLC : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $33
* Atlassian Corporation PLC : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $28; neutral
* Atlassian Corporation PLC : JMP Securities raises target price to $27 from $26
* Atmos Energy Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $77 from $73
* Atwood Oceanics Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $7 from $5; hold
* Atwood Oceanics Inc : RBC Capital raises target to $12 from $10; sector perform
* Autobytel Inc : Ascendiant Capital cuts target price to $26 from $29; rating buy
* Autoliv Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $116.7 from $115; rating sell
* Autoliv Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $130 from $116; rating neutral
* Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $9 from $15
* AVG Technologies NV : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $21 from $22
* Avon Products Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $5.5 from $6
* Axiall Corp : RBC raises target price to $25 from $23; rating sector perform
* Banc of California Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target by $2 to $24; rating buy
* Banco De Chile : JP Morgan cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $67
* Bankrate Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9 from $8
* Bankrate Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $11 from $8; neutral
* Bankunited Inc : BMO cuts to market perform
* Baxter International Inc : Goldman Sachs adds to Americas Conviction list; buy
* Baxter International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $55 from $51
* Becton Dickinson and Co < BDX.N>: Leerink raises target price to $175.00 from $157.00
* Becton Dickinson and Co : Barclays raises target to $175 from $162; equal weight
* Becton Dickinson and Co : Raymond James ups target to $190 from $176; strong buy
* Becton Dickinson and Co : RBC Capital ups target to $169 from $153;sector perform
* Belmond Ltd : JMP Securities raises target price to $12 from $11
* Belmond Ltd : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $10 from $8.50
* Belmond Ltd : Telsey Advisory Group raises to market perform rating
* Benefitfocus Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform
* Bill Barrett Corp : BMO raises target price to $9; rating market perform
* Bluebird Bio Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $57 from $63
* BMC stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform
* Boingo Wireless Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $11 from $12; outperform
* Bojangles Inc : Stephens raises target price to $22 from $20; rating overweight
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Topeka Capital raises target to $3 from $2; hold
* Broadcom Ltd : Nomura cuts target price to $190; rating buy
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc : Barclays ups target to $67; overweight
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc : Raymond James ups target to $63; outperform
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners : Barclays ups target to $44; equal weight
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners : NBF cuts target price to $48 from $50
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners : RBC raises target price to $49 from $47
* Bruker Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28
* Buenaventura : HSBC raises to buy from hold; target price to $11.7 from $8
* Calgon Carbon Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $15 from $17; rating neutral
* Callon Petroleum Co : Imperial Capital raises target to $14 from $12; outperform
* Callon Petroleum Co : Northland raises target price to $13 from $12
* Cardica Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $5 from $10; rating hold
* Cardiome Pharma Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $13.75 from $10.00
* Cardiome Pharma Corp : Mackie raises price target to $8.60
* Cardiome Pharma Corp : Mackie raises to speculative buy from hold
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $40 from $30
* CAS Medical Systems Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4
* Catchmark Timber Trust Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $13 from $14; rating buy
* CDK Global : Barrington Research ups target range to $5560 from $5055;outperform
* Celldex Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $3 from $4; neutral
* Century Casinos Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $7.50 from $8.50
* Cerner Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $62
* CF Industries Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $38 from $40
* CF Industries Holdings Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target to $30 from $34;neutral
* CF Industries Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target to $30 from $33; sector perform
* Charles River Laboratories : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $84
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $6 from $4
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $8 from $7
* Chubb Ltd : KBW raises price target to $137 from $131
* Chubb Ltd : RBC raises target price to $140 from $128
* Church & Dwight Co Inc : CLSA raises target price to $108 from $97; outperform
* Church & Dwight Co Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $81 from $79
* Church & Dwight Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $106; buy
