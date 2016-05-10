PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Your Community Bankshares, Kohls and Nordic American Tanker, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Aflac Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating * Gap Inc : JP Morgan, Nomura, others cut target price on the stock Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $203 from $202 * Aflac Inc : FBR cuts price target to $68 from $71 * Aflac Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating * Agree Realty : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $41; outperform * Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : JMP Securities ups target to $105 from $101 * Altria Group Inc : Independent Research raises target to $68.0 from $65.0; hold * A-Mark Precious Metals Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $18.50 from $16.75 * Amazon.Com : Bernstein raises target price to $1,000 from $770; outperform * Amdocs Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $56; rating hold * American Capital : JP Morgan raises target price to $18 from $17.50 * American International Group Inc : FBR cuts price target to $53 from $56 * American Public Education Inc : BMO raises target to $23; market perform * American Science and Engineering Inc : Benchmark raises to buy rating * Amphastar Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17; buy * AngloGold : JP Morgan raises target price to $17.42 from $15.76 * Apache Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $55 from $48 * Appfolio Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Cowen cuts target to $15 from $25; outperform * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $15; rating buy * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Northland Capital cuts target to $9 from $11 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $15 from $21 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc :Piper Jaffray cuts target to $14 from $21;overweight * Apricus Biosciences : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $1 from $2; buy * Ardelyx Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform * Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC raises target to $10 from $8; sector perform * Armstrong World : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $45; underweight * Baidu Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target to $225 from $240 * Baker Hughes Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating overweight * Baxter : Cowen and Company raises price target to $46 from $42 * Baxter International : Leerink raises target to $47 from $46; market perform * Baxter International : RBC Capital raises price target to $47; sector perform * Baxter International : UBS raises target price to $48 from $47 * Bellicum Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $19; buy * Bill Barrett Corp : Barclays raises price target to $7 from $6; equal weight * BlackRock Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $386 from $383 * Blackstone Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $29 * Bonanza Creek Energy : Imperial Capital raises target to $3.50 from $1; in-line * Cabot : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $48 from $44; rating hold * CenterPoint Energy Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target to $23 from $20;neutral * CEVA Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $32 from $25 * Check Point Software Technologies Ltd : Citigroup cuts target to $88 from $94 * Check Point Software Technologies Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating * Chimerix Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Choice Hotels International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $44 from $42 * Clovis Oncology Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $11 from $18; neutral * Coherus Biosciences : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35; overweight * Coherus BioSciences Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35 * Colony Starwood Homes : KBW raises target price to $30 from $29 * Colony Starwood Homes : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating * Comerica Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $42 * Concho Resources Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $126 from $113; overweight * Concho Resources Inc : KLR raises target to $120; rating accumulate * Cone Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $18 from $12; equal weight * Connecture Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $4; rating strong buy * Continental Building Products : Barclays ups target to $22 from $19; overweight * Continental Building Products : Credit Suisse ups target to $23; outperform * Continental Resources Inc : KLR raises target to $48; rating buy * ContraFect Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $5 from $7; rating buy * ContraFect Corp : Roth Capital cuts price target to $3.30 * ContraFect Corp : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy * Crawford & Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral * Credicorp : Goldman Sachs raises price target by 3.7 pct to $169; rating buy * CSI Compressco LP : RBC raises target price to $8 from $7; sector perform * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $57 * Danaher Corp : UBS raises target price to $108 from $103 * DCT Industrial Trust Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $45.5; outperform * Demand Media Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating buy * Dermira Inc : Leerink raises target price to $46 from $39; rating outperform * Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $7 from $7.25 * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Leerink cuts target to $18.00 from $20.00; outperform * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $16 from $20 * Dillard's Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $70 * Diplomat Pharmacy Inc : Leerink raises target price to $36 from $35 * DRDGOLD : JP Morgan raises target price to $4.90 from $3.15 * E. W. Scripps Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating hold * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $78 from $94; outperform * Easterly Government Properties Inc : RBC raises target to $19 from $18 * Eclipse Resources Corp : BMO raises target price to $4 from $3; market perform * Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises target price to $4.75 from $4; sector performer * Eldorado Gold : RBC raises target price to $4.75 from $3.50 * Eldorado Gold Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $5.5 from $5; buy * EMC Insurance Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27 * Emergent Capital Inc : FBR cuts price target to $6 from $7; rating outperform * Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $31 from $38 * Endologix Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $11.25 from $8.25; hold * Endologix Inc : BMO raises target price to $11.50 from $9.50; market perform * Endologix Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $10; outperform * Endologix Inc : RBC raises target price to $15 from $11; rating outperform * Energen Corp : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $50 from $36 * Energen Corp : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral * Engility Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27; rating buy * Epizyme Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating buy * EQT Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $80 from $73 * Estee Lauder Companies : RBC raises target price to $107 from $105; outperform * Exelon Corp : UBS raises target price to $35 from $30 * Extended Stay America Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $14.75 from $13 * Fibrogen Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $40 * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $50; buy * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $36 from $45; overweight * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Raymond James cuts price target to $37.50 from $45 * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Stephens cuts target to $40 from $55; overweight * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral from buy * First Republic Bank : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $73 from $69 * Fiserv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $119; rating buy * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $175; rating buy * Four Corners Property Trust : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $21; buy * Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $36 * Franklin Resources Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts target to $38; rating hold * Freeport-McMoran : Berenberg raises target price to $9.75 from $7.35; rating hold * Gap Inc : Baird cuts target price to $22 from $26; rating neutral * Gap Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $17 from $23 * Gap Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $27; rating underperform * Gap Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $21 * Gap Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $22 from $24 * Gap Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $28 from $34; rating buy * Gap Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating underweight * Gap Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $33 from $36; rating overweight * Gap Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating neutral * Gap Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $26; rating sector perform * Gap Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $28 from $35 * Gap Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral * Gap Inc : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $22 from $40 * Gap Inc : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy * Gap Inc : UBS cuts target price to $18 from $23 * Gap Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $19 from $25; rating neutral * Globant : JP Morgan raises price target to $40 from $36; rating overweight * Gold Fields : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.70 * Golub Capital BDC : Raymond James raises target to $19 from $18; outperform * Grand Canyon Education Inc : BMO raises target price to $49 from $44; outperform * Gray Television Inc : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; rating outperform * GrubHub Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $22 from $20; market perform * GSV Capital Corp : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $11 from $12; buy * Halozyme Therapeutics : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $11 from $10; buy * Halozyme Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Harmony Gold : JP Morgan raises target price to $3.23 from $2.24 * Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * HCP Inc : BMO raises target price to $30; underperform rating * HCP Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $25 * HCP Inc : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform * HCP Inc : RBC Capital raises price target to $32 from $30; rating underperform * HCP Inc : UBS raises target price to $35 from $31 * Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $22 from $27 * Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21.50 from $20 * Horizon Pharma PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $24 from $25 * Hyatt Hotels Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $38 from $36 * Icahn Enterprises LP : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $62 * Infoblox Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating sell * Infoblox Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $20 from $23 * InnerWorkings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $10; rating buy * Inogen Inc : Stifel raises target price to $52 from $46 * Intercontinental Exchange : RBC reinstates with sector perform; price target $255 * International Flavors & Fragrances Inc : UBS raises target to $118 from $115 * Interxion Holding : Barclays raises price target to $38 from $35; overweight * InvenSense Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $7; rating hold * Invensense Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $6.50 from $8; equal-weight * Invensense Inc : Topeka Capital cuts price target to $8 from $9 ; buy rating * Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $16 from $15; buy * J C Penney Company Inc : Jefferies starts with hold rating; $9 price target * JD.Com : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $38 * JD.com Inc : Brean cuts target price to $36 from $37; rating buy * JD.com Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral * JD.com Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $33 from $35.5; rating buy * JD.com Inc : MKM cuts target price to $32 from $34; rating buy * JG Wentworth Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $1 from $1.25; rating hold * Juno Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $46 from $41; buy * Kearny Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $13 from $12 * Kite Pharma Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $80 * Kite Pharma Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $80 from $90; rating buy * Kohls Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $43 from $44 * Kohls Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $57; rating buy * Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc : Longbow cuts to neutral rating * Laredo Petroleum Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $8 from $6; neutral * Laredo Petroleum Inc : KLR raises target price to $10; rating hold * LaSalle Hotel Properties : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18.50 from $19 * Lattice Semiconductor : Jefferies cuts target price to $6.50 from $7.00; buy * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $6; rating hold * LendingClub Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $8.; rating buy * LendingClub Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $11 from $16; rating neutral * LendingClub Corp : Guggenheim cuts to neutral rating * LendingClub Corp : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Louisiana-Pacific Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $19 from $17.5 * Malibu Boats Inc : BMO cuts to market perform; cuts target price to $15 from $20 * MannKind Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target to $0.10 from $0.05; underweight * MannKind Corp : RBC raises target price to $0.20 from $0.15; underperform * MaxLinear Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $24 from $22 * MaxLinear Inc : Needham raises target price to $20 from $19 * Medicines Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating buy * Mesoblast : Maxim cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy * Morgans Hotel Group Co : MKM raises fair value to $2.25 from $1.30 * Morgans Hotel Group Co : MKM raises to neutral from sell * MYR Group Inc : Maxim cuts price target to $28 from $30 * Navigators Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $82 from $81 * Nevro Corp : BMO raises target price to $79 from $78; rating outperform * Nevro Corp : JMP Securities raises target price to $90 from $85 * Nevro Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $84 from $80 * Nevro Corp : Leerink raises price target to $90 from $80 * New York Community Bancorp Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $15.5 from $16 * NewLink Genetics Corp : Baird cuts target price to $23 from $27; outperform * NewLink Genetics Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $19; rating hold * NewLink Genetics Corp : Mizuho cuts price target to $20 from $52; rating buy * NewLink Genetics Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $63 * NewLink Genetics Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $15; buy * Noble Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $40 from $38 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $12 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold * Northrop Grumman Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $230 from $220 * Novatel Wireless : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; hold * Novocure