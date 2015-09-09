Sept 9 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Medidata Solutions, Keycorp and Yahoo, on Wednesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Goldman Sachs : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura, Brean, Stifel cuts rating on the stock
* Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
* Yahoo Barclays, Nomura, Mizuho, others cut target price
* Ciena Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* ADMA Biologics Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating; target price $15
* Adobe Systems Inc : BofA Merrill raises target price to $95 from $90; rating buy
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with price target of $39
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $248 from $256
* Aimco : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
* Aimco : Barclays raises target price by $3 to $43
* AIMCO : Janney raises to buy rating - Theflyonthewall.com
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $26 from $18; buy
* Akorn Inc : JMP Securities starts with market perform rating
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $72
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Cantor cuts target price to $88 from $95; rating buy
* Allegion Plc : Wells Fargo starts with outperform rating
* Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating
* Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with $173 price target
* Analog Devices : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; target $67 - Theflyonthewall.com
* AON Plc : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $100 from $104; rating hold
* Apollo Global Management LLC : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $19 from $21
* Arc Logistics : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $19 from $21; accumulate
* Arris Group Inc : UBS raises price target to $34 from $31
* Arris Group Inc : UBS raises to buy from neutral
* Arris Group Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $42 from $39; strong buy
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $47 from $51; buy
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy, $80 price target
* Avago Technologies : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy rating - Theflyonthewall.com
* Baidu Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $170 from $206; rating hold
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with hold rating; price target $12
* Biogen Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; target price $348
* Blackstone Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $44 from $48
* BNY Mellon : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* BNY Mellon : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $47 from $48
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Macquarie cuts to neutral - Benzinga.com
* Boston Properties Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* BreitBurn Energy Partners LP : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
* Canadian Solar Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $43
* Capital One Financial : Janney cuts target price to $81 from $82; rating neutral
* Carlyle Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $27 from $30
* Casey's General Stores : RBC raises target price to $111 from $109; sector perform
* CBOE Holdings : KBW raises price target to $67 from $65
* CBOE Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $63 from $60
* Charles Schwab Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $39 from $43
* Ciena Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
* Ciena Corp : RBC raises price target to $28 from $26
* Citigroup Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $69 from $74; rating outperform
* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aegis Capital starts with buy; $26 target price
* Concordia Healthcare : Mackie Research raises target price to $81 from $75; hold
* Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $100 from $95
* Comerica Inc : BMO Capital starts with underperform rating; target price of $44
* Continental Resources : Wunderlich cuts target price to $32 from $35; rating hold
* Continental Resources : Raymond James cuts target price to $38 from $40; outperform
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; price target $15
* Danaher Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $87
* Danaher Corp : RBC cuts price target to $91 from $93; rating sector perform
* Dave & Buster's : Jefferies raises price target to $45 from $41; rating buy
* Dave & Buster's : Stifel raises target price to $45 from $42; rating buy
* Dave & Buster's : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $43; outperform
* Diamondback Energy Inc : Euro Pacific Capital starts with buy; $90 target price
* Dish Network Corp : Wunderlich cuts target price to $48 from $65; rating sell
* Domino's Pizza Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
* Dover Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $75 from $73; rating outperform
* E*TRADE Financial : Evercore ISI raises to buy from hold
* E*TRADE Financial : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $32;rating overweight
* E*TRADE Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $32 from $34
* Eaton Vance Corp : RBC cuts target price to $46 from $49; rating outperform
* EMC Insurance : Sandler O'Neill raises to buy from hold
* Emerson Electric : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $44
* Enbridge Energy : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $34 from $40; accumulate
* Enlink Midstream LLC : UBS raises to buy
* Enphase Energy Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; $9 price target
* Exfo Inc : Northland Capital starts with outperform; $4 target price
* Exone Co : Imperial Capital starts with in-line rating; $8 price target
* Faro Technologies : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral; target price of $39
* Fifth Third Bancorp : BMO Capital starts with outperform rating; target price $23
* Financial Engines Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $41
* Finisar Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Finisar Corp : RBC cuts price target to $17 from $21
* First Solar Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating, target price $61
* Fitbit Inc : FBN Securities starts with outperform rating and $50 price target
* Flex : UBS Analyst Steven Milunovich assumes coverage
* Flex : UBS raises to buy from neutral; target price to $13 from $12
* Flexion Therapeutics Inc : Needham cuts target price to $28 from $31; rating buy
* Forward Pharma : Leerink cuts price target to $46 from $53; rating outperform
* Forward Pharma A/S : Jefferies cuts price target to $42 from $43; rating buy
* Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $46 from $48
* Galena Biopharma : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; target price $3
* General Finance : D. A. Davidson cuts price target to $6 from $8; rating buy
* Genesco : Susquehanna cuts target price to $72 from $77; rating positive
* Goldman Sachs : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral
* Highwoods Properties Inc : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises to buy from neutral
* Hoegh LNG Partners : Clarksons Platou Securities starts with buy; $27 target price
* Horizon Pharma Plc : JMP Securities resumes coverage with market outperform rating
* Horizon Pharma Plc : JMP Securities resumes coverage with price target of $39
* Huntington Bancshares : BMO Capital starts with market perform; target price $12
* ICE : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $272 from $257
* IGI Laboratories Inc : JMP Securities starts with market perform rating
* IMAX Corp : MKM Partners cuts price target to $40 from $50; rating buy
* IMAX Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $40 from $45; rating buy
