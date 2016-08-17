Aug 17 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Brixmor Property, Urban Outfitters and Stantec, on
Wednesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Brixmor Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* Iberiabank Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
* Urban Outfitters : Evercore ISI ups to buy; Deutsche Bank, others raise target
* China Lodging Group Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Advance Auto Parts : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $175 from $180
* Advance Auto Parts : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $190 from $175; buy
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities : Baird raises target to $110 from $104; neutral
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $190 from $233
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
* Arch Capital Group Ltd : KBW raises target price to $86 from $78
* Atlantica Yield Plc : RBC cuts target price to $24 from $25; rating outperform
* Brixmor Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $27
* Brixmor Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $155 from $145
* Carrizo Oil & Gas : Imperial Capital raises target to $45 from $39; outperform
* Cavium Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $48; rating hold
* Cavium Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $60; strong buy
* Cepheid : Jefferies raises target price to $34 from $28; rating hold
* China Lodging Group Ltd : Brean raises target price to $48 from $44; rating buy
* China Lodging Group Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight
* China Lodging Group Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $40 from $36.20
* Cintas Corp : Barclays raises target price to $130 from $110
* Cintas Corp : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
* Cintas Corp : Nomura raises target price to $124 from $107; rating buy
* Cisco Systems Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $35 from $30.75; rating buy
* Concho Resources : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $120 from $104; hold
* Cousins Properties Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform
* Cree Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $24; rating hold
* Cree Inc : UBS cuts to sell rating
* Dick's Sporting Goods : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $70 from $64;buy
* Dick's Sporting Goods : Brean raises target price to $64 from $60; rating buy
* Dick's Sporting Goods : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $53; buy
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Baird raises target price to $103 from $86; neutral
* Duke Energy Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $82 from $84; neutral
* Energy Transfer Equity LP : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; outperform
* Engility : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* EnLink Midstream LLC : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16; equal weight
* EnLink Midstream Partners LP : Barclays ups target to $18 from $15; equal weight
* Equity One Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $31 from $29
* Exelon Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $38 from $37; rating neutral
* Federal Realty Investment : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $153 from $142
* First of Long Island Corp : KBW raises target price to $32.5 from $31
* General Growth Properties Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $35
* Genomic Health Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25; rating hold
* Home Depot Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $143; rating buy
* Hub Group : Cowen and Company starts with market perform rating; $43 price target
* Iberiabank Corp : KBW raises target price to $72 from $67
* Iberiabank Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
* INC Research : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $56; rating buy
* Kimco Realty Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $27
* Knot Offshore Partners : Barclays raises target to $20 from $17; equal weight
* Mobile Telesystems : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8.71 from $8.87
* NRG Energy Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $13 from $16; rating neutral
* Parkway Properties Inc : Baird cuts target price to $18 from $19
* Parkway Properties Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform
* Parsley Energy : Imperial Capital raises target price to $42 from $40; outperform
* Parsley Energy : Nomura raises target price to $36 from $31; rating buy
* Plains All American Pipeline LP : RBC raises target to $29 from $22; sector perform
* Prologis Inc : Baird cuts to neutral rating
* Prologis Inc : Baird raises target price to $54 from $52
* Regency Centers Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $77 from $69
* Simon Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $233 from $232
* SM Energy Co : Barclays raises target price to $45 from $40; rating overweight
* Stantec Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to $35 from $31
* Stantec Inc : National Bank Financial raises to outperform from sector perform
* Urban Outfitters : Cowen and Company ups target to $37 from $28; market perform
* Urban Outfitters : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $32; hold
* Urban Outfitters : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy
* Urban Outfitters : Mizuho raises target price to $32 from $28; rating neutral
* Urban Outfitters : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $30; rating neutral
* Urban Outfitters : Baird raises target price to $38 from $33; rating outperform
* Urban Outfitters : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $32
* Urban Outfitters : Evercore ISI raises target price to $45 from $33
* Urban Outfitters : Evercore ISI raises to buy rating
* Urban Outfitters : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $33 from $29; rating buy
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl : Morgan Stanley raises target to $42 from $33
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl : Morgan Stanley ups to overweight from equal weight
* Verisign Inc : Baird cuts target price to $90 from $95; rating neutral
* Veritiv Corp : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $32; rating underweight
* VimpelCom Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.98; rating underweight
* Vipshop Holdings : BofA Merrill raises target price to $22 from $13
* Vipshop Holdings : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral
* Vipshop Holdings : Brean Capital raises target price to $21 from $15; rating buy
* Vipshop Holdings : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Vipshop Holdings : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $16.9 from $16.6
* Vipshop Holdings : Goldman Sachs raises target to $18 from $14.3; rating buy
* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : Baird cuts to neutral rating
* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : Baird raises target to $35 from $32
* Western Digital Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $39 from $38; sell
* Western Digital Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $54 from $62; rating buy
* Workiva Inc : Baird raises target price to $18 from $15; rating outperform
(Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)