Ltd : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating underweight * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $12 from $9 * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Topeka Capital raises target price to $14 from $10; buy * Oasis Petroleum Inc : UBS raises target price to $9 from $5; rating neutral * ON Semiconductor : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $10 * ON Semiconductor : Raymond James raises target price to $10 from $8.50; outperform * OvaScience Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $8 from $7; buy * Parkway Properties : Baird raises target price to $19 from $16; outperform * Pattern Energy Group : NBF raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform * PDC Energy Inc : KLR raises target price to $79; rating buy * Penntex Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $13 from $12; overweight * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust : Barclays raises price target to $14 from $13 * Penumbra Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $62 from $60; rating buy * Penumbra Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $62 from $60; rating overweight * PharMerica Corp : Barrington raises price target to $34 from $30 * Phibro Animal Health Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $42 * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc : Stifel raises target price to $18 from $16.50 * Platform Specialty Products : Nomura raises target to $11 from $10; neutral * Ply Gem Holdings : Imperial Capital raises target to $17.50 from $17; outperform * PRA Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $32 from $47 * PRA Group Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating * Premier Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $40 from $44 * Presbia PLC : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $14 * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48 * Proteon Therapeutics : Raymond James cuts target to $18 from $20; outperform * Prudential Financial : Raymond James cuts target to $91 from $94; strong buy * Q2 Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $30 from $25; outperform * QTS Realty : Stifel cuts to hold from buy on valuation * Rackspace : Raymond James cuts to outperform * Rackspace Hosting Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Rackspace Hosting Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $25 from $28 * Rackspace Hosting Inc :Cowen and Company raises target to $38 from $36;outperform * Ralph Lauren Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $123 from $128 * Regal Beloit Corp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Rice Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $22 from $17; overweight * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $32; buy * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers :Raymond James ups target to $34.50 from $31;outperform RBA.TO * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : BMO ups target to $30.5 from $27; market perform RBA.TO * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : TD Securities raises target to $26 from $23 * RLJ Lodging Trust : Baird cuts target price to $26 from $27; rating outperform * Rose Rock Midstream LP : RBC raises price target to $19 from $15; outperform * Ryerson Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $11 from $5; hold * Sanchez Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8; rating outperform * Seagate Technology PLC : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $20; rating sell * Semgroup Corp : RBC raises price target to $39 from $30; outperform rating * SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $47; rating neutral * SolarCity Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $62 * SolarCity Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $29 * SolarCity Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27 from $54 * SolarCity Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $50 from $60; strong buy * SolarCity Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $46 from $56 * Solaredge : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Solaredge :Goldman Sachs cuts target to $25;removes from Americas conviction buy list * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $30 from $36; buy * Spirit Realty Capital Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $14 from $12.5 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $22 from $24 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating * St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $80 from $70 * STAG Industrial Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $23.50; outperform * StemCells Inc : Rodman & Renshaw adjusts target to $18 from $1.5 * Store Capital Corp : Wunderlich Securities raises price target to $29.50; buy * Summit Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $23 from $21; equal weight * Sunpower Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $32; rating overweight * SunTrust Banks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $46 from $45 * Tetra Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $8 from $10; outperform * Tetra Technologies Inc : Johnson Rice raises to buy; cuts target price to $9 * Tetra Technologies Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $7 from $8;outperform * Tetra Technologies Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $6 from $9; rating buy * Teva : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $75 from $78 * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $71 from $80; buy * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Leerink cuts target to $63 from $65; outperform * THL Credit Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Triangle Capital Corp : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Trinet Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17; rating hold * Tyson Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to $78 from $68; rating outperform * Tyson Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $61 * Tyson Foods Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $80 from $75;conviction list buy * Tyson Foods Inc : RBC raises target price to $68 from $65; rating sector perform * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $101 from $104 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $80 from $85 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $98 from $105 * United Natural Foods Inc : BMO raises target to $36 from $32; market perform * United States Cellular : Raymond James cuts target to $49 from $50; strong buy * US Auto Parts Network Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4.50;rating buy * Vale : Renaissance Capital raises target price to $3.5 from $3 * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : JP Morgan cuts target price to $60 from $70; overweight * Vericel Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $11.60 from $11.45; buy * Wayfair Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $51 * Wayfair Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating * Wayfair Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $46 from $48 * Western Asset Mortgage : Wunderlich Securities cuts to sell; cuts target to $8 * Western Gas Equity Partners : Barclays ups target to $42 from $34; equal weight * Western Gas Partners : Barclays raises price target to $56 from $48; overweight * William Lyon Homes : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $17 * Willis Towers Watson Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $147 from $151; buy * Xcel Energy Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $38.50; rating hold * Xenith Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $8 from $7.25 * Your Community Bankshares Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Your Community Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $39.50 from $37 * Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $88 from $99;overweight SECTOR CHANGES * Global Equity Strategy:Credit Suisse raises luxury sector to overweight from underweight (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)