* Immune Design : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy rating; price target $30
* IMS Health : Barclays raises target price to $36 from $34; rating overweight
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : Maxim raises target price to $23 from $20; rating buy
* Intelsat : Jefferies cuts target price to $10; rating hold
* Intuit Inc : UBS cuts target price to $114 from $117; rating buy
* Invesco Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $43 from $45
* Jabil Circuit Inc : UBS assumes coverage with neutral; price target $21
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc : Raymond James starts with market perform rating
* Keycorp : BMO Capital starts with outperform rating; target price of $16
* KKR & Co <LP KKR.N>: Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $20 from $24
* Legacy Reserves LP : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $22
* Luxoft : Monness Crespi Hardt starts with buy rating, $75 price target
* Mannkind Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral
* Mannkind Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $1.50 from $4
* MarketAxess Holdings Inc : KBW raises price target to $103 from $100
* Maxim Integrated Products : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; target price of $40
* Medidata Solutions : KeyBanc Capital starts with overweight; target price of $60
* Meredith Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $55; rating hold
* Methanex Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $52 from $68; outperform
* Microsemi Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy rating-Streetinsider.com
* MobileIron Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
* MobileIron Inc : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list
* Mobileiron Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $4.50 from $7
* NAPCO : B. Riley raises price target to $5.75
* NASDAQ OMX Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $58
* New Relic : First Analysis starts with overweight rating; target price of $42
* Northern Trust Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $83
* NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc : FBR adds to FBR top picks list
* Nuance Communications Inc : Leerink starts with outperform; target price $19
* Oncothyreon Inc : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; target price $5
* Pacific Sunwear of California : Mizuho Securities revises target to $0.5 from $1.5
* Pacific Sunwear of California : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy
* Pacific Sunwear of California : Topeka Capital cuts target to $1.65 from $4.50
* Pepco Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $23 from $27.25; rating hold
* Pepco Holdings Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight rating
* Pepco Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $23 from $27.25
* Pernix Therapeutics : JMP Securities resumes coverage with market outperform rating
* Pernix Therapeutics : JMP Securities resumes coverage with price target of $9
* Plains GP Holdings :Global Hunter Securities raises to accumulate
* Polaris Industries Inc : Longbow cuts to neutral
* Primerica Inc : KBW assumes coverage with outperform; target price $53
* Prologis Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* PTC Inc : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $35
* Quiksilver Inc : Roth Capital cuts to sell rating
* Raptor Pharmaceutical : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $7 from $8; underperform
* Rockwell Automation : Sterne Agee CRT starts with underperform; target price of $96
* Rockwell Collins Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target by $4 to $96; rating buy
* Ryder System Inc : KeyBanc cuts to sector weight rating
* SanDisk Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $60 from $74; rating neutral
* SanDisk Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating-Theflyonthewall.com
* Sky Solar Holdings : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $13
* SL Green Realty Corp : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* Solarcity Corp : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price of $66
* Solaredge Technologies : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating; target price $26
* Sprint Corp : Barclays raises target price to $5 from $4; rating equal weight
* State Street Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $77 from $81
* Stericycle Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
* Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from outperform
* Sunedison : Oppenheimer starts with outperform
* Sunpower Corp : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price of $31
* SunTrust Banks Inc : CLSA raises to buy rating
* Synopsys Inc : Benchmark starts with hold; $51 target price
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $85
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $41 from $45
* Terraform Power : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating
* Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $23 from $25
* Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
* Tesla Motors Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $340
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Guggenheim cuts price target to $20 from $60; buy
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Brean Capital cuts to hold from buy
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura cuts target price to $10 from $54
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : JMP Securities cuts to market perform rating
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts to hold
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts price target to $11 from $50
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral from buy
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $12 from $54
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Baird cuts to neutral; target price to $10 from $41
* Textron : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $52 from $56; rating outperform
* TG Therapeutics Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating; target $20
* Theravance Inc : Baird cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating neutral
* Triumph Group Inc : UBS cuts target price to $46 from $58; rating sell
* Verastem Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating and $12 price target
* VMware Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $90 from $92; rating outperform
* Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company ups to outperform from market perform
* Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company raises target price to $104 from $90
* WCI Communities Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral rating - Theflyonthewall.com
* Western Gas Partners : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $70 from $77; buy
* Yahoo : Macquarie cuts target price to $45 from $48; rating outperform
* Yahoo : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $45 ; rating equal weight
* Yahoo : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $43 from $48 ; rating buy
* Yahoo : Nomura cuts target price to $40 from $48; rating buy
* Yahoo : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $34 from $43; rating hold
* Yahoo : JP Morgan cuts price target to $44 from $51; rating overweight
* Yahoo : Cantor cuts target price to $45 from $56; rating buy
* Yahoo : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $32 from $54; rating overweight
* Yahoo : Susquehanna cuts target price to $43 from $49; rating positive
* Yingli Green Energy : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $2; rating sector perform
* Yingli Green Energy : Roth Capital cuts to sell
* Yingli Green Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $1 from $1.5; rating hold
(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)