* Church & Dwight Co Inc : UBS raises target price to $88 from $83; rating sell
* Ciber Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $1.90; rating neutral
* Cimarex Energy Co : Wunderlich raises target price to $122 from $105
* Cimarex Energy Co : Wunderlich raises target price to $122 from $105; rating buy
* Civeo Corp : Scotia Howard Weil raises price target to $4 from $3
* Clayton Williams Energy Inc : Northland raises target price to $15 from $10
* Clayton Williams Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $9 from $5; sell
* Clovis Oncology Inc : Janney cuts fair value to $21 from $24
* Clovis Oncology Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15
* Clovis Oncology Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $14 from $18; neutral
* Cogent Communications Holdings : RBC raises target to $44 from $40; outperform
* Cogent Communications Holdings Inc : Raymond James ups target to $41; outperform
* Cogentix Medical Inc : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy
* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target to $72; buy
* Colfax Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $25 from $21
* Concho Resources Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $123
* Cone Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $20 from $12
* Cone Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
* Consolidated Edison Inc : Jefferies ups target price to $77 from $74; rating hold
* Continental Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $41; buy
* Continental Resources Inc : RBC raises target price to $42 from $37
* Continental Resources Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $50 from $40; buy
* Control4 Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price $9 from $8
* Copa Holdings SA : Cowen and Company cuts target to $49 from $60; market perform
* Copa Holdings SA : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
* Copa Holdings SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $44 from $49; rating sell
* Copa Holdings SA : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $50 from $60; rating sell
* Copa Holdings SA : Santander cuts target price to $46 from $56; underperform
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $25
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Corrections Corp of America : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $37 from $32;buy
* Cott Corp : Barclays raises price target to $16 from $14; rating overweight
* Cott Corp : CIBC raises target price to $17 from $15
* Cott Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $15
* Cott Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $16 from $14
* Curtiss-Wright Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $89 from $82
* Cyrusone Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $46
* Cyrusone Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $49; rating overweight
* Cyrusone Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $56 from $51; strong buy
* Cyrusone Inc : Stifel raises target price to $53 from $48; rating buy
* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $17 from $19;rating buy
* Danaos Corp : Clarksons Platou cuts price target to $4.50; rating neutral
* Delek Logistics Partners : Raymond James raises target to $36 from $35; outperform
* Diamondback Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $96
* Dime Community Bancshares Inc : KBW raises price target to $19.50 from $18.50
* Discovery Communications : Barrington raises to outperform
* Discovery Communications Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $27 from $24
* Discovery Communications Inc : MKM raises fair value to $28 from $27
* Discovery Communications Inc : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $31
* Discovery Communications Inc : RBC raises target to $36 from $35;outperform
* Douglas Emmett Inc : Stifel raises target price to $30 from $23.50; rating sell
* Eaton Corporation PLC : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $70 from $68
* Emcore Corp : B Riley cuts target price to $8.5 from $9
* Endo International PLC : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $37; equal weight
* Endo International PLC : Guggenheim cuts target price to $35 from $65; buy
* Endo International PLC : JMP Securities cuts target price to $52 from $56
* Endo International PLC : JP Morgan cuts price target to $40 from $65
* Endo International PLC : Leerink cuts price target to $23 from $37
* Endo International PLC : Leerink cuts to market perform from outperform
* Endo International PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts price target to $13 from $42
* Endo International PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts to underperform from neutral
* Endo International PLC : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $25 from $79
* Endo International PLC : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight
* Endo International PLC : RBC cuts price target to $26 from $45
* Endo International PLC : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Endo International PLC : Stifel cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy
* Endo International PLC : Susquehanna cuts price target to $22 from $68; neutral
* Endo International PLC : William Blair cuts target to $27; market perform
* Energen Corp : Topeka Capital raises target price to $52 from $35; rating buy
* Enernoc Inc : Macquarie raises target price to $9 from $8.
* Enersys : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $67; rating buy
* Ensco Plc : SocGen raises target price to $11 from $10; rating hold
* Envestnet Inc : RBC Capital raises target to $33 from $26; sector perform
* Envestnet Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $32 from $23.50; hold
* Envestnet Inc : UBS raises price target to $33 from $32; rating neutral
* Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Barclays raises target to $29 ; overweight
* Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $32; buy
* Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $34
* Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $32; outperform
* EOG Resources Inc : BMO raises target price to $85 from $75; rating outperform
* EOG Resources Inc : UBS raises target price to $81 from $68; rating neutral
* EP Energy Corp : Northland raises target price to $4 from $2.50
* EP Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to $7 from $6; rating outperform
* Epam Systems Inc : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $74
* Epam Systems Inc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
* Erickson Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2 from $3; rating hold
* Everi Holdings Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $3 from $5; rating buy
* Everyday Health Inc : Leerink raises target price to $13.00 from $12.00
* Extra Space Storage Inc : RBC Capital raises target to $94 from $88; outperform
* Federal Realty Investment Trust : RBC cuts target price to $135 from $136
* Federal Realty Investment Trust : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform
* FireEye Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $19 from $21; rating equal weight
* FireEye Inc : BTIG cuts price target to $20 from $24
* FireEye Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $19
* FireEye Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18 from $20
* FireEye Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $30
* FireEye Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $26 from $30; rating buy
* FireEye Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $20 from $24
* FireEye Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $32 from $45; rating buy
* FireEye Inc : UBS cuts target price to $16 from $18; rating neutral
* FireEye Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $16 from $18; rating neutral
* Fiserv Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $95 from $90
* Fiserv Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $104 from $92; rating neutral
* Fiserv Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $108 from $102; neutral
* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $55; outperform
* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $52; rating buy
* Fluor Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
* Fluor Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $62 from $61; rating outperform
* Fluor Corp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $60 from $66; rating buy
* Fluor Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $52 from $56
* Fluor Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $47 from $44; rating neutral
* Fortress Transportation : Stephens cuts target to $15 from $16; overweight
* Freightcar America Inc : Stephens cuts target to $16 from $18; equal-weight
* Gartner Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $106 from $95
* Gaslog Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating underweight
* Gastar Exploration : Keybanc cuts to sector weight
* Gastar Exploration Inc : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy
* General Motors : Morgan Stanley raises to equalweight
* General Motors Co : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $29 from $28
* Genocea Biosciences Inc : UBS cuts target price to $7 from $15; rating buy
* Genpact Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $24
* Gibraltar Industries Inc : Wedbush ups price target to $33 from $30; outperform
* Goldcorp Inc : RBC raises target price to $17 from $16.5; rating underperform
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc : SocGen cuts target price to $120 from $125; rating sell
* Golub Capital Bdc Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $16
* Gramercy Property Trust : JMP Securities raises target price to $9.5 from $8.5
* Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $7; rating buy
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $34 from $35; buy
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $39 from $38
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Scotia Howard Weil raises price target to $34 from $33
* Hecla Mining Co : CIBC raises target price to $4.50 from $4
* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : JMP Securities cuts target to $18 from $22
* Hi Crush Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6
* Hi Crush Partners LP : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $10 from $7; buy
* Higher One Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $4.80 from $5.60; buy
* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $28 from $26
* Huntington Ingalls Industries : Cowen and Company ups target to $165 from $150
* Huntington Ingalls Industries : Deutsche Bank raises target to $167 from $157
* IAC/Interactivecorp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $64
* IAC/Interactivecorp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $77
* IAC/Interactivecorp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $47 from $39
* IBP : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $29
* ICF International Inc : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $47; rating buy
* Immersion Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $10
* Immunomedics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $5 from $1.50
* Immunomedics Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
* Imperva Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $45 from $58
* Imperva Inc : Guggenheim cuts target price to $65 from $78; rating buy
* Imperva Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $57 from $66
* Imperva Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $75
* Imperva Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $60; rating buy
* Imperva Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $60 from $70; rating outperform
* Imperva Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating overweight
* Imperva Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $47 from $54; overweight
* Imperva Inc : RBC cuts target price to $55 from $60; rating outperform
* Incontact Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12; rating buy
* Incontact Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $12 from $11
* Incyte Corp : BMO Capital cuts target price to $91 from $92; rating outperform
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts price target to $221 from $239
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : UBS cuts target price to $180 from $260; buy
* Internap Corp : Benchmark raises target price to $5.50 from $5; rating buy
* Internap Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $2.25; rating neutral
* Intersect Ent Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $26; overweight
* Investment Technology Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target to $22 from $23; neutral
* Invuity Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $15 from $17
* ITT Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $38 from $40; rating buy
* J C Penney Company Inc : JP Morgan cuts target to $7 from $10; rating neutral
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target to $55 from $50; buy
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $40
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $48; buy
* Jones Energy Inc : Imperial Capital raises price target to $5.50 from $5.25
* Jones Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $5 from $3; neutral
* Kate Spade & Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $30 from $28; outperform
* Kellogg Co : SocGen cuts target price to $77 from $81; rating hold
* Kempharm Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $11 from $28
* Kempharm Inc : RBC cuts target price to $14 from $22; rating outperform
* Kimball Electronics Inc : B Riley cuts target price to $12.75 from $15; rating buy
* Kindred Healthcare Inc : UBS raises target price to $14 from $12; rating neutral
* KVH Industries Inc : Needham cuts price target to $12 from $13; rating buy
* L Brands Inc : Baird cuts target price to $84 from $97; rating outperform
* L Brands Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $90 from $91
* L Brands Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $75 from $91
* L Brands Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating neutral
* L Brands Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $90
* L Brands Inc : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $92; rating sector perform
* Ladder Capital Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $17.5
* Lamar Advertising Co : Wedbush raises target price to $68 from $65; neutral
* Leucadia National Corp : Oppenheimer raises target price to $22 from $21
* LHC Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $44 from $38; rating sector perform
* Liquidity Services Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $6.50
* Macerich Co : RBC raises target price to $87 from $82
* Macerich Co : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
* Magellan Health Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $77; rating buy
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp : Topeka Capital raises target price to $6 from $5
* Manitowoc Company Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $7; rating buy
* Manitowoc Company Inc : RBC raises target price to $6 from $5; sector perform
* Manitowoc Company Inc : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $7.00 from $5.00
* Manitowoc Company Inc : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral
* Marchex Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $4 from $4.50; rating hold
* Marin Software Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3 from $6
* Marin Software Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Marin Software Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $8; rating buy
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc : BB&T raises target price to $205; rating buy
* Masonite International Corp : Imperial Capital raises target to $82.50 from $80
* Matrix Service Co : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $20 from $27; rating buy
* Matrix Service Co : Johnson Rice & Company cuts target price to $20 from $25
* MCBC Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $17 from $18; rating strong buy
* McDermott International Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target to $5 from $4; neutral
* McKesson Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $202 from $193
* Media General Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $19 from $18; rating neutral
* Medical Properties Trust Inc : RBD raises target to $15 FORM $13; rating outperform
* Medivation Inc : Barclays raises price target to $70 from $48; rating overweight
* Medivation Inc : BMO raises target price to $50 from $47; rating market perform
* Medivation Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $56.00 from $52.00; hold
* Medivation Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $73 from $56
* Medivation Inc : Leerink raises price target to $64 from $39
* Medivation Inc : RBC raises target price to $70 from $40; rating sector perform
* Medivation Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $63
* Mercadolibre Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $125; market perform
* Mercadolibre Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $150 from $139; outperform
* Mercadolibre Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $105
* Mercadolibre Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $153 from $148
* Metaldyne performance Group : Barclays ups target to $14 from $13; equal weight
* Metaldyne performance Group Inc : Baird raises target to $16 from $15; neutral
* Metlife Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $51
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $368 ; neutral
* MGM Resorts International : Janney raises fair value to $26 from $25; rating buy
* MGM Resorts International : Susquehanna raises target to $27 from $24; positive
* Michaels Companies : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral;removes from Americas buy list
* Milacron Holdings Corp : Barclays raises target to $20 from $19; overweight
* Mirati Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush adjusts target price to $41; rating outperform
* Mitel Networks Corp : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating outperform
* Mobileye NV : Baird raises target price to $50 from $48; rating outperform
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp : Wunderlich Securities raises target to $13
* Mosaic Co : RBC cuts target price to $28 from $29; rating outperform
* Motorola Solutions Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $57
* Motorola Solutions Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $64
* Motorola Solutions Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $74 from $71; neutral
* Murphy Oil Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $33 from $31
* NanoString Technologies Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $16.00 from $19.00
* National Cinemedia Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $18.76 from $19.77; buy
* Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Wedbush cuts target by $1 to $15 ; neutral
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $58 from $60; buy
* Newfield Exploration Co : UBS raises target price to $41 from $40; rating buy
* News Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17.85 from $18.30; rating buy
* Newstar Financial Inc : KBW cuts price target to $10 from $11
* Nice-Systems Ltd : RBC raises target price to $70 from $68; sector perform
* NN Inc : William Blair raises target to $15 from $14; rating market perform
* Noble Corporation PLC : SocGen raises to buy from hold; raises target to $12
* Noble Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $33 from $31; overweight
* Noble Energy Inc : Bernstein raises target price to $37 from $36; market-perform
* Nokia : Raymond James raises to market perform from underperform
* NRG Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $18; rating overweight
* NRG Yield Inc : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $19; rating overweight
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises target to $60 from $55; underweight
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $74 from $68
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $58
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : UBS raises target price to $73 from $70; neutral
* OGE Energy Corp : Barclays raises price target to $32 from $28; equal weight
* OGE Energy Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27; rating hold
* On Deck Capital Inc : KBW cuts price target to $6.50 from $13
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts target price to $19 from $20; outperform
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $16; buy
* Onemain Holdings Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $40 from $37
* Oneok Inc : BMO raises target price to $32; rating market perform
* Oneok Inc : RBC raises target price to $39 from $35
* Oneok Partners LP : BMO raises target price to $40; rating outperform
* Oneok Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $37 from $33; sector perform
* Ophthotech Corp : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $95 from $97
* Orbital Atk Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $106 from $107; rating buy
* Orion Engineered Carbons SA : UBS raises target price to $14 from $13; neutral
* Orion Marine Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $5.5 from $7
* Ormat Technologies Inc : Barclays raises target to $40 from $35; underweight
* Ormat Technologies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Outfront Media : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $24
* Owens-Illinois Inc : Jefferies raises target to $18 from $15; rating hold
* Pacific Ethanol Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $12
* Parsley Energy : BMO raises target price to $30; rating outperform
* Parsley Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $28 from $27
* Parsley Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $28 from $27; rating outperform
* Paylocity Holding Corp : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $44 from $39; buy
* Paylocity Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $50
* Paylocity Holding Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $43 from $47; rating buy
* Pennymac Financial Services : Barclays ups target to $17 from $16; overweight
* Perkinelmer Inc : Barclays raises target to $50 from $46; rating underweight
* Perkinelmer Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald raises target to $60 from $59; rating buy
* Perkinelmer Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $51 from $48; market perform
* Perkinelmer Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $44 from $42
* PerkinElmer Inc : Leerink raises target price to $59.00 from $53.00; outperform
* Perkinelmer Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $56; rating buy
* Perkinelmer Inc : Stifel raises target price to $59 from $51; rating buy
* Pernix Therapeutics : Brean Capital cuts target to $3 from $5; buy
* Pernix Therapeutics : Brean cuts target price to $3 from $5
* PGT Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $14 from $12.50; rating buy
* Pharmerica Corp : Keybanc Capital raises target price to $33 from $32
* PHH Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $18 from $19
* Physicians Realty Trust : JMP Securities raises target price to $20 from $19
* Physicians Realty Trust : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $20; rating buy
* Plains GP Holdings LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11 from $10
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $67 from $70
* Post Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $85 from $80; buy
* Progressive Corp : RBC Capital raises target price to $34 from $33
* Prudential Financial Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $90 from $89; buy
* PTC Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $12 from $11; neutral
* Qlogic Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating neutral
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $521; buy
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Leerink raises price target to $530 from $523
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $410 from $415
* Relypsa Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target to $36 from $44; rating outperform
* Relypsa Inc : Wedbush cuts target to $51 from $52; rating outperform
* Rice Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $18 from $17
* Rice Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises target price to $22 from $18
* Rice Midstream Partners LP : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21 from $17; buy
* Rice Midstream Partners LP : Stifel raises target price to $20 from $18; buy
* Rice Midstream Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $23 from $20; buy
* RLJ Lodging Trust : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $26
* Rowan Companies Plc : SocGen raises target price to $18 from $17; rating hold
* Rowan Companies Plc : Stephens raises target to $18 from $16; equal-weight
* Sabra Health Care REIT : RBC raises target to $21 from $20; rating underperform
* Sage Therapeutics Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $95 from $109
* Sage Therapeutics Inc : William Blair cuts target to $55 from $58; outperform
* Scientific Games Corp : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target to $13.50 from $15.50; buy
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : MKM raises fair value estimate to $69 from $64
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $69
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : Nomura raises target price to $70; neutral
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc : RBC ups target to $72 from $70; sector perform
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Barclays cuts target to $16 from $18; underweight
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Janney cuts fair value to $19 from $20; neutral
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $18 from $21; neutral
* Selective Insurance Group Inc : RBC raises target to $39 from $37; outperform
* Sequential Brands Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $15 from $22
* Shopify : Paradigm raises target price to $37 from $35
* Sierra Wireless Inc : BMO raises target price to $16.5 from $13; market perform
* Sierra Wireless Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14.75 from $12
* SM Energy Co : Barclays raises price target to $32 from $23; rating overweight
* Spark Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $30 from $22; rating buy
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $6 from $5; hold
* Spire Inc : RBC raises target price to $65 from $64; rating sector perform
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc : RBC raises target to $11 from $10; sector perform
* SPX Corp : Wedbush raises price target to $23 from $20
* SPX Flow Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $30; rating equal weight
* Square Inc : Wedbush cuts to underperform ; cuts target price to $9 from $11
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $63 from $67; hold
* Stag Industrial Inc : RBC raises target price to $22 from $21; rating outperform
* Stoneridge Inc : Stephens cuts target to $15 from $16; rating equal-weight
* Sunoco LP : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $40 from $41; rating buy
* Sunoco LP : UBS cuts target price to $43 from $45; rating buy
* Sunpower Corp : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $44; rating outperform
* Sunpower Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $27 from $31
* Synergy Resources Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8 from $9; overweight
* Synergy Resources Corp : Northland cuts target price to $8.50 from $10
* Tableau Software Inc : BMO raises target price $51; rating market perform
* Tableau Software Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $60 from $65; outperform
* Tableau Software Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $56 from $65; rating hold
* Tableau Software Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $50 from $55; rating neutral
* Tableau Software Inc : UBS cuts target price to $70 from $75; rating buy
* Tal Education Group : Brean cuts to hold from buy
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Baird raises target price to $30 from $21
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Baird raises to outperform from neutral
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Baird raises target to $60 from $38; outperform
* TC Pipelines : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts to neutral on valuation; ups target to $54
* Telus Corp : Barclays raises price target to $36 from $33
* Teradata Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $24 from $25
* Tesaro Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $55; rating buy
* THL Credit : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12.25
* Titan International Inc : Jefferies raises target to $6 from $4.50; rating hold
* Titan International Inc : William Blair cuts target to $5 from $4; market perform
* Total System Services : Cowen and Company raises target to $61 from $56
* Total System Services : Cowen and Company ups to outperform from market perform
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $19.50; outperform
* Transocean Ltd : Barclays raises price target to $6 from $5; rating underweight
* Transocean Ltd : Susquehanna raises target price to $8 from $7; rating negative
* Treehouse Foods Inc : Barclays raises target price to $100 from $90
* Treehouse Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $95 from $84
* Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from 100; rating buy
* Treehouse Foods Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $98; rating overweight
* TreeHouse Foods Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $109 from $106
* Tremor Video Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $3 from $3.10; buy
* Triangle Capital Corp : Baird cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating neutral
* Triangle Capital Corp : KBW cuts price target to $19.50 from $22
* Trinseo SA : Jefferies raises target price to $59 from $50; rating buy
* Tripadvisor Inc : Ascendiant Capital cuts target price to $75 from $77; buy
* Tripadvisor Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $70 from $74; equal weight
* Tripadvisor Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $72 from $73
* Tripadvisor Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $51 from $53; rating sell
* Tripadvisor Inc : UBS cuts target price to $66 from $69; rating neutral
* TrueCar Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $5 from $4
* TrueCar Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $7
* Trupanion Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $16 from $12
* Trupanion Inc : RBC raises target price to $14 from $12; rating outperform
* Tumi Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $26.75; market perform
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $36 from $37
* Two Harbors Investment Corp : Barclays cuts target to $9 from $10; overweight
* Two Harbors Investment Corp : FBR cuts target to $8.50 from $9.50; outperform
* Two Harbors Investment Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $10 from $10.50; buy
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc : Barrington raises to outperform
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc : BMO raises price target to $37 from $30
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc : BMO raises to market perform from underperform
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $27
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $43 from $40
* Unipixel Inc : Cowen and Co raises target to $2.50 from $1; market perform
* Unipixel Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts price target to $4.50 from $6; rating buy
* United Rentals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $58 from $60
* United Rentals Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* Univar Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $18 from $16; rating neutral
* Universal Display Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $52; rating hold
* Universal Electronics Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $60 from $56
* USA Compression Partners LP : RBC raises target to $15 from $11; outperform
* USA Truck Inc : Cowen and CO raises price target to $26. from $20
* Veeco Instruments Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $17 from $19
* Vonage Holdings : Dougherty cuts target price to $6 from $7
* Vonage Holdings Corp : Dougherty cuts target price to $6 from $7; rating buy
* Wageworks Inc : Leerink raises target price to $59 from $57; rating outperform
* Wageworks Inc : Stifel raises target price to $59 from $56; rating buy
* Watts Water Technologies Inc : BB&T raises to buy
* Watts Water Technologies Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $60
* Weatherford International : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $10 from $13
* Weatherford International : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $10
* Weatherford International : Seaport Global Securities cuts target to $7.00
* Weatherford International : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral
* Weatherford International : Stephens cuts target to $4 from $6.50; underweight
* Weatherford International : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
* Weatherford International PLC : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $7.75 from $9
* Weatherford International Plc : Scotia Howard Weil cuts target to $8 from $9
* Weatherford International PLC : Susquehanna cuts target to $8 from $9; positive
* Weatherford International Plc : UBS cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating buy
* Web.com Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $24 from $23
* Wesbanco Inc : KBW raises price target to $33 from $32; rating market perform
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $12
* Westar Energy Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $47 from $45
* Western Gas Equity Partners LP : Credit Suisse ups target price to $39 from $37
* Western Gas Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $56 from $53
* Williams Companies Inc : BMO raises target price to $23 from $21; outperform
* Williams Partners LP : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $26 from $23; neutral
* Willis Towers Watson Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $108 from $116; neutral
* Willis Towers Watson Plc : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $150 from $135;buy
* Wingstop Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28; rating buy
* WPX Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $11 from $10; buy
* WPX Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $13 from $11; rating buy
* Wynn Resorts Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $101 from $100; overweight
* Yelp Inc : Baird raises target price to $25 from $19; rating neutral
* Yelp Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $25 from $21; market perform
* Yelp Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $44; rating outperform
* Yelp Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $26 from $20
* Yelp Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $26 from $18
* Yelp Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $28 from $20
* Yelp Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $28 from $20; rating buy
* Yelp Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $24 from $20; rating neutral
* Yelp Inc : MKM Partners raises target price to $24 from $19; rating neutral
* Yelp Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $22 from $19; rating neutral
* Yelp Inc : RBC raises target price to $36 from $33; rating outperform
* Yelp Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $22 from $16; rating neutral
* Zoetis Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* Zoetis Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $46; rating sell
(Